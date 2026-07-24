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WKN: A1CYK3 | ISIN: GB00B50P5B53 | Ticker-Symbol: BYA1
Frankfurt
24.07.26 | 08:02
0,001 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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QUANTUM BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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QUANTUM BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
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0,0040,00509:28
PR Newswire
24.07.2026 09:00 Uhr
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Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - Notice Regarding US Patent Application

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - Notice Regarding US Patent Application

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 24

24 July 2026

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc
("QBT" or "the Company")

Notice Regarding US Patent Application

Quantum Blockchain Technologies plc (AIM: QBT), the AIM-listed investment company focused principally on a research and development ("R&D") programme within blockchain technology, notes that information has become publicly available via USPTO records indicating that a Notice of Allowance has been issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") in respect of the Company's patent application titled "Message Scheduling for Cryptographic Hashing" (US Application No. 18/696,073), also referred to by the Company as "ASIC Ultra Boost."

The Company is in the process of confirming the details of this development with its UK and US patent attorneys and will make a further announcement as soon as it is in a position to do so.

-ends-

For further information please contact:

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc+39 335 296573

Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman

SP Angel Corporate Finance(Nominated Adviser & Broker) +44 (0) 20 3470 0470

Caroline Rowe / Devik Mehta

Leander (Financial PR) +44 (0) 7795 168 157

Christian Taylor-Wilkinson

About Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

QBT (AIM: QBT) is a London Stock Exchange AIM listed Research & Development and investing company focused on an intensive R&D programme to disrupt the Blockchain Technologies sector which includes, cryptocurrency mining and other advanced blockchain applications. The primary goal of the R&D programme is to develop Bitcoin mining tools and techniques, via its technology-driven approach, which the Company believes will significantly outperform existing market practices.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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