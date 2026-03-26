AMOEBA: Amoéba announces the success of its capital increase and raises EUR 6.67 million

Chassieu (France), 26 March 2026 - 8:00 a.m. - Amoéba (FR0011051598 - ALMIB ), an industrial greentech specialized in the development of natural microbiological solutions based on the patented use of amoebae, announces today the success of a capital increase via a private placement, carried out through an accelerated book-building process.

The Company has placed 8,897,973 new shares with a nominal value of €0.02 each, at a price of €0.75 per share, including the share premium, for a total amount of €6,673,480, representing 11.43% of the Company's share capital following the transaction.

As an indication, the shareholding of a shareholder holding 1% of the Company's share capital prior to the issue will be reduced to 0.89%.

The funds raised from French or foreign investment companies, investment funds or collective investment schemes authorised to invest in French companies listed on the Euronext Growth market will thus enable Amoéba to accelerate the industrial ramp-up initiated through contracts with external CDMO service providers, to continue providing marketing and commercial support for the developments undertaken by distribution partners, and to support the development strategy in the cosmetics sector.

As a reminder, Amoéba has also negotiated and authorised a debt refinancing agreement with its main shareholder, Nice & Green, which provides greater financial clarity and defers repayment of the bulk of its bond debt until 2029[1].

By combining the net proceeds of the capital increase, the cash currently available to the Company, the new repayment schedule for the debt owed to Nice & Green, and the latter's financial support, Amoéba believes it can ensure its development and meet its financial commitments at least until 31 December 2026.

The transaction was implemented by a decision of the Board of Directors dated 25 March 2025 and of the Chief Executive Officer dated 25 March 2026, in accordance with the authority delegated to him by the eleventh (11th) resolution approved by the Combined General Meeting of Shareholders on 25 June 2025, at a price of €0.75 per share, representing a discount of 19.915% compared with the volume-weighted average of the last five trading sessions preceding the Chief Executive Officer's decision to launch the transaction (€0.9365) and of 15.73% compared with the closing price on 25 March 2026 (€0.89).

The capital increase is being carried out through the issue of ordinary shares without preferential subscription rights to shareholders as part of an offer to investors falling within specific categories of persons. Settlement and delivery of the new shares issued as part of the capital increase and their admission to trading on the Euronext Growth market on Euronext Paris are scheduled for 30 March 2026. The new shares will carry current dividend rights and will be admitted to trading on the Euronext Growth market under ISIN code FR0011051598 - ALMIB. Amoéba's share capital will consist of 77,817,223 shares upon settlement and delivery.

Thus, following the capital increase and based on data available as at 31 December 2025, the breakdown of the Company's share capital is as follows:

Before Private Placement After Private placement Number of shares and voting rights % of capital and voting rights Number of shares and voting rights % of capital and voting rights NICE & GREEN 17,797,071 25.82% 17,797,071 22.87% FLOATING* 51,088,813 74.13% 59,986,786 77.09% TREASURY SHARES 33,366 0.05% 33,366 0.04% TOTAL 68,919,250 100% 77,817,223 100%

*including shares owned by Koppert.

The Private Placement is not subject to a prospectus requiring approval by the French Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF"). Detailed information concerning the Company, in particular regarding its business, results and associated risk factors, is set out in the annual financial report for the financial year ended 31 December 2025, which may be consulted, along with other regulated information and all of the Company's press releases, on its website (https://amoeba-nature.com/investisseur/).

Benoît VILLERS, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Amoéba, said: "This capital increase comes at a crucial moment in Amoéba's history: the commercial launch of our biocontrol solution. We are delighted to have seized this opportunity to strengthen our financial structure despite the challenging market conditions and within a limited timeframe. This transaction demonstrates the interest of renowned players in Amoéba's growth potential."

Partners of the Operation

EuroLand Corporate - Deal advisor

Marex - Lead manager and bookrunner - CMcashequities@marex.com

Lamy Lexel - Legal advisor

ACTUS finance & communication - Financial communication

About Amoéba :

Founded in 2010, Amoéba is a green tech company based in Chassieu (Lyon, France) that aims to become a major player in microbiological risk treatment through the patented use of amoebae in the plant protection and cosmetics sectors.

With unique expertise protected by numerous patents, Amoéba is currently the only company authorised to use the Willaertia amoeba industrially for biocontrol and cosmetic applications. To the Company's knowledge, it is also the only company capable of producing it on an industrial scale in volumes compatible with commercial applications, in order to offer a viable alternative to the chemical products widely used today.

Amoéba is currently focusing on the global biocontrol market for plant protection and the cosmetics market. As the marketing of plant protection products is subject to obtaining local regulatory approvals, the Company has taken the necessary regulatory steps and submitted applications for approval in Europe and the United States. The active substance has already been approved in the United States in 2022 and received a positive and final report from the EFSA in Europe. Product registration was obtained in 2025 for the United States and is expected in 2026 in France and then in other targeted European countries.

The cosmetic application does not require prior approval from a competent authority in Europe or the United States. The cosmetic ingredient is already listed on the INCI (International Nomenclature of Cosmetic Ingredients) list, paving the way for its commercialisation worldwide, except in China, where local approval is required.

Amoéba is listed on Euronext Growth (ALMIB). The company is a member of the Bpifrance Excellence network and is eligible for the PEA-PME scheme. For more information, visit www.amoeba-nature.com.

Contacts:

Amoéba ACTUS finance & communication Droit Devant Agency Chief Executive Officer

Jean-François DOUCET

+33 (0)4 26 69 16 00

jf.doucet@amoeba-nature.com Investor relations

Pierre JACQUEMIN-GUILLAUME

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 79

amoeba@actus.fr Financial press relations

Serena BONI

+33 (0)4 72 18 04 92

sboni@actus.fr Business and general public press relations

Laëtitia PINTO

+33 (0)7 64 83 39 85

pinto@droitdevant.fr

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Amoéba which are based on its own assumptions and estimates and on information that is currently available to us. However, Amoéba gives no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, with these estimates subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in Amoéba's universal registration document filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on March 18, 2026 under number D.26-0108 and available on the Amoéba website (www.amoeba-nature.com). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Amoéba or not currently considered material by Amoéba . The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause Amoéba's actual results, financial conditions, performance, or achievements to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

[1] See the press release dated 25 March 2026.

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