Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 28.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Zuerst +50%… jetzt ein $20M Graphen-Deal
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 724594 | ISIN: MX01EL000003 | Ticker-Symbol: GE7C
Lang & Schwarz
28.04.26 | 11:44
23,340 Euro
-100,00 % -23,340
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
GRUPO ELEKTRA SAB DE CV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRUPO ELEKTRA SAB DE CV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,08042,60011:44
PR Newswire
28.04.2026 03:30 Uhr
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.: Grupo Elektra Announces Revenue Of Ps.49,803 Million And Ebitda Of Ps.6,619 Million In The First Quarter Of 2026

MÉXICO CITY, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ELEKTRA* Latibex: XEKT), Latin America's leading specialty retailer and financial services company, and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States, today announced first quarter 2026 results.

Quarterly results

Consolidated revenue totaled Ps.49,803 million, compared to Ps.51,768 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Consolidated costs for the quarter were Ps.21,819 million, from Ps.23,550 million in the same period of the previous year, while sales, administrative and promotional expenses were Ps.21,365 million, in comparison to Ps.21,280 million in the same period of 2025.

EBITDA was Ps.6,619 million, from Ps.6,939 million in the prior year.

Below EBITDA, there was a positive variation of Ps.564 million in the other financial results line, which reflects a 1% decrease in the market value of the underlying financial instruments a year ago.

Consistent with the results of the quarter, there was an increase of Ps.385 million in tax provision for the period.

Grupo Elektra reported net profit of Ps.1,633 million from Ps.1,865 million a year ago.

Balance Sheet

The consolidated gross loan portfolio of Banco Azteca México, Purpose Financial, and Banco Azteca Latin America as of March 31, 2026, was Ps.212,929 million, from Ps.198,915 million of the previous year. The consolidated non-performing loan ratio was 5.8% at the end of the period.

Banco Azteca México's gross loan portfolio was Ps.208,270 million, from Ps.190,630 million a year ago. The bank's non-performing loan ratio was 5.7%.

Grupo Elektra's consolidated deposits were Ps.249,589 million, compared to Ps.243,931 million a year ago. Banco Azteca México's traditional deposits reached Ps.240,348 million, from Ps.236,607 million the previous year.

Banco Azteca México's liquidity coverage ratio was 724%, and the estimated capitalization ratio was 15.53%.

Company Profile:

Grupo Elektra is Latin America's leading financial services company and specialty retailer and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States. The group operates more than 6,000 points of contact in México, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, and Panama.

Grupo Elektra is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast-growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community well-being; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include TV Azteca (www.TVazteca.com;www.irtvazteca.com), Grupo Elektra (www.grupoelektra.com.mx), Banco Azteca (www.bancoazteca.com.mx), Purpose Financial (havepurpose.com), Afore Azteca (www.aforeazteca.com.mx), Seguros Azteca (www.segurosazteca.com.mx), Punto Casa de Bolsa (www.puntocasadebolsa.mx), Total Play (irtotalplay.mx; www.totalplay.com.mx) and Total Play Empresarial (totalplayempresarial.com.mx). TV Azteca and Grupo Elektra trade shares on the Mexican Stock Market and in Spain's' Latibex market. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values, and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results, and world-class performance.

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect Grupo Elektra and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.

Investor Relations:




Bruno Rangel

Grupo Salinas

Tel. +52 (55) 1720-9167

[email protected]


Rolando Villarreal

Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.

Tel. +52 (55) 1720-9167

[email protected]


Press Relations:

Luciano Pascoe

Tel. +52 (55) 1720 1313 ext. 36553

[email protected]

GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS

























1Q25


1Q26


Change














Financial income

33,844

65 %


33,814

68 %


(30)

0 %



Commercial income

17,924

35 %


15,989

32 %


(1,935)

-11 %



Income

51,768

100 %


49,803

100 %


(1,966)

-4 %














Financial cost

11,126

21 %


11,476

23 %


350

3 %



Commercial cost

12,423

24 %


10,342

21 %


(2,081)

-17 %



Costs

23,550

45 %


21,819

44 %


(1,731)

-7 %














Gross income

28,219

55 %


27,984

56 %


(235)

-1 %














Sales, administration and promotion expenses

21,280

41 %


21,365

43 %


85

0 %














EBITDA

6,939

13 %


6,619

13 %


(320)

-5 %














Depreciation and amortization

2,390

5 %


2,437

5 %


48

2 %














Other income, net

(4)

0 %


(40)

0 %


(36)

----














Operating income

4,553

9 %


4,222

8 %


(332)

-7 %














Comprehensive financial result:











Interest income

480

1 %


186

0 %


(294)

-61 %



Interest expense

(1,551)

-3 %


(1,285)

-3 %


266

17 %



Foreign exchange gain (loss), net

18

0 %


(41)

0 %


(60)

----



Other financial results, net

(737)

-1 %


(173)

0 %


564

76 %




(1,789)

-3 %


(1,313)

-3 %


476

27 %














Participation in the net income of











CASA and other associated companies

(9)

0 %


3

0 %


12

----














Income before income tax

2,756

5 %


2,912

6 %


156

6 %














Income tax

(892)

-2 %


(1,278)

-3 %


(385)

-43 %














Income before discontinued operations

1,864

4 %


1,634

3 %


(229)

-12 %














Result from discontinued operations

1

0 %


(2)

0 %


(3)

