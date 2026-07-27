Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - Approval of US Patent Application

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 27

27 July 2026

Quantum Blockchain Technologies PLC

("QBT" or the "Company")

Approval of US Patent Application for ASIC Ultra Boost

Quantum Blockchain Technologies plc (AIM: QBT), the AIM-listed investment company focused principally on a research and development ("R&D") programme within blockchain technology, announces that further to the statement released on Friday 24 July 2026, it has now received formal approval from the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") in respect of its patent application titled "Message Scheduling for Cryptographic Hashing", being the formal name of its ASIC Ultra Boost patent application (US Application No. 18/696,073).

The ASIC UltraBoost invention is anticipated to improve the algorithmic efficiency of Bitcoin mining by eliminating the redundant computations within the SHA256 message schedule specific to Bitcoin mining.

The Company notes that the approval is not a final grant of patent rights.Certain formalities remain, but the Company fully expects the patent to be issued in due course. Chief among these is to make a payment for the issue and publication fees to the USPTO. The Company has already instructed its UK patent lawyer to liaise with its US patent attorney for submission of the appropriate payment to the USPTO.

Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman of QBT, commented,"This patent represents a further step in the Company's strategy of building a focused portfolio of intellectual property around the efficiency of cryptographic hashing hardware used in Bitcoin mining. The patented technology addresses a well-defined and technically demonstrable inefficiency in message scheduling for SHA256 ASIC implementations, an area of continuing commercial importance, given the industry's sustained focus on hash rate efficiency.

We believe the process covered by the patent may be of interest to established ASIC manufacturers seeking to enhance the efficiency of their hardware, and the Company intends to explore appropriate opportunities to monetise this and other patents in its portfolio, whether through licensing or other commercial arrangements.

To support this work, the Company is actively seeking to engage suitable persons within the semiconductor sector to advise on strategies for monetising the patent and to assist with this process.

As with all early-stage IP monetisation processes, there can be no certainty as to timing, structure, or outcome of any discussions, and shareholders are advised that no assurance can be given that the patent will generate material revenue for the Company in the short-term."

The Board will provide further updates as appropriate.

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For further information please contact:

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc+39 335 296573

Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman

SP Angel Corporate Finance(Nominated Adviser & Broker) +44 (0) 20 3470 0470

Caroline Rowe / Devik Mehta

Leander (Financial PR) +44 (0) 7795 168 157

Christian Taylor-Wilkinson

About Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

QBT (AIM: QBT) is a London Stock Exchange AIM listed Research & Development and investing company focused on an intensive R&D programme to disrupt the Blockchain Technologies sector which includes, cryptocurrency mining and other advanced blockchain applications. The primary goal of the R&D programme is to develop Bitcoin mining tools and techniques, via its technology-driven approach, which the Company believes will significantly outperform existing market practices.