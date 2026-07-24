Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.: Grupo Elektra Announces Revenue Of Ps.47,761 Million And Ebitda Of Ps.5,353 Million In The Second Quarter Of 2026

MÉXICO CITY, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V., Latin America's leading specialty retailer and financial services company, and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States, today announced second quarter 2026 results.
Quarterly results
Grupo Elektra's consolidated revenue was Ps.47,761 million in the period, compared to Ps.50,864 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Consolidated costs were Ps.23,422 million, from Ps.22,680 million in the previous year, while sales, administration and promotion expenses totaled Ps.18,986 million, compared to Ps.22,056 million in the same period of 2025.
EBITDA was Ps.5,353 million, from Ps.6,129 million a year ago.
Below EBITDA, a foreign exchange loss of Ps.182 million was recorded, compared to a profit of Ps.584 million a year ago, as a result of the appreciation of the peso exchange rate against the dollar, together with a net asset position in dollars this quarter, compared to a net liability position a year ago.
A negative variation of Ps.582 million was registered in other financial results, reflecting an 8% capital gain in the market value of underlying financial instruments a year ago.
Grupo Elektra reported net profit of Ps.560 million, from Ps.2,696 million a year ago.
Balance sheet
The consolidated gross loan portfolio as of June 30, 2026, was Ps.214,360 million, compared to Ps.201,647 million the previous year. The consolidated non-performing loan ratio was 5.40% at year-end.
Banco Azteca México's gross loan portfolio balance was Ps.209,279 million, from Ps.193,792 million a year ago. The bank's non-performing loan ratio was 5.35%.
Grupo Elektra's consolidated deposits were Ps.255,724 million, compared to Ps.248,988 million a year ago. Banco Azteca México's traditional deposits reached Ps.246,581 million, from Ps.241,451 million the previous year.
Banco Azteca México's estimated liquidity coverage ratio was 504%, and its capitalization ratio was 14.67%.
Company Profile:
Grupo Elektra is Latin America's leading financial services company and specialty retailer and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States. The group operates more than 5,000 points of contact in México, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, and Panama.
Grupo Elektra is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast-growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community well-being; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include TV Azteca (www.TVazteca.com;www.irtvazteca.com), Grupo Elektra (www.grupoelektra.com.mx), Banco Azteca (www.bancoazteca.com.mx), Purpose Financial (havepurpose.com), Afore Azteca (www.aforeazteca.com.mx), Seguros Azteca (www.segurosazteca.com.mx), Punto Casa de Bolsa (www.puntocasadebolsa.mx), Total Play (irtotalplay.mx; www.totalplay.com.mx) and Total Play Empresarial (totalplayempresarial.com.mx). Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values, and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results, and world-class performance.
Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect Grupo Elektra and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.
Investor Relations:
Bruno Rangel
Grupo Salinas
Tel. +52 (55) 1720-9167
[email protected]
Rolando Villarreal
Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.
