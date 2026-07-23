AMOEBA: Amoéba and Koppert extend their distribution agreement for AXPERA technology and reaffirm their shared ambitions in the field of innovative biofungicides

Chassieu (France), 23 July 2026 - 6:00 pm - Amoéba (FR0011051598 - ALMIB), industrial greentech specialized in the development of natural microbiological solutions, and its partner Koppert, world leader in biological crop protection and pollination, confirm their shared ambitions regarding the commercial potential of the innovative biofungicide solution developed by Amoéba and announce a one-year extension of their distribution agreement for vineyard and vegetable crops, extending the partnership until June 2031.

Confirmation of common perspectives

The past few weeks have demonstrated Koppert's strong commitment to the successful commercial launch of products based on the Amoéba solution, with the launch of both the TIAGAN product, aimed at the vine market, and the YAZU product, aimed at the vegetable market, which were highlighted at several trade shows, including GreenTech Europe[1], held in Amsterdam in June. The first order placed by Koppert with Amoéba in early March already illustrated the acceleration of these commercial launches.

Recent discussions between the two partners have focused in particular on the implementation of the strategy in target countries, as well as on ramping up production to meet future commercial needs. Following these discussions, which confirmed the full potential of the partnership, Amoéba and Koppert have decided to extend their distribution agreement covering vineyards and vegetable crops in 18 European countries and the United States by one year, until June 2031.

Following the marketing authorisation granted in France at the end of June for the AXPERA biofungicide, the extension of the agreement confirms the favourable commercial prospects for products based on Amoéba's proven solution to address the needs of the agricultural sector and growers. The French authorisation also represents a first step towards further authorisations expected in several European countries.

Martin KOPPERT, Chief Product Officer at Koppert, said: "We are eager to bring this breakthrough solution to market as soon as possible, given the high level of demand. We are also very pleased that Amoéba has received approval to commercialize its biofungicide in France. This represents an important milestone for the partnership and an encouraging step towards broader market access in Europe. These developments reinforce our commitment to the successful introduction of TIAGAN and YAZU. By extending our agreement by one year, we are reaffirming our long-term commitment to this partnership and our shared ambition to make this innovative solution available to growers."

Benoit VILLERS, Chairman of Amoéba, said: "We are delighted that our partner Koppert has once again placed its trust in us. They have been working alongside us for over a year to ensure the best possible commercial development of our solution across the targeted crops and countries. We look forward to providing farmers with this groundbreaking and environmentally friendly solution."

About Amoéba:

Founded in 2010, Amoéba is a green tech company based in Chassieu (Lyon, France) that aims to become a major player in microbiological risk treatment through the patented use of amoebae in the plant protection and cosmetics sectors.

With unique expertise protected by numerous patents, Amoéba is currently the only company authorised to use the Willaertia amoeba industrially for biocontrol and cosmetic applications. To the Company's knowledge, it is also the only company capable of producing it on an industrial scale in volumes compatible with commercial applications, in order to offer a viable alternative to the chemical products widely used today.

Amoéba is currently focusing on the global biocontrol market for plant protection and the cosmetics market. As the marketing of plant protection products is subject to obtaining local regulatory approvals, the Company has taken the necessary regulatory steps and submitted applications for approval in Europe and the United States. The active substance has already been approved in the United States in 2022 and received a positive and final report from the EFSA in Europe. The AXPERA product was granted marketing authorisation in 2025 in the United States and in 2026 in France, ahead of other targeted European countries.

The cosmetic application does not require prior approval from a competent authority in Europe or the United States. The cosmetic ingredient is already listed on the INCI (International Nomenclature of Cosmetic Ingredients) list, paving the way for its commercialisation worldwide, except in China, where local approval is required.

Amoéba is listed on Euronext Growth (ALMIB). The company is a member of the Bpifrance Excellence network and is eligible for the PEA-PME scheme. For more information, visit www.amoeba-nature.com.

Contacts:

ACTUS finance & communication Droit Devant Agency Investor relations

Pierre JACQUEMIN-GUILLAUME

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 79

amoeba@actus.fr Financial press relations

Serena BONI

+33 (0)4 72 18 04 92

sboni@actus.fr Business and general public press relations

Laëtitia PINTO

+33 (0)7 64 83 39 85

pinto@droitdevant.fr

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Amoéba which are based on its own assumptions and estimates and on information that is currently available to us. However, Amoéba gives no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, with these estimates subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in Amoéba's universal registration document filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on March 18, 2026 under number D.26-0108 and available on the Amoéba website (www.amoeba-nature.com). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Amoéba or not currently considered material by Amoéba. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause Amoéba's actual results, financial conditions, performance, or achievements to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

[1] See the section on the YAZU product by clicking this link.

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