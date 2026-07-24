

HOLZMINDEN (dpa-AFX) - Symrise AG (SYIEF.PK, SYIEY.PK, SY1.DE), a German chemicals company, said that it has signed a put option deal to acquire Floral Concept, a French natural fragrance ingredients company, for an undisclosed sum.



The transaction is expected to be closed in the third quarter.



'The contemplated transaction represents a strategic milestone in accelerating Symrise towards a leading position in premium natural fragrance ingredients, an increasingly important source of differentiation in fine perfumery creations,' the German company said.



The acquisition will boost Symrise's portfolio optimization strategy and support its ambition to deliver durable, profitable growth, and strong cash flow.



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