Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.: Grupo Elektra Announces Revenue Of Ps.49,803 Million And Ebitda Of Ps.6,619 Million In The First Quarter Of 2026

MÉXICO CITY, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ELEKTRA* Latibex: XEKT), Latin America's leading specialty retailer and financial services company, and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States, today announced first quarter 2026 results.

Quarterly results

Consolidated revenue totaled Ps.49,803 million, compared to Ps.51,768 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Consolidated costs for the quarter were Ps.21,819 million, from Ps.23,550 million in the same period of the previous year, while sales, administrative and promotional expenses were Ps.21,365 million, in comparison to Ps.21,280 million in the same period of 2025.

EBITDA was Ps.6,619 million, from Ps.6,939 million in the prior year.

Below EBITDA, there was a positive variation of Ps.564 million in the other financial results line, which reflects a 1% decrease in the market value of the underlying financial instruments a year ago.

Consistent with the results of the quarter, there was an increase of Ps.385 million in tax provision for the period.

Grupo Elektra reported net profit of Ps.1,633 million from Ps.1,865 million a year ago.

Balance Sheet

The consolidated gross loan portfolio of Banco Azteca México, Purpose Financial, and Banco Azteca Latin America as of March 31, 2026, was Ps.212,929 million, from Ps.198,915 million of the previous year. The consolidated non-performing loan ratio was 5.8% at the end of the period.

Banco Azteca México's gross loan portfolio was Ps.208,270 million, from Ps.190,630 million a year ago. The bank's non-performing loan ratio was 5.7%.

Grupo Elektra's consolidated deposits were Ps.249,589 million, compared to Ps.243,931 million a year ago. Banco Azteca México's traditional deposits reached Ps.240,348 million, from Ps.236,607 million the previous year.

Banco Azteca México's liquidity coverage ratio was 724%, and the estimated capitalization ratio was 15.53%.

Company Profile:

Grupo Elektra is Latin America's leading financial services company and specialty retailer and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States. The group operates more than 6,000 points of contact in México, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, and Panama.

Grupo Elektra is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast-growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community well-being; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include TV Azteca (www.TVazteca.com;www.irtvazteca.com), Grupo Elektra (www.grupoelektra.com.mx), Banco Azteca (www.bancoazteca.com.mx), Purpose Financial (havepurpose.com), Afore Azteca (www.aforeazteca.com.mx), Seguros Azteca (www.segurosazteca.com.mx), Punto Casa de Bolsa (www.puntocasadebolsa.mx), Total Play (irtotalplay.mx; www.totalplay.com.mx) and Total Play Empresarial (totalplayempresarial.com.mx). TV Azteca and Grupo Elektra trade shares on the Mexican Stock Market and in Spain's' Latibex market. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values, and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results, and world-class performance.

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect Grupo Elektra and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.

Investor Relations:





Bruno Rangel Grupo Salinas Tel. +52 (55) 1720-9167 [email protected]

Rolando Villarreal Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V. Tel. +52 (55) 1720-9167 [email protected]

Press Relations: Luciano Pascoe Tel. +52 (55) 1720 1313 ext. 36553 [email protected]

GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS















































1Q25

1Q26

Change

























Financial income 33,844 65 %

33,814 68 %

(30) 0 %



Commercial income 17,924 35 %

15,989 32 %

(1,935) -11 %



Income 51,768 100 %

49,803 100 %

(1,966) -4 %

























Financial cost 11,126 21 %

11,476 23 %

350 3 %



Commercial cost 12,423 24 %

10,342 21 %

(2,081) -17 %



Costs 23,550 45 %

21,819 44 %

(1,731) -7 %

























Gross income 28,219 55 %

27,984 56 %

(235) -1 %

























Sales, administration and promotion expenses 21,280 41 %

21,365 43 %

85 0 %

























EBITDA 6,939 13 %

6,619 13 %

(320) -5 %

























Depreciation and amortization 2,390 5 %

2,437 5 %

48 2 %

























Other income, net (4) 0 %

(40) 0 %

(36) ----

























Operating income 4,553 9 %

4,222 8 %

(332) -7 %

























Comprehensive financial result:



















