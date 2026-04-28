AMOEBA: Amoéba has obtained a new emergency authorization for the use of the AXPERA biocontrol solution to protect French vineyards

Chassieu (France), 28 April 2026 - 6:00 p.m. - Amoéba (FR0011051598 - ALMIB), industrial greentech specialized in the development of natural microbiological solutions, announces that it has received an emergency plant protection marketing authorisation for its biocontrol product AXPERA for a period of 120 days, for use against downy mildew on grapevines in France, following the authorization already obtained in 2025. This new emergency authorization, issued in response to a request from the wine industry, highlights the strong demand among professionals for the rapid deployment of AXPERA while awaiting permanent approval.

An emergency marketing authorization renewed for 120 days pending permanent approval

This new authorization is in continuation of the one already obtained in spring 2025 and confirms both the proven benefits of AXPERA and the high expectations of the wine industry in the fight against downy mildew.

This authorization, granted by the French Ministry of Agriculture and Food Sovereignty, is an exceptional procedure designed to address phytosanitary emergencies. It was issued as part of a procedure allowing winegrowers to use AXPERA for a period of 120 days, pending the granting of permanent authorization, which is currently in the final phase of the ANSES evaluation process and is expected in the coming weeks.

Supported by the French Institute of Vine and Wine (IFV), this emergency authorization is granted for the period of use of anti-mildew products from May to August 2026. French winegrowers will thus be able to immediately incorporate AXPERA into their protection program to combat vine mildew without waiting for the final authorization to be issued.

Grapevine downy mildew: a phytosanitary emergency

Grapevine downy mildew, which causes severe yield losses, is now a phytosanitary emergency, due to:

Recent restrictions on the use of copper , which makes it more difficult to protect grapevines against high disease pressure;

, which makes it more difficult to protect grapevines against high disease pressure; Growing resistance to conventional phytosanitary products , making treatments less effective and requiring a rotation of modes of action;

, making treatments less effective and requiring a rotation of modes of action; Increased disease pressure, exacerbated by favourable weather conditions. In the Bordeaux vineyards, the disease affected up to 90% of vines in 2023.

AXPERA: an innovative and complementary solution

To address this phytosanitary emergency for grapevines, AXPERA has proven its effectiveness against downy mildew through numerous trials over several years with technical advisors and distributors:

The solution can be used in programs and tank-mixed with a low dose of copper, helping meet the regulatory limits on copper use;

Its multiple modes of action also enable winegrowers to better manage the risk of resistance developed by downy mildew to certain conventional plant protection products.

Toward a permanent authorization for AXPERA

With this latest step, Amoéba is continuing to roll out its AXPERA biocontrol solution, pending final marketing authorization from French[1] and European authorities.

Jean-Marc PETAT, Managing Director of Green for Agro, Amoéba's subsidiary specialising in biosolutions, said: "This emergency authorization, requested by the French Institute of Vine and Wine (IFV), marks an important milestone ahead of the anticipated permanent authorization for AXPERA. It underscores the strong anticipation among winegrowers for our biofungicide to address the health and climate challenges facing the wine industry. Together with our commercial partner Koppert, we remain fully committed to supporting winegrowers starting with the 2026 growing season."

About Amoéba :

Founded in 2010, Amoéba is a green tech company based in Chassieu (Lyon, France) that aims to become a major player in microbiological risk treatment through the patented use of amoebae in the plant protection and cosmetics sectors.

With unique expertise protected by numerous patents, Amoéba is currently the only company authorised to use the Willaertia amoeba industrially for biocontrol and cosmetic applications. To the Company's knowledge, it is also the only company capable of producing it on an industrial scale in volumes compatible with commercial applications, in order to offer a viable alternative to the chemical products widely used today.

Amoéba is currently focusing on the global biocontrol market for plant protection and the cosmetics market. As the marketing of plant protection products is subject to obtaining local regulatory approvals, the Company has taken the necessary regulatory steps and submitted applications for approval in Europe and the United States. The active substance has already been approved in the United States in 2022 and received a positive and final report from the EFSA in Europe. Product registration was obtained in 2025 for the United States and is expected in 2026 in France and then in other targeted European countries.

The cosmetic application does not require prior approval from a competent authority in Europe or the United States. The cosmetic ingredient is already listed on the INCI (International Nomenclature of Cosmetic Ingredients) list, paving the way for its commercialisation worldwide, except in China, where local approval is required.

Amoéba is listed on Euronext Growth (ALMIB). The company is a member of the Bpifrance Excellence network and is eligible for the PEA-PME scheme. For more information, visit www.amoeba-nature.com.

Contacts:

ACTUS finance & communication Droit Devant Agency Investor relations

Pierre JACQUEMIN-GUILLAUME

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 79

amoeba@actus.fr Financial press relations

Serena BONI

+33 (0)4 72 18 04 92

sboni@actus.fr Business and general public press relations

Laëtitia PINTO

+33 (0)7 64 83 39 85

pinto@droitdevant.fr

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Amoéba which are based on its own assumptions and estimates and on information that is currently available to us. However, Amoéba gives no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, with these estimates subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in Amoéba's universal registration document filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on March 18, 2026 under number D.26-0108 and available on the Amoéba website (www.amoeba-nature.com). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Amoéba or not currently considered material by Amoéba . The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause Amoéba's actual results, financial conditions, performance, or achievements to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

[1] See press release dated 23 February 2026.

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

yW9xkpdnZJmVypudacuZZ2FrZ5mVmmfIbGqXmpVxZZnFaW2TmJuXa8aZZnJonWpv

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-97859-2026-04-28-amoeba-cp-amm-urgence-vigne-france-2026-vdef-en.pdf