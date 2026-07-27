Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 27

27 July 2026

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

("QBT" or the "Company")

Result of AGM

The Company announces that all the resolutions put to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting, held earlier today, were duly passed. The proxy votes were cast as follows:



Resolution Number ResolutionDescription Resolution Type Votes FOR (%) Votes Against (%) Votes Withheld (%) i To receive and adopt the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2025. Ordinary 98.5% 1.1% 0.4% ii To approve the re-appointment of A.C.T. Audit as auditors and to authorise the Directors to fix their remuneration. Ordinary 97.0% 2.5% 0.5% iii To re-confirm the appointment of Mark Michael Trafeli as a Director. Ordinary 94.9% 4.4% 0.7% iv To grant the Directors authority pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 to allot shares and grant rights to subscribe for or convert securities into shares up to an aggregate nominal amount of £2,150,000, expiring on 31 December 2028. Ordinary 93.4% 6.0% 0.6% v To empower the Directors, pursuant to Section 570 of the Companies Act 2006, to allot equity securities for cash pursuant to Resolution iv as if statutory pre-emption rights did not apply. Special 93.3% 5.9% 0.8%

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For further information please contact:

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc+39 335 296573

Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman

SP Angel Corporate Finance(Nominated Adviser & Broker) +44 (0) 20 3470 0470

Caroline Rowe / Devik Mehta

Leander (Financial PR) +44 (0) 7795 168 157

Christian Taylor-Wilkinson

About Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

QBT (AIM: QBT) is a London Stock Exchange AIM listed Research & Development and investing company focused on an intensive R&D programme to disrupt the Blockchain Technologies sector which includes, cryptocurrency mining and other advanced blockchain applications. The primary goal of the R&D programme is to develop Bitcoin mining tools and techniques, via its technology-driven approach, which the Company believes will significantly outperform existing market practices.