Tel. +52 (55) 1720-9167
[email protected]
Press Relations:
GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS
2Q25
2Q26
Change
Financial income
31,544
62 %
30,387
64 %
(1,157)
-4 %
Commercial income
19,320
38 %
17,374
36 %
(1,947)
-10 %
Income
50,864
100 %
47,761
100 %
(3,103)
-6 %
Financial cost
9,038
18 %
11,530
24 %
2,492
28 %
Commercial cost
13,642
27 %
11,892
25 %
(1,750)
-13 %
Costs
22,680
45 %
23,422
49 %
742
3 %
Gross income
28,185
55 %
24,339
51 %
(3,846)
-14 %
Sales, administration and promotion expenses
22,056
43 %
18,986
40 %
(3,070)
-14 %
EBITDA
6,129
12 %
5,353
11 %
(776)
-13 %
Depreciation and amortization
2,428
5 %
2,335
5 %
(92)
-4 %
Other (income) expense, net
(12)
0 %
4
0 %
16
----
Operating income
3,714
7 %
3,014
6 %
(700)
-19 %
Comprehensive financial result:
Interest income
375
1 %
219
0 %
(156)
-42 %
Interest expense
(1,510)
-3 %
(1,345)
-3 %
165
11 %
Foreign exchange gain (loss), net
584
1 %
(182)
0 %
(766)
----
Other financial results, net
774
2 %
192
0 %
(582)
-75 %
224
0 %
(1,116)
-2 %
(1,340)
----
Participation in the net income of
CASA and other associated companies
60
0 %
46
0 %
(14)
-23 %
Income before income tax
3,997
8 %
1,944
4 %
(2,053)
-51 %
Income tax
(1,314)
-3 %
(1,384)
-3 %
(71)
-5 %
Income before discontinued operations
2,683
5 %
560
1 %
(2,123)
-79 %
Result from discontinued operations
13
0 %
0
0 %
(13)
----
Consolidated net income
2,696
5 %
560
1 %
(2,136)
-79 %
GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS
6M25
6M26
Change
Financial income
65,388
64 %
64,201
66 %
(1,187)
-2 %
Commercial income
37,244
36 %
33,362
34 %
(3,882)
-10 %
Income
102,633
100 %
97,564
100 %
(5,069)
-5 %
Financial cost
20,164
20 %
23,006
24 %
2,842
14 %
Commercial cost
26,065
25 %
22,235
23 %
(3,830)
-15 %
Costs
46,229
45 %
45,241
46 %
(988)
-2 %
Gross income
56,403
55 %
52,323
54 %
(4,081)
-7 %
Sales, administration and promotion expenses
43,336
42 %
40,351
41 %
(2,985)
-7 %
EBITDA
13,067
13 %
11,972
12 %
(1,096)
-8 %
Depreciation and amortization
4,817
5 %
4,773
5 %
(45)
-1 %
Other income, net
(17)
0 %
(37)
0 %
(20)
----
Operating income
8,267
8 %
7,236
7 %
(1,031)
-12 %
Comprehensive financial result:
Interest income
856
1 %
406
0 %
(450)
-53 %
Interest expense
(3,061)
-3 %
(2,630)
-3 %
431
14 %
Foreign exchange gain (loss), net
603
1 %
(224)
0 %
(826)
----
Other financial results, net
37
0 %
19
0 %
(18)
-49 %
(1,565)
-2 %
(2,429)
-2 %
(864)
-55 %
Participation in the net income of
CASA and other associated companies
51
0 %
49
0 %
(2)
-3 %
Income before income tax
6,753
7 %
4,856
5 %
(1,897)
-28 %
Income tax
(2,206)
-2 %
(2,662)
-3 %
(456)
-21 %
Income before discontinued operations
4,547
4 %
2,194
2 %
(2,352)
-52 %
Result from discontinued operations
14
0 %
(2)
0 %
(16)
----
Consolidated net income
4,561
4 %
2,193
2 %
(2,368)
-52 %
GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS
Commercial
Financial
Grupo
Commercial
Financial
Grupo
Change
At June 30, 2025
At June 30, 2026
Cash and cash equivalents
8,472
30,496
38,968
11,094
29,747
40,841
1,873
5 %
Marketable financial instruments
5,930
135,356
141,285
10,108
105,027
115,135
(26,151)
-19 %
Performing loan portfolio
-
108,274
108,274
-
109,674
109,674
1,400
1 %
Total past-due loans
-
6,028
6,028
-
8,220
8,220
2,192
36 %
