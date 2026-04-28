Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.: Grupo Elektra Announces Revenue Of Ps.49,803 Million And Ebitda Of Ps.6,619 Million In The First Quarter Of 2026

MÉXICO CITY, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ELEKTRA* Latibex: XEKT), Latin America's leading specialty retailer and financial services company, and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States, today announced first quarter 2026 results.
Quarterly results
Consolidated revenue totaled Ps.49,803 million, compared to Ps.51,768 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Consolidated costs for the quarter were Ps.21,819 million, from Ps.23,550 million in the same period of the previous year, while sales, administrative and promotional expenses were Ps.21,365 million, in comparison to Ps.21,280 million in the same period of 2025.
EBITDA was Ps.6,619 million, from Ps.6,939 million in the prior year.
Below EBITDA, there was a positive variation of Ps.564 million in the other financial results line, which reflects a 1% decrease in the market value of the underlying financial instruments a year ago.
Consistent with the results of the quarter, there was an increase of Ps.385 million in tax provision for the period.
Grupo Elektra reported net profit of Ps.1,633 million from Ps.1,865 million a year ago.
Balance Sheet
The consolidated gross loan portfolio of Banco Azteca México, Purpose Financial, and Banco Azteca Latin America as of March 31, 2026, was Ps.212,929 million, from Ps.198,915 million of the previous year. The consolidated non-performing loan ratio was 5.8% at the end of the period.
Banco Azteca México's gross loan portfolio was Ps.208,270 million, from Ps.190,630 million a year ago. The bank's non-performing loan ratio was 5.7%.
Grupo Elektra's consolidated deposits were Ps.249,589 million, compared to Ps.243,931 million a year ago. Banco Azteca México's traditional deposits reached Ps.240,348 million, from Ps.236,607 million the previous year.
Banco Azteca México's liquidity coverage ratio was 724%, and the estimated capitalization ratio was 15.53%.
Company Profile:
Grupo Elektra is Latin America's leading financial services company and specialty retailer and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States. The group operates more than 6,000 points of contact in México, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, and Panama.
Grupo Elektra is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast-growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community well-being; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include TV Azteca (www.TVazteca.com;www.irtvazteca.com), Grupo Elektra (www.grupoelektra.com.mx), Banco Azteca (www.bancoazteca.com.mx), Purpose Financial (havepurpose.com), Afore Azteca (www.aforeazteca.com.mx), Seguros Azteca (www.segurosazteca.com.mx), Punto Casa de Bolsa (www.puntocasadebolsa.mx), Total Play (irtotalplay.mx; www.totalplay.com.mx) and Total Play Empresarial (totalplayempresarial.com.mx). TV Azteca and Grupo Elektra trade shares on the Mexican Stock Market and in Spain's' Latibex market. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values, and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results, and world-class performance.
Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect Grupo Elektra and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.
Investor Relations:
Bruno Rangel
Grupo Salinas
Tel. +52 (55) 1720-9167
[email protected]
Rolando Villarreal
Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.
Tel. +52 (55) 1720-9167
[email protected]
Press Relations:
Luciano Pascoe
Tel. +52 (55) 1720 1313 ext. 36553
[email protected]
GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS
1Q25
1Q26
Change
Financial income
33,844
65 %
33,814
68 %
(30)
0 %
Commercial income
17,924
35 %
15,989
32 %
(1,935)
-11 %
Income
51,768
100 %
49,803
100 %
(1,966)
-4 %
Financial cost
11,126
21 %
11,476
23 %
350
3 %
Commercial cost
12,423
24 %
10,342
21 %
(2,081)
-17 %
Costs
23,550
45 %
21,819
44 %
(1,731)
-7 %
Gross income
28,219
55 %
27,984
56 %
(235)
-1 %
Sales, administration and promotion expenses
21,280
41 %
21,365
43 %
85
0 %
EBITDA
6,939
13 %
6,619
13 %
(320)
-5 %
Depreciation and amortization
2,390
5 %
2,437
5 %
48
2 %
Other income, net
(4)
0 %
(40)
0 %
(36)
----
Operating income
4,553
9 %
4,222
8 %
