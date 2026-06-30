AMOEBA: Amoéba has received marketing authorization in France for its biofungicide AXPERA

Chassieu (France), 30 June 2026 - 07:30 am - Amoéba (FR0011051598 - ALMIB), industrial greentech specialized in the development of natural microbiological solutions, announces that it has obtained marketing authorization for its biofungicide AXPERA in France. This first authorisation, granted by ANSES following the evaluation conducted by France in its capacity as rapporteur Member State for European Union, now allows the other concerned Member States concerned to proceed with and finalise their national authorisation procedures in the coming weeks and months, according to each country's specific timelines.

This authorization, which is crucial for Amoéba, marks the launch of the commercialization phase for AXPERA in partnership with Koppert, initially in France and then in the other European countries covered by the agreement once approvals have been granted by the relevant national authorities.

An authorisation covering a wide range of uses in vineyards and vegetable crops

AXPERA is approved by ANSES[1] as a fungicide that acts by inhibiting the germination of fungal spores. The product is now approved for the following uses:

Crop Disease Open field and/or protected conditions Grapes (wine and table grapes) Downy mildew Open field Grapes (wine and table grapes) Powdery mildew Open field Cucurbits Downy mildew Open field Cucurbits Powdery mildew Open field and protected conditions Tomatoes Late blight Open field and protected conditions Eggplant Late blight Open field and protected conditions Tomatoes Powdery mildew Protected conditions Eggplant Powdery mildew Protected conditions Basil Downy mildew Open field Lettuce (including baby leafs) Downy mildew Open field Artichokes Downy mildew Open field

The product is intended for preventive use; it can be used alone, as part of a treatment program, or in combination with other fungicides approved for use against the specific disease.

Very favorable conditions of use

AXPERA is approved as a low-risk product and can be used in both conventional and organic agriculture in accordance with applicable regulations.

The authorized application conditions of use contribute to the product's appeal to farmers by combining protection, effectiveness, and ease of use. In particular, they result in the shortest re-entry period[2] and pre-harvest interval[3], as well as the shortest safety distances[4] granted by ANSES for a plant protection product.

In addition, the active ingredient of AXPERA, the "Lysate of Willaertia magna C2c Maky," is included on the list of active ingredients exempt from maximum residue limits (MRLs), offering a significant regulatory advantage: it facilitates the marketing of crops by eliminating the need for testing on treated foodstuffs.

Finally, the AXPERA product is intended to be included on the French list of biocontrol products. This inclusion would offer several advantages, in particular:

Meeting growing environmental and health expectations;

Facilitating procedures, certifications, and specifications that promote products respectful of the environment and consumers, such as the "High Environmental Value" (Haute Valeur Environnementale) or "Zero Pesticide Residue" labels;

Enhancing the product's social acceptability and value among farmers, distributors, and industry sectors;

Integrating the product into the French National Biocontrol Strategy;

Getting authorization for commercial advertising.

A key lever for AXPERA's commercial expansion in Europe

Now that the product has been approved in France - which acted as the zonal rapporteur Member State for the product's evaluation - the other concerned Member States will be able to finalize their national approval procedures:

Applications for open-field use have already been submitted in Portugal, Spain, Italy, and Greece.

Applications for protected uses have already been submitted in Portugal, Spain, Italy, Greece, Belgium, Poland, and Germany. These protected uses will also be the subject of a mutual recognition application in 12 additional Member States, with a view to market access starting in 2027.

This first marketing authorization in Europe, valid for a renewable 15-year period, thus serves as a major lever, facilitating future geographic expansions as well as the extension of uses, both in terms of crops and targeted diseases.

Jean-Baptiste EBERST, Amoéba Regulatory Affairs Director, said: "The approval of AXPERA in France marks the very first long-term authorization of our biocontrol product in Europe. This success confirms the strength of our regulatory dossier and paves the way for approvals in other European countries".

Jean-Marc PETAT, Managing Director of Green for Agro, Amoéba's subsidiary specialising in biosolutions, added: "This 15-year authorization marks a significant milestone in the rollout of AXPERA technology. It will enable us to accelerate our commercial plan with our partner Koppert, which will distribute our biofungicide under the brand names TIAGAN for use in vineyards and YAZU on vegetable crops. The product's optimal conditions for use, its authorized application on numerous crops, and the exemption from maximum residue limits enhance the appeal of this solution for farmers and sectors committed to the agroecological transition. We welcome this achievement with great pride."

About Amoéba:

Founded in 2010, Amoéba is a green tech company based in Chassieu (Lyon, France) that aims to become a major player in microbiological risk treatment through the patented use of amoebae in the plant protection and cosmetics sectors.

With unique expertise protected by numerous patents, Amoéba is currently the only company authorised to use the Willaertia amoeba industrially for biocontrol and cosmetic applications. To the Company's knowledge, it is also the only company capable of producing it on an industrial scale in volumes compatible with commercial applications, in order to offer a viable alternative to the chemical products widely used today.

Amoéba is currently focusing on the global biocontrol market for plant protection and the cosmetics market. As the marketing of plant protection products is subject to obtaining local regulatory approvals, the Company has taken the necessary regulatory steps and submitted applications for approval in Europe and the United States. The active substance has already been approved in the United States in 2022 and received a positive and final report from the EFSA in Europe. Product registration was obtained in 2025 for the United States and in 2026 for France, before being approved in other targeted European countries.

The cosmetic application does not require prior approval from a competent authority in Europe or the United States. The cosmetic ingredient is already listed on the INCI (International Nomenclature of Cosmetic Ingredients) list, paving the way for its commercialisation worldwide, except in China, where local approval is required.

Amoéba is listed on Euronext Growth (ALMIB). The company is a member of the Bpifrance Excellence network and is eligible for the PEA-PME scheme. For more information, visit www.amoeba-nature.com.

Contacts:

ACTUS finance & communication Droit Devant Agency Investor relations

Pierre JACQUEMIN-GUILLAUME

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 79

amoeba@actus.fr Financial press relations

Serena BONI

+33 (0)4 72 18 04 92

sboni@actus.fr Business and general public press relations

Laëtitia PINTO

+33 (0)7 64 83 39 85

pinto@droitdevant.fr

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Amoéba which are based on its own assumptions and estimates and on information that is currently available to us. However, Amoéba gives no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, with these estimates subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in Amoéba's universal registration document filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on March 18, 2026 under number D.26-0108 and available on the Amoéba website (www.amoeba-nature.com). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Amoéba or not currently considered material by Amoéba. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause Amoéba's actual results, financial conditions, performance, or achievements to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

[1] French Agency for Food, Environmental and Occupational Health & Safety.

[2] Re-entry period after application: 6 hours in open field and 8 hours in protected conditions.

[3] Safety distances from water surfaces and people: 5 meters from bodies of water, and 3 meters from people.

[4] Pre-harvest interval: 1 day.

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