Gross loan portfolio
-
114,302
114,302
-
117,894
117,894
3,592
3 %
Allowance for credit risks
-
18,957
18,957
-
19,783
19,783
825
4 %
Loan portfolio, net
-
95,345
95,345
-
98,112
98,112
2,767
3 %
Inventories
23,875
-
23,875
18,663
-
18,663
(5,212)
-22 %
Other current assets
23,984
13,840
37,824
25,678
13,357
39,034
1,210
3 %
Total current assets
62,261
275,036
337,298
65,542
246,242
311,784
(25,514)
-8 %
Financial instruments
16,435
256
16,691
373
237
610
(16,081)
-96 %
Performing loan portfolio
-
84,436
84,436
-
93,115
93,115
8,679
10 %
Total past-due loans
-
2,908
2,908
-
3,351
3,351
443
15 %
Gross loan portfolio
-
87,345
87,345
-
96,466
96,466
9,122
10 %
Allowance for credit risks
-
6,173
6,173
-
6,363
6,363
190
3 %
Loan portfolio
-
81,171
81,171
-
90,103
90,103
8,932
11 %
Other non-current assets
38
484
522
12
1,571
1,583
1,061
203 %
Investment in shares
2,175
16
2,191
144
20
164
(2,027)
-93 %
Property, furniture, equipment and
investment in stores, net
7,910
9,775
17,685
6,628
8,504
15,132
(2,553)
-14 %
Intangible assets
598
9,028
9,626
66
9,069
9,135
(491)
-5 %
Right of use asset
13,303
2,287
15,590
12,861
1,875
14,735
(855)
-5 %
Other assets
12,163
12,172
24,335
13,968
14,811
28,779
4,444
18 %
TOTAL ASSETS
114,884
390,226
505,110
99,594
372,431
472,025
(33,085)
-7 %
Demand and term deposits
-
248,988
248,988
-
255,724
255,724
6,737
3 %
Creditors from repurchase agreements
-
55,704
55,704
-
29,811
29,811
(25,893)
-46 %
Short-term debt
11,899
38
11,937
12,635
17
12,653
716
6 %
Leasing
2,588
837
3,426
2,701
744
3,444
18
1 %
Short-term liabilities with cost
14,487
305,567
320,054
15,336
286,296
301,632
(18,422)
-6 %
Suppliers and other short-term liabilities
29,839
23,942
53,781
37,940
24,632
62,572
8,792
16 %
Short-term liabilities without cost
29,839
23,942
53,781
37,940
24,632
62,572
8,792
16 %
Total short-term liabilities
44,326
329,508
373,835
53,276
310,929
364,205
(9,630)
-3 %
Long-term debt
23,468
-
23,468
19,240
-
19,240
(4,228)
-18 %
Leasing
12,246
1,549
13,795
11,839
1,225
13,064
(730)
-5 %
Long-term liabilities with cost
35,714
1,549
37,263
31,079
1,225
32,304
(4,958)
-13 %
Long-term liabilities without cost
10,106
2,713
12,819
7,384
2,583
9,968
(2,851)
-22 %
Total long-term liabilities
45,820
4,262
50,082
38,463
3,809
42,272
(7,810)
-16 %
TOTAL LIABILITIES
90,146
333,770
423,917
91,739
314,737
406,477
(17,440)
-4 %
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
24,738
56,455
81,193
7,854
57,694
65,548
(15,645)
-19 %
LIABILITIES + EQUITY
114,884
390,226
505,110
99,594
372,431
472,025
(33,085)
-7 %
INFRASTRUCTURE
2Q25
2Q26
Change
Points of sale in Mexico
Elektra
1,244
20 %
1,229
21 %
(15)
-1 %
Salinas y Rocha
32
1 %
29
0 %
(3)
-9 %
Banco Azteca
1,930
31 %
1,884
32 %
(46)
-2 %
Freestanding branches
1,691
28 %
1,664
28 %
(27)
-2 %
Total
4,897
80 %
4,806
81 %
(91)
-2 %
Points of sale in Central America
Elektra
129
2 %
126
2 %
(3)
-2 %
Banco Azteca
234
4 %
229
4 %
(5)
-2 %
Freestanding branches
67
1 %
64
1 %
(3)
-4 %
Total
430
7 %
419
7 %
(11)
-3 %
Points of sale in North America
Purpose Financial
804
13 %
741
12 %
(63)
-8 %
Total
804
13 %
741
12 %
(63)
-8 %
TOTAL
6,131
100 %
5,966
100 %
(165)
-3 %
Floor space (m²)
1,726
100 %
1,717
100 %
(9)
-1 %
SOURCE Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.