Interest income 480 1 %

186 0 %

(294) -61 %



Interest expense (1,551) -3 %

(1,285) -3 %

266 17 %



Foreign exchange gain (loss), net 18 0 %

(41) 0 %

(60) ----



Other financial results, net (737) -1 %

(173) 0 %

564 76 %





(1,789) -3 %

(1,313) -3 %

476 27 %

























Participation in the net income of



















CASA and other associated companies (9) 0 %

3 0 %

12 ----

























Income before income tax 2,756 5 %

2,912 6 %

156 6 %

























Income tax (892) -2 %

(1,278) -3 %

(385) -43 %

























Income before discontinued operations 1,864 4 %

1,634 3 %

(229) -12 %

























Result from discontinued operations 1 0 %

(2) 0 %

(3) ----

























Consolidated net income 1,865 4 %

1,633 3 %

(232) -12 %





GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET





MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS



































Commercial Business Financial Business Grupo Elektra

Commercial Business Financial Business Grupo Elektra





















Change























At March 31, 2025

At March 31, 2026

























Cash and cash equivalents 9,000 32,652 41,652

12,226 36,567 48,793

7,140 17 %





















Marketable financial instruments 6,926 1,16,115 1,23,040

5,579 1,18,130 1,23,709

669 1 %





















Performing loan portfolio - 1,02,882 1,02,882

- 1,09,852 1,09,852

6,970 7 % Total past-due loans - 5,902 5,902

- 8,886 8,886

2,984 51 % Gross loan portfolio - 1,08,784 1,08,784

- 1,18,738 1,18,738

9,954 9 %





















Allowance for credit risks - 20,207 20,207

- 20,246 20,246

39 0 %





















Loan portfolio, net - 88,577 88,577

- 98,492 98,492

9,915 11 %





















Inventories 23,946 - 23,946

17,859 - 17,859

(6,087) -25 %





















Other current assets 22,167 13,843 36,011

21,760 14,355 36,115

104 0 %





















Total current assets 62,039 2,51,187 3,13,226

57,424 2,67,544 3,24,968

11,742 4 %





















Financial instruments 20,282 2 20,284

4,524 243 4,767

(15,517) -76 %





















Performing loan portfolio - 87,319 87,319

- 90,719 90,719

3,399 4 % Total past-due loans - 2,811 2,811

- 3,472 3,472

661 24 % Gross loan portfolio - 90,131 90,131

- 94,191 94,191

4,060 5 %





















Allowance for credit risks - 5,911 5,911

- 6,260 6,260

349 6 %





















Loan portfolio - 84,219 84,219

- 87,931 87,931

3,712 4 %





















Other non-current assets 85 342 427

21 1,011 1,032

605 142 % Investment in shares 2,104 15 2,119

99 19 118

(2,001) -94 % Property, furniture, equipment and



















investment in stores, net 8,199 10,179 18,377

6,896 8,889 15,785

(2,592) -14 % Intangible assets 592 9,316 9,908

71 9,176 9,247

(661) -7 % Right of use asset 12,325 2,333 14,657

13,333 1,970 15,303

646 4 % Other assets 12,056 13,286 25,342

14,845 16,433 31,278

5,936 23 % TOTAL ASSETS 1,17,682 3,70,878 4,88,560

97,214 3,93,215 4,90,429

1,869 0 %











































Demand and term deposits - 2,43,931 2,43,931

- 2,49,589 2,49,589

5,657 2 % Creditors from repurchase agreements - 44,155 44,155

- 55,232 55,232

11,077 25 % Short-term debt 12,855 40 12,895

14,903 18 14,921

2,026 16 % Leasing 2,611 873 3,484

2,760 750 3,510

26 1 % Short-term liabilities with cost 15,465 2,89,000 3,04,465

17,663 3,05,588 3,23,251

18,786 6 %





















Suppliers and other short-term liabilities 29,824 22,391 52,215

34,088 24,433 58,521

6,306 12 % Short-term liabilities without cost 29,824 22,391 52,215

34,088 24,433 58,521

6,306 12 %





















Total short-term liabilities 45,289 3,11,391 3,56,680

51,751 3,30,021 3,81,772

25,092 7 %





















Long-term debt 23,977 (0) 23,977

19,229 (0) 19,229

(4,748) -20 % Leasing 11,331 1,548 12,880

12,203 1,300 13,503

623 5 % Long-term liabilities with cost 35,309 1,548 36,857

31,432 1,300 32,732

(4,125) -11 %





















Long-term liabilities without cost 11,036 3,059 14,095

10,601 2,549 13,150

(945) -7 %





















Total long-term liabilities 46,344 4,607 50,952

42,033 3,849 45,882

(5,070) -10 %





















TOTAL LIABILITIES 91,633 3,15,999 4,07,632

93,784 3,33,870 4,27,654

20,022 5 %





















TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 26,048 54,880 80,928

3,430 59,346 62,775

(18,153) -22 %











































LIABILITIES + EQUITY 1,17,682 3,70,878 4,88,560

97,214 3,93,215 4,90,429

1,869 0 %



INFRASTRUCTURE

























1Q25

1Q26

Change

















Points of sale in Mexico















Elektra 1,245 20 %

1,242 20 %

(3) 0 % Salinas y Rocha 32 1 %

31 1 %

(1) -3 % Banco Azteca 1,935 31 %

1,918 32 %

(17) -1 % Freestanding branches 1,696 28 %

1,695 28 %

(1) 0 % Total 4,908 80 %

4,886 81 %

(22) 0 %

















Points of sale in Central America















Elektra 130 2 %

126 2 %

(4) -3 % Banco Azteca 235 4 %

229 4 %

(6) -3 % Freestanding branches 67 1 %

64 1 %

(3) -4 % Total 432 7 %

419 7 %

(13) -3 %

















Points of sale in North America















Purpose Financial 810 13 %

761 13 %

(49) -6 % Total 810 13 %

761 13 %

(49) -6 %

















TOTAL 6,150 100 %

6,066 100 %

(84) -1 %







































































Floor space (m²) 1,730 100 %

1,729 100 %

(1) 0 %

SOURCE Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.