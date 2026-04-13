AMOEBA: Amoéba and Koppert highlight the potential of AXPERA technology in Brazil for strategic crops

Chassieu (France), 13 April 2026 - 6:00 pm - Amoéba (FR0011051598 - ALMIB), industrial greentech specialised in the development of natural microbiological solutions based on the patented use of amoebae, announces that it has conducted, in partnership with Koppert, an extensive programme of field trials in Brazil to assess the potential of its AXPERA biofungicide technology on several key crops, such as soya and orange trees, of which Brazil is the world's leading producer. The visit, which took place at the end of March, demonstrated the promising results of the trials and confirmed the Brazilian market's interest in Amoéba.

Brazil, a market with huge potential for the development of AXPERA technology

Brazil is now one of the world's most dynamic markets for bio-inputs, which are estimated to be worth nearly €1 billion by 2025. According to experts at Embrapa (Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation), biocontrol could account for, within ten years, up to 50% of the crop protection market in Brazil.

Brazilian growers are looking for solutions that are effective, cost-effective and complementary to conventional fungicides, in line with the principles of integrated pest management. Furthermore, the country benefits from a very favourable regulatory framework, recently strengthened in December 2024 by Law No. 15.070, which facilitates the acceleration of the registration, production, marketing and use of bio-inputs.

Brazil therefore represents a particularly attractive market for Amoéba in two key crops of high importance:

Soya, which covers around 48 million hectares in Brazil , where bio-inputs are already widely integrated into cropping systems, with at least one application of biocontrol per hectare. Asian rust (Phakopsora pachyrhizi) is one of the most damaging diseases there, affecting almost all cultivated areas. Without appropriate control, it can lead to very significant yield losses, potentially amounting to up to 90% of the harvest.

, where bio-inputs are already widely integrated into cropping systems, with at least one application of biocontrol per hectare. Asian rust (Phakopsora pachyrhizi) is one of the most damaging diseases there, affecting almost all cultivated areas. Without appropriate control, it can lead to very significant yield losses, potentially amounting to up to 90% of the harvest. The orange tree, with around 450,000 hectares under cultivation, in a context of heavy reliance on copper, the use of which can reach 20 kg/ha/year. The most significant disease in Brazil is bacterial canker, one of the main diseases also affecting orange groves worldwide. This disease, caused by a bacterium (Xanthomonas citri), can lead to significant losses, particularly through premature fruit drop (up to 50%).

Promising results for soya and citrus fruits

With regard to soya, the trial programme conducted with several contractors in various production regions has confirmed the promising performance of AXPERA, under conditions of moderate to high pressure from Asian rust. These results are all the more remarkable given that AXPERA was tested under real-world farming conditions, as a complement to a standard fungicide programme and against a backdrop of high expectations among technicians for a multi-site biofungicide in the face of the growing risk of soybean rust resistance to chemical fungicides.

As for orange trees, the initial results observed against bacterial canker appear encouraging and could, in the long term, help reduce the use of copper, given the known risks of bioaccumulation in the soil. This is a strategic issue for Brazil, the world's leading exporter of orange juice.

These trials conducted in Brazil, which form part of the strategic agreement signed with Koppert in June 2025, thus confirm the full potential of AXPERA technology on crops such as soya and citrus, complementing the European and American markets where the two companies focus on vines and vegetable crops.

On the strength of these initial results, Amoéba is considering the potential commercialisation of its technology in Brazil in 2028, once the following steps have been completed:

Obtaining approval from the Brazilian authorities, a process falling under the remit of three ministries. The Ministry of Health has already confirmed that the AXPERA product poses no risk. The Ministries of the Environment and Agriculture are currently reviewing the product for its first targeted use against soya rust, with approval currently expected in 2027. Applications to extend the authorisation to new uses will then be submitted for strategic crops and diseases defined jointly with Koppert;

Final confirmation of the marketing positioning following a new trial campaign to be carried out in 2027, in other regions representative of soya and orange cultivation.

On this occasion, Martin KOPPERT, Chief Business Officer of Koppert, said: "We are continuously looking for new and effective biocontrol solutions to help growers address their challenges. Brazil is a key market for Koppert, and we remain committed to expanding our portfolio with new tools that support crop performance and more sustainable agriculture."

Jean-Marc PETAT, Managing Director of Green for Agro, Ameba's subsidiary specialising in biosolutions, added: « Brazil represents a new strategic market for AXPERA technology, both in terms of the scale of its crops and the maturity of its sectors with regard to bio-inputs. These promising new results observed with the Koppert Brazil teams reinforce our international roll-out strategy and strengthen our conviction regarding AXPERA's commercial potential beyond Europe and the United States."

About Amoéba:

Founded in 2010, Amoéba is a green tech company based in Chassieu (Lyon, France) that aims to become a major player in microbiological risk treatment through the patented use of amoebae in the plant protection and cosmetics sectors.

With unique expertise protected by numerous patents, Amoéba is currently the only company authorised to use the Willaertia amoeba industrially for biocontrol and cosmetic applications. To the Company's knowledge, it is also the only company capable of producing it on an industrial scale in volumes compatible with commercial applications, in order to offer a viable alternative to the chemical products widely used today.

Amoéba is currently focusing on the global biocontrol market for plant protection and the cosmetics market. As the marketing of plant protection products is subject to obtaining local regulatory approvals, the Company has taken the necessary regulatory steps and submitted applications for approval in Europe and the United States. The active substance has already been approved in the United States in 2022 and received a positive and final report from the EFSA in Europe. Product registration was obtained in 2025 for the United States and is expected in 2026 in France and then in other targeted European countries.

The cosmetic application does not require prior approval from a competent authority in Europe or the United States. The cosmetic ingredient is already listed on the INCI (International Nomenclature of Cosmetic Ingredients) list, paving the way for its commercialisation worldwide, except in China, where local approval is required.

Amoéba is listed on Euronext Growth (ALMIB). The company is a member of the Bpifrance Excellence network and is eligible for the PEA-PME scheme. For more information, visit www.amoeba-nature.com.

About Koppert:

Koppert is a company focused on developing agricultural solutions based on natural processes. Its approach centers on supporting crop production through integrated systems that promote plant health and resilience. The company's portfolio includes biological pest control using natural enemies, bumblebees for pollination, as well as microbial products and bio-stimulants.

With more than 55 years of experience in agricultural innovation, Koppert provides products and knowledge aimed at helping growers restore and maintain natural balance in crop production systems. Its approach emphasizes both above- and below-ground plant health.

Koppert operates globally with approximately 2,750 employees and 34 subsidiaries, and its solutions are used in over 100 countries.

Contacts:

ACTUS finance & communication Droit Devant Agency Investor relations

Pierre JACQUEMIN-GUILLAUME

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 79

amoeba@actus.fr Financial press relations

Serena BONI

+33 (0)4 72 18 04 92

sboni@actus.fr Business and general public press relations

Laëtitia PINTO

+33 (0)7 64 83 39 85

pinto@droitdevant.fr

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Amoéba which are based on its own assumptions and estimates and on information that is currently available to us. However, Amoéba gives no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, with these estimates subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in Amoéba's universal registration document filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on March 18, 2026 under number D.26-0108 and available on the Amoéba website (www.amoeba-nature.com). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Amoéba or not currently considered material by Amoéba . The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause Amoéba's actual results, financial conditions, performance, or achievements to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

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