AMOEBA: Two new exceptional trial permits in the Netherlands in 2026 for Amoéba's biocontrol solution

Amoéba and Koppert have each been granted special authorization to use AXPERA technology on a wide range of crops

These exemptions include food crops for consumption.

Chassieu (France), 6 May 2026 - 7:30 pm - Amoéba (FR0011051598 - ALMIB), industrial greentech specialized in the development of natural microbiological solutions, announces that its biofungicide has just received two permits for large-scale trials in the Netherlands. These two permits were granted by the College voor de Toelating van Gewasbeschermingsmiddelen en Biociden (CTGB), the Dutch authority responsible for crop protection, and allow fruits and vegetables produced under these permits to be consumed. These permits will notably be used to bridge the period pending final marketing authorization by the relevant authorities.

The Netherlands, a key market

The Netherlands is among the world leaders in greenhouse cultivation, with recognized expertise. The Dutch greenhouse market is a strategic market for Amoéba, as the Netherlands is the European leader in greenhouse horticulture, with over 10,000 hectares of protected crops (tomatoes, cucumbers, strawberries, cut flowers, etc.). These crops represent significant economic value and are grown year-round, enabling regular production cycles to serve both local markets and export markets.

This key market therefore serves as an ideal showcase to demonstrate the added value of AXPERA, an innovative biofungicide specifically targeting powdery mildew and downy mildew.

Finally, Dutch growers, renowned for their expertise and high standards regarding agronomic efficiency, are at the forefront of sustainable agricultural practices and attentive to innovations that reduce the use of conventional plant protection products. This is thus a pivotal market, as solutions validated locally are often rapidly adopted across the rest of Europe.

Use by Dutch producers under the exceptional exemptions granted

Two permits have been obtained for Amoéba's biofungicide:

One large-scale trial permit obtained by Amoéba, which is a continuation of the one granted in the spring of 2025[1], confirming the value of AXPERA as a biofungicide in the fight against plant diseases.

The CTGB authorizes its use on major crops already covered in 2025 (tomato, cucumber, strawberry, rose, gerbera) as well as on new crops (potato, sugar beet, onion, lettuce, spinach, apple, pear, leek), in greenhouses or in open fields and over large areas (several dozen hectares).

One large-scale trial permit obtained by Koppert, strategic partner of Amoéba and global leader in biological solutions, with the support of Glastuinbouw Nederland, the main network of entrepreneurs in the Dutch greenhouse horticulture sector, which represents 75% of the total area dedicated to greenhouse horticulture in the Netherlands. In consultation with various parties, field trials are being launched, including the AXPERA technology. This trial exemption allows for application in protected cultivation of cucumber, tomato, bell pepper, eggplant and strawberry against powdery mildew, that remains a persistent problem in multiple crops.

Contrary to standard practices requiring the destruction of trial crops grown with unregistered products, the CTGB has granted an exceptional exemption: given the products low-risk profile, consumption of the crops is permitted.

Toward a permanent authorization for "AXPERA"

With this latest step, Amoéba and Koppert are continuing to roll out the biocontrol solution, pending its final marketing authorization by the French authorities[2] and then the Dutch authorities.

Jean-Marc PETAT, Managing Director of Green for Agro, Amoéba's subsidiary specialising in biosolutions, said: "Thanks to these exceptional exemptions granted by the CTGB, which allow for large-scale trials and the consumption of the crops, we are continuing our large-scale commercial validation efforts. Together with Koppert, we will demonstrate the value of the product to Dutch growers and accelerate the agronomic validation of Amoéba's technology."

About Amoéba:

Founded in 2010, Amoéba is a green tech company based in Chassieu (Lyon, France) that aims to become a major player in microbiological risk treatment through the patented use of amoebae in the plant protection and cosmetics sectors.

With unique expertise protected by numerous patents, Amoéba is currently the only company authorised to use the Willaertia amoeba industrially for biocontrol and cosmetic applications. To the Company's knowledge, it is also the only company capable of producing it on an industrial scale in volumes compatible with commercial applications, in order to offer a viable alternative to the chemical products widely used today.

Amoéba is currently focusing on the global biocontrol market for plant protection and the cosmetics market. As the marketing of plant protection products is subject to obtaining local regulatory approvals, the Company has taken the necessary regulatory steps and submitted applications for approval in Europe and the United States. The active substance has already been approved in the United States in 2022 and received a positive and final report from the EFSA in Europe. Product registration was obtained in 2025 for the United States and is expected in 2026 in France and then in other targeted European countries.

The cosmetic application does not require prior approval from a competent authority in Europe or the United States. The cosmetic ingredient is already listed on the INCI (International Nomenclature of Cosmetic Ingredients) list, paving the way for its commercialisation worldwide, except in China, where local approval is required.

Amoéba is listed on Euronext Growth (ALMIB). The company is a member of the Bpifrance Excellence network and is eligible for the PEA-PME scheme. For more information, visit www.amoeba-nature.com.

About Koppert:

Koppert is a company focused on developing agricultural solutions based on natural processes. Its approach centers on supporting crop production through integrated systems that promote plant health and resilience. The company's portfolio includes biological pest control using natural enemies, bumblebees for pollination, as well as microbial products and bio-stimulants.

With more than 55 years of experience in agricultural innovation, Koppert provides products and knowledge aimed at helping growers restore and maintain natural balance in crop production systems. Its approach emphasizes both above- and below-ground plant health.

Koppert operates globally with approximately 2,750 employees and 34 subsidiaries, and its solutions are used in over 100 countries.

Contacts:

ACTUS finance & communication Droit Devant Agency Investor relations

Pierre JACQUEMIN-GUILLAUME

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 79

amoeba@actus.fr Financial press relations

Serena BONI

+33 (0)4 72 18 04 92

sboni@actus.fr Business and general public press relations

Laëtitia PINTO

+33 (0)7 64 83 39 85

pinto@droitdevant.fr



Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Amoéba which are based on its own assumptions and estimates and on information that is currently available to us. However, Amoéba gives no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, with these estimates subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in Amoéba's universal registration document filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on March 18, 2026 under number D.26-0108 and available on the Amoéba website (www.amoeba-nature.com). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Amoéba or not currently considered material by Amoéba. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause Amoéba's actual results, financial conditions, performance, or achievements to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

[1] See press release dated 6 May 2025

[2] See press release dated 23 February 2026

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-98148-2026-05-06-amoeba-cp-large-scale-permit-netherlands-2026-vdef.pdf