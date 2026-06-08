AMOEBA: Amoéba obtains in Italy a 120 day emergency authorization for the use of its biofungicide AXPERA against basil downy mildew

Chassieu (France), 8 June 2026 - 6:00 pm - Amoéba (FR0011051598 - ALMIB), industrial greentech specialized in the development of natural microbiological solutions, announces that it has obtained in Italy a 120-day emergency authorization for the use of its biofungicide against basil downy mildew. This temporary authorization addresses a particularly critical plant-health situation on an emblematic crop of the Italian market, in a context where available solutions have shown their limitations in treating the disease.

A targeted response to a disease with significant economic impact

Basil downy mildew, caused by Peronospora belbahrii, is a particularly destructive disease on fresh basil, a crop for which commercial tolerance to symptoms is very low to non-existent. When conditions are favorable, the disease can affect 70% to 80% of production and, in the most severe cases, destroy a crop within three to four days.

For several years, growers in Italy have been facing a particularly difficult situation, with disease pressure that can prove catastrophic for the crop. This pressure is reinforced by the varietal sensitivity of Italian basil and by climatic conditions favorable to the development of the pathogen. In addition, the number of pesticidal active substances that can be used is decreasing every year, and growers are seeking alternatives, in particular for organic farmers, who account for 30% of the global market volume.

A strategic issue for the Italian basil market

Italy plays a central role in the European basil market, driven in particular by the Genovese basil supply chain for the fresh market and for processing, notably for the manufacture of pesto. The economic value of this crop goes far beyond primary production alone, as it feeds a high value-added chain that encompasses seeds, protected and open-field cultivation, packing, processing and export. Pesto alla genovese sauce made from fresh basil has recorded sustained annual growth of 13.7% worldwide between 2009 and 2023 (souce: NielsenIQ data). Food and beverage uses account for 71% of outlets, while pharmaceutical and cosmetic applications represent 19%.

In this context, protecting basil against downy mildew is a major agronomic, economic and quality issue for Italian growers. The 120-day emergency authorisation granted to this new and innovative solution provides the sector with an additional tool to help farmers cope with significant agricultural challenges.

An emergency authorization responding to growers' immediate needs

The emergency authorization application, supported by Italian basil?grower associations, has been granted by the Italian Ministry of Health and allows the use of Amoéba's biofungicide AXPERA as a preventive treatment against basil downy mildew for a period of 120 days in Italy, from 5 June to 2 October 2026. This authorization is in line with the strategy of Amoéba and its partner Koppert to roll out the biocontrol solution against fungal diseases in Europe and meets an immediate field need on a high?value crop, pending the granting of full marketing authorization for the product in Italy.

Jean-Marc PETAT, Managing Director of Green for Agro, Amoéba's subsidiary specialising in biosolutions, added: "Obtaining this 120-day emergency authorization in Italy marks a new step in the European roll-out of our biofungicide. It makes it possible to address a concrete need of the sector in a strategic country for basil, which is facing strong downy mildew pressure and consumer demand for disease-control solutions that leave no residues."

A first recognition of the added value of AXPERA technology by the basil sector for a growing global market

Worldwide, basil is grown on 6.8 million hectares, with a market value for basil leaves of 51 million euros in 2025 (source: Market Reports World - May 2026) and a market value for the basil industry of 1.4 billion euros (source: Spherical Insights - April 2025). Basil contains antioxidants, vitamins and minerals, which makes it popular with health-conscious consumers. It is increasingly used in natural health products and supplements due to its anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties.

About Amoéba:

Founded in 2010, Amoéba is a green tech company based in Chassieu (Lyon, France) that aims to become a major player in microbiological risk treatment through the patented use of amoebae in the plant protection and cosmetics sectors.

With unique expertise protected by numerous patents, Amoéba is currently the only company authorised to use the Willaertia amoeba industrially for biocontrol and cosmetic applications. To the Company's knowledge, it is also the only company capable of producing it on an industrial scale in volumes compatible with commercial applications, in order to offer a viable alternative to the chemical products widely used today.

Amoéba is currently focusing on the global biocontrol market for plant protection and the cosmetics market. As the marketing of plant protection products is subject to obtaining local regulatory approvals, the Company has taken the necessary regulatory steps and submitted applications for approval in Europe and the United States. The active substance has already been approved in the United States in 2022 and received a positive and final report from the EFSA in Europe. Product registration was obtained in 2025 for the United States and is expected in 2026 in France and then in other targeted European countries.

The cosmetic application does not require prior approval from a competent authority in Europe or the United States. The cosmetic ingredient is already listed on the INCI (International Nomenclature of Cosmetic Ingredients) list, paving the way for its commercialisation worldwide, except in China, where local approval is required.

Amoéba is listed on Euronext Growth (ALMIB). The company is a member of the Bpifrance Excellence network and is eligible for the PEA-PME scheme. For more information, visit www.amoeba-nature.com.

Contacts:

ACTUS finance & communication Droit Devant Agency Investor relations

Pierre JACQUEMIN-GUILLAUME

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 79

amoeba@actus.fr Financial press relations

Serena BONI

+33 (0)4 72 18 04 92

sboni@actus.fr Business and general public press relations

Laëtitia PINTO

+33 (0)7 64 83 39 85

pinto@droitdevant.fr

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Amoéba which are based on its own assumptions and estimates and on information that is currently available to us. However, Amoéba gives no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, with these estimates subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in Amoéba's universal registration document filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on March 18, 2026 under number D.26-0108 and available on the Amoéba website (www.amoeba-nature.com). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Amoéba or not currently considered material by Amoéba. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause Amoéba's actual results, financial conditions, performance, or achievements to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

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