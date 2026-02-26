Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.: Grupo Elektra Concludes All Its Tax Litigation With The Mexican Government And Announces Its 2025 Results

-Announces revenue of Ps.58,859 million and EBITDA of Ps.7,816 million in the fourth quarter of 2025-
-Continued dynamism in financial income; grows 9% to Ps.36,162 million in the period-
MÉXICO CITY, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As was made public a few weeks ago, Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ELEKTRA*; Latibex: XEKT), the leading financial services and specialty retail company in Latin America and the largest provider of short-term non-bank loans in the USA, concluded all of its tax litigations and owes nothing to the Mexican government under no circumstances.
As we have always done, we are fulfilling our payment obligations and, in doing so, we continue to uphold our commitment to the country. Grupo Elektra has always been and will always be an ally of the Mexican people.
Despite disagreeing with the amount required by the tax authorities, the company made this decision to move forward and to focus its efforts on continuing to create prosperity and value for the millions of customers it serves. In this context, the company also released today its results for the fourth quarter of 2025 and for the full year 2025.
Fourth quarter results
Consolidated revenue was Ps.58,859 million, compared to Ps.57,790 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Operating costs and expenses were Ps.51,043 million from Ps.50,348 million in the same quarter of 2024.
As a result, EBITDA was Ps.7,816 million, 5% higher compared to Ps.7,441 million a year ago. Operating profit was Ps.4,851 million from Ps.4,954 million in the same period of the previous year.
The company reported a net loss of Ps.19,859 million compared to a loss of Ps.11,656 million a year ago.
The net loss this quarter is due to income taxes of Ps.23,261 million, resulting from income tax provision related to the company's fiscal credits. With this provision, the company fully covers the tax credits claimed by the authority and settles all of Grupo Elektra's fiscal litigation with the Mexican government.
Q4 2024
Q4 2025
Change
Ps.
%
Consolidated revenue
$57,790
$58,859
$1,069
2 %
EBITDA
$7,441
$7,816
$375
5 %
Operating profit
Net result
$4,954
$(11,656)
$4,851
$(19,859)
$(103)
$(8,203)
-2%
-70%
Figures in millions of pesos.
Revenue
Consolidated revenue increased 2% during the period, as a result of a 9% growth in financial income and an 8% decrease in commercial sales.
The increase in financial income - to Ps.36,162 million from Ps.33,243 million in the previous year - reflects a 9% increase in the income of Banco Azteca México, in the context of strong growth in the gross loan portfolio during the period, which boosts the well-being of millions of families and business development.
Costs and expenses
Consolidated costs for the quarter decreased 1% to Ps.27,772 million from Ps.28,058 million in the same period of the previous year. The reduction is explained by a 13% reduction in commercial costs - in line with strategies focused on boosting gross margin of merchandises - partially offset by a 20% increase in financial costs, largely due to increased loan los reserves, in the context of solid dynamism in the consolidated gross loan portfolio.
The reduction in consolidated costs for the period, coupled with the increase in revenue, generated a 5% growth in the company's gross profit to Ps.31,087 million up from Ps.29,731 million a year ago. The gross margin increased by two percentage points to 53% this quarter.
Selling, administrative and promotional expenses grew 4% to Ps.23,271 million from Ps.22,290 million a year ago, as a result of higher operating and advertising expenses during the period.
EBITDA and net result
EBITDA grew 5% to Ps.7,816 million from Ps.7,441 million in the prior year. The EBITDA margin was 13% for the period. The company reported operating income of Ps.4,851 million, compared to Ps.4,954 million in the same quarter of 2024.
Relevant variations below EBITDA were the following:
A positive variation of Ps.19,483 million in other financial results, reflecting stability this quarter in the market value of underlying financial instruments, as well as a reduction in their position, compared to a loss of 63% a year ago.
Income taxes of Ps.23,261 million this quarter, compared to a positive amount of Ps.3,792 million a year ago, as a result of income tax provision related to the company's fiscal credits this period, through which all of Grupo Elektra's tax litigation with the Mexican government was concluded.