----














Consolidated net income

1,865

4 %


1,633

3 %


(232)

-12 %



GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES




CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET




MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS



















Commercial Business

Financial Business

Grupo Elektra


Commercial Business

Financial Business

Grupo Elektra












Change













At March 31, 2025


At March 31, 2026














Cash and cash equivalents

9,000

32,652

41,652


12,226

36,567

48,793


7,140

17 %












Marketable financial instruments

6,926

1,16,115

1,23,040


5,579

1,18,130

1,23,709


669

1 %












Performing loan portfolio

-

1,02,882

1,02,882


-

1,09,852

1,09,852


6,970

7 %

Total past-due loans

-

5,902

5,902


-

8,886

8,886


2,984

51 %

Gross loan portfolio

-

1,08,784

1,08,784


-

1,18,738

1,18,738


9,954

9 %












Allowance for credit risks

-

20,207

20,207


-

20,246

20,246


39

0 %












Loan portfolio, net

-

88,577

88,577


-

98,492

98,492


9,915

11 %












Inventories

23,946

-

23,946


17,859

-

17,859


(6,087)

-25 %












Other current assets

22,167

13,843

36,011


21,760

14,355

36,115


104

0 %












Total current assets

62,039

2,51,187

3,13,226


57,424

2,67,544

3,24,968


11,742

4 %












Financial instruments

20,282

2

20,284


4,524

243

4,767


(15,517)

-76 %












Performing loan portfolio

-

87,319

87,319


-

90,719

90,719


3,399

4 %

Total past-due loans

-

2,811

2,811


-

3,472

3,472


661

24 %

Gross loan portfolio

-

90,131

90,131


-

94,191

94,191


4,060

5 %












Allowance for credit risks

-

5,911

5,911


-

6,260

6,260


349

6 %












Loan portfolio

-

84,219

84,219


-

87,931

87,931


3,712

4 %












Other non-current assets

85

342

427


21

1,011

1,032


605

142 %

Investment in shares

2,104

15

2,119


99

19

118


(2,001)

-94 %

Property, furniture, equipment and











investment in stores, net

8,199

10,179

18,377


6,896

8,889

15,785


(2,592)

-14 %

Intangible assets

592

9,316

9,908


71

9,176

9,247


(661)

-7 %

Right of use asset

12,325

2,333

14,657


13,333

1,970

15,303


646

4 %

Other assets

12,056

13,286

25,342


14,845

16,433

31,278


5,936

23 %

TOTAL ASSETS

1,17,682

3,70,878

4,88,560


97,214

3,93,215

4,90,429


1,869

0 %























Demand and term deposits

-

2,43,931

2,43,931


-

2,49,589

2,49,589


5,657

2 %

Creditors from repurchase agreements

-

44,155

44,155


-

55,232

55,232


11,077

25 %

Short-term debt

12,855

40

12,895


14,903

18

14,921


2,026

16 %

Leasing

2,611

873

3,484


2,760

750

3,510


26

1 %

Short-term liabilities with cost

15,465

2,89,000

3,04,465


17,663

3,05,588

3,23,251


18,786

6 %












Suppliers and other short-term liabilities

29,824

22,391

52,215


34,088

24,433

58,521


6,306

12 %

Short-term liabilities without cost

29,824

22,391

52,215


34,088

24,433

58,521


6,306

12 %












Total short-term liabilities

45,289

3,11,391

3,56,680


51,751

3,30,021

3,81,772


25,092

7 %












Long-term debt

23,977

(0)

23,977


19,229

(0)

19,229


(4,748)

-20 %

Leasing

11,331

1,548

12,880


12,203

1,300

13,503


623

5 %

Long-term liabilities with cost

35,309

1,548

36,857


31,432

1,300

32,732


(4,125)

-11 %












Long-term liabilities without cost

11,036

3,059

14,095


10,601

2,549

13,150


(945)

-7 %












Total long-term liabilities

46,344

4,607

50,952


42,033

3,849

45,882


(5,070)

-10 %












TOTAL LIABILITIES

91,633

3,15,999

4,07,632


93,784

3,33,870

4,27,654


20,022

5 %












TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

26,048

54,880

80,928


3,430

59,346

62,775


(18,153)

-22 %























LIABILITIES + EQUITY

1,17,682

3,70,878

4,88,560


97,214

3,93,215

4,90,429


1,869

0 %


INFRASTRUCTURE














1Q25


1Q26


Change










Points of sale in Mexico









Elektra

1,245

20 %


1,242

20 %


(3)

0 %

Salinas y Rocha

32

1 %


31

1 %


(1)

-3 %

Banco Azteca

1,935

31 %


1,918

32 %


(17)

-1 %

Freestanding branches

1,696

28 %


1,695

28 %


(1)

0 %

Total

4,908

80 %


4,886

81 %


(22)

0 %










Points of sale in Central America









Elektra

130

2 %


126

2 %


(4)

-3 %

Banco Azteca

235

4 %


229

4 %


(6)

-3 %

Freestanding branches

67

1 %


64

1 %


(3)

-4 %

Total

432

7 %


419

7 %


(13)

-3 %










Points of sale in North America









Purpose Financial

810

13 %


761

13 %


(49)

-6 %

Total

810

13 %


761

13 %


(49)

-6 %










TOTAL

6,150

100 %


6,066

100 %


(84)

-1 %





































Floor space (m²)

1,730

100 %


1,729

100 %


(1)

0 %

SOURCE Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.