(332)
-7 %
Comprehensive financial result:
Interest income
480
1 %
186
0 %
(294)
-61 %
Interest expense
(1,551)
-3 %
(1,285)
-3 %
266
17 %
Foreign exchange gain (loss), net
18
0 %
(41)
0 %
(60)
----
Other financial results, net
(737)
-1 %
(173)
0 %
564
76 %
(1,789)
-3 %
(1,313)
-3 %
476
27 %
Participation in the net income of
CASA and other associated companies
(9)
0 %
3
0 %
12
----
Income before income tax
2,756
5 %
2,912
6 %
156
6 %
Income tax
(892)
-2 %
(1,278)
-3 %
(385)
-43 %
Income before discontinued operations
1,864
4 %
1,634
3 %
(229)
-12 %
Result from discontinued operations
1
0 %
(2)
0 %
(3)
----
Consolidated net income
1,865
4 %
1,633
3 %
(232)
-12 %
GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS
Commercial Business
Financial Business
Grupo Elektra
Commercial Business
Financial Business
Grupo Elektra
Change
At March 31, 2025
At March 31, 2026
Cash and cash equivalents
9,000
32,652
41,652
12,226
36,567
48,793
7,140
17 %
Marketable financial instruments
6,926
1,16,115
1,23,040
5,579
1,18,130
1,23,709
669
1 %
Performing loan portfolio
-
1,02,882
1,02,882
-
1,09,852
1,09,852
6,970
7 %
Total past-due loans
-
5,902
5,902
-
8,886
8,886
2,984
51 %
Gross loan portfolio
-
1,08,784
1,08,784
-
1,18,738
1,18,738
9,954
9 %
Allowance for credit risks
-
20,207
20,207
-
20,246
20,246
39
0 %
Loan portfolio, net
-
88,577
88,577
-
98,492
98,492
9,915
11 %
Inventories
23,946
-
23,946
17,859
-
17,859
(6,087)
-25 %
Other current assets
22,167
13,843
36,011
21,760
14,355
36,115
104
0 %
Total current assets
62,039
2,51,187
3,13,226
57,424
2,67,544
3,24,968
11,742
4 %
Financial instruments
20,282
2
20,284
4,524
243
4,767
(15,517)
-76 %
Performing loan portfolio
-
87,319
87,319
-
90,719
90,719
3,399
4 %
Total past-due loans
-
2,811
2,811
-
3,472
3,472
661
24 %
Gross loan portfolio
-
90,131
90,131
-
94,191
94,191
4,060
5 %
Allowance for credit risks
-
5,911
5,911
-
6,260
6,260
349
6 %
Loan portfolio
-
84,219
84,219
-
87,931
87,931
3,712
4 %
Other non-current assets
85
342
427
21
1,011
1,032
605
142 %
Investment in shares
2,104
15
2,119
99
19
118
(2,001)
-94 %
Property, furniture, equipment and
investment in stores, net
8,199
10,179
18,377
6,896
8,889
15,785
(2,592)
-14 %
Intangible assets
592
9,316
9,908
71
9,176
9,247
(661)
-7 %
Right of use asset
12,325
2,333
14,657
13,333
1,970
15,303
646
4 %
Other assets
12,056
13,286
25,342
14,845
16,433
31,278
5,936
23 %
TOTAL ASSETS
1,17,682
3,70,878
4,88,560
97,214
3,93,215
4,90,429
1,869
0 %
Demand and term deposits
-
2,43,931
2,43,931
-
2,49,589
2,49,589
5,657
2 %
Creditors from repurchase agreements
-
44,155
44,155
-
55,232
55,232
11,077
25 %
Short-term debt
12,855
40
12,895
14,903
18
14,921
2,026
16 %
Leasing
2,611
873
3,484
2,760
750
3,510
26
1 %
Short-term liabilities with cost
15,465
2,89,000
3,04,465
17,663
3,05,588
3,23,251
18,786
6 %
Suppliers and other short-term liabilities
29,824
22,391
52,215
34,088
24,433
58,521
6,306
12 %
Short-term liabilities without cost
29,824
22,391
52,215
34,088
24,433
58,521
6,306
12 %
Total short-term liabilities
45,289
3,11,391
3,56,680
51,751
3,30,021
3,81,772
25,092
7 %
Long-term debt
23,977
(0)
23,977
19,229
(0)
19,229
(4,748)
-20 %
Leasing
11,331
1,548
12,880
12,203
1,300
13,503
623
5 %
Long-term liabilities with cost
35,309
1,548
36,857
31,432
1,300
32,732
(4,125)
-11 %
Long-term liabilities without cost
11,036
3,059
14,095
10,601
2,549
13,150
(945)
-7 %
Total long-term liabilities
46,344
4,607
50,952
42,033
3,849
45,882
(5,070)
-10 %
TOTAL LIABILITIES
91,633
3,15,999
4,07,632
93,784
3,33,870
4,27,654
20,022
5 %
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
26,048
54,880
80,928
3,430
59,346
62,775
(18,153)
-22 %
LIABILITIES + EQUITY
1,17,682
3,70,878
4,88,560
97,214
3,93,215
4,90,429
1,869
0 %
INFRASTRUCTURE
1Q25
1Q26
Change
Points of sale in Mexico
Elektra
1,245
20 %
1,242
20 %
(3)
0 %
Salinas y Rocha
32
1 %
31
1 %
(1)
-3 %
Banco Azteca
1,935
31 %
1,918
32 %
(17)
-1 %
Freestanding branches
1,696
28 %
1,695
28 %
(1)
0 %
Total
4,908
80 %
4,886
81 %
(22)
0 %
Points of sale in Central America
Elektra
130
2 %
126
2 %
(4)
-3 %
Banco Azteca
235
4 %
229
4 %
(6)
-3 %
Freestanding branches
67
1 %
64
1 %
(3)
-4 %
Total
432
7 %
419
7 %
(13)
-3 %
Points of sale in North America
Purpose Financial
810
13 %
761
13 %
(49)
-6 %
Total
810
13 %
761
13 %
(49)
-6 %
TOTAL
6,150
100 %
6,066
100 %
(84)
-1 %
Floor space (m²)
1,730
100 %
1,729
100 %
(1)
0 %
SOURCE Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.