Grupo Elektra reported a net loss of Ps.19,859 million from a loss of Ps.11,656 million a year ago.
Balance Sheet
Loan Portfolio and Deposits
The consolidated gross loan portfolio of Banco Azteca Mexico, Purpose Financial, and Banco Azteca Latinoamerica as of December 31, 2025, grew 11% to Ps.216,716 million, up from Ps.195,314 million the previous year. The consolidated non-performing loan ratio was 6.6% at the end of the period.
Banco Azteca México's gross loan portfolio increased 11% to Ps.208,486 million from Ps.187,645 million a year ago. The bank's non-performing loan ratio at the end of the period was 6.4%.
Grupo Elektra's consolidated deposits were Ps.249,028 million, 6% higher than Ps.233,898 million a year ago. Banco Azteca México's traditional deposits were Ps.240,847 million compared to Ps.227,640 million the previous year.
Banco Azteca México's traditional deposit-to-gross loan ratio was 1.2 times, which allows for solid growth of the Bank, with optimal funding costs.
The capitalization index of Banco Azteca México was 15.5%.
Infrastructure
Grupo Elektra currently has 6,110 points of contact, compared to 6,150 units the previous year; the change results from growth in the digital strategy to optimally serve the company's customers.
The number of Grupo Elektra's points of contact in Mexico, at the end of the period, was 4,904, in the United States 787, and in Central America 419.
Twelve-month consolidated results
Consolidated revenue for 2025 increased 7% to Ps.215,356 million from Ps.201,296 million in 2024, driven by a 12% growth in the financial business, partially offset by a 1% decrease in the commercial business.
EBITDA was Ps.27,805 million, 3% higher than the Ps.26,995 million of the previous year. The 2025 EBITDA margin was 13%. The company reported operating income was Ps.17,426 million, up from Ps.17,523 million a year ago. A net loss of Ps.13,024 million was recorded in 2025, compared to a loss of Ps.11,153 million the previous year.
2024
2025
Change
Ps.
%
Consolidated revenue
$201,296
$215,356
$14,060
7 %
EBITDA
$26,995
$27,805
$810
3 %
Operating profit
Net result
$17,523
$(11,153)
$17,426
$(13,024)
$(98)
$(1,870)
-1%
-17%
Figures in millions of pesos.
Company Profile:
Grupo Elektra is Latin America's leading financial services company and specialty retailer and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States. The group operates more than 6,000 points of contact in México, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, and Panama.
Grupo Elektra is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast-growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community well-being; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include TV Azteca (www.TVazteca.com;www.irtvazteca.com), Grupo Elektra (www.grupoelektra.com.mx), Banco Azteca (www.bancoazteca.com.mx), Purpose Financial (havepurpose.com), Afore Azteca (www.aforeazteca.com.mx), Seguros Azteca (www.segurosazteca.com.mx), Punto Casa de Bolsa (www.puntocasadebolsa.mx), Total Play (irtotalplay.mx; www.totalplay.com.mx) and Total Play Empresarial (totalplayempresarial.com.mx). TV Azteca and Grupo Elektra trade shares on the Mexican Stock Market and in Spain's' Latibex market. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values, and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results, and world-class performance.
Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect Grupo Elektra and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.
GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS
4Q24
4Q25
Change
Financial income
33,243
58 %
36,162
61 %
2,919
9 %
Commercial income
24,547
42 %
22,697
39 %
(1,850)
-8 %
Income
57,790
100 %
58,859
100 %
1,069
2 %
Financial cost
10,206
18 %
12,248
21 %
2,042
20 %
Commercial cost
17,852
31 %
15,524
26 %
(2,329)
-13 %
Costs
28,058
49 %
27,772
47 %
(286)
-1 %
Gross income
29,731
51 %
31,087
53 %
1,356
5 %
Sales, administration and promotion expenses
22,290
39 %
23,271
40 %
981
4 %
EBITDA
7,441
13 %
7,816
13 %
375
5 %
Depreciation and amortization
2,395
4 %
2,402
4 %
6
0 %
Other expense, net
91
0 %
563
1 %
472
----
Operating income
4,954
9 %
4,851
8 %
(103)
-2 %
Comprehensive financial result:
Interest income
627
1 %
557
1 %
(69)
-11 %
Interest expense
(1,657)
-3 %
(1,683)
-3 %
(26)
-2 %
Foreign exchange loss, net
(163)
0 %
(80)
0 %
83
51 %
Other financial results, net
(19,372)
-34 %
111
0 %
19,483
----
(20,566)
-36 %
(1,094)
-2 %
19,471
95 %
Participation in the net income of
CASA and other associated companies
165
0 %
(355)
-1 %
(520)
----
(Loss) income before income tax
(15,446)
-27 %
3,402
6 %
18,848
----
Income tax
3,792
7 %
(23,261)
-40 %
(27,053)
----
Loss before discontinued operations
(11,654)
-20 %
(19,859)
-34 %
(8,205)
-70 %
Result from discontinued operations
(2)
0 %
(1)
0 %
1
72 %
Consolidated net loss
(11,656)
-20 %
(19,859)
-34 %
(8,203)
-70 %
GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS
12M24
12M25
Change
Financial income
122,547
61 %
137,120
64 %
14,572
12 %
Commercial income
78,749
39 %
78,236
36 %
(512)
-1 %
Income
201,296
100 %
215,356
100 %
14,060
7 %
Financial cost
40,632
20 %
45,578
21 %
4,946
12 %
Commercial cost
56,422
28 %
54,061
25 %
(2,361)
-4 %
Costs
97,053
48 %
99,638
46 %
2,585
3 %
Gross income
104,243
52 %
115,718
54 %
11,475
11 %
Sales, administration and promotion expenses
77,247
38 %
87,912
41 %
10,665
14 %
EBITDA
26,995
13 %
27,805
13 %
810
3 %
Depreciation and amortization
9,399
5 %
9,716
5 %
316
3 %
Other expense, net
73
0 %
664
0 %
591
----
Operating income
17,523
9 %
17,426
8 %
(98)
-1 %
Comprehensive financial result:
Interest income
2,137
1 %
1,687
1 %
(450)
-21 %
Interest expense
(6,030)
-3 %
(6,184)
-3 %
(154)
-3 %
Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net
(1,287)
-1 %
678
0 %
1,965
----
Other financial results, net
(26,849)
-13 %
274
0 %
27,123
----
(32,029)
-16 %
(3,545)
-2 %
28,484
89 %
Participation in the net income of
CASA and other associated companies
(170)
0 %
(384)
0 %
(214)
----
(Loss) income before income tax
(14,675)
-7 %
13,497
6 %
28,172
----
Income tax
3,526
2 %
(26,522)
-12 %
(30,048)
----
Loss before discontinued operations
(11,150)
-6 %
(13,025)
-6 %
(1,876)
-17 %
Result from discontinued operations
(4)
0 %
2
0 %
5
----
Consolidated net loss
(11,153)
-6 %
(13,024)
-6 %
(1,870)
-17 %
GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS
Commercial
Financial
Grupo
Commercial
Financial
Grupo
Change
At December 31, 2024
At December 31, 2025
Cash and cash equivalents
10,360
36,968
47,327
11,571
36,711
48,281
954
2 %
Marketable financial instruments
8,332
102,492
110,824
9,515
132,495
142,010
31,186
28 %
Performing loan portfolio
-
101,358
101,358
-
113,099
113,099
11,741
12 %
Total past-due loans
-
6,163
6,163
-
9,723
9,723
3,560
58 %
Gross loan portfolio
-
107,521
107,521
-
122,821
122,821
15,301
14 %
Allowance for credit risks
-
18,850
18,850
-
21,450
21,450
2,600
14 %
Loan portfolio, net
-
88,671
88,671
-
101,371
101,371
12,701
14 %
Inventories
19,123
-
19,123
16,986
-
16,986
(2,138)
-11 %
Other current assets
21,412
14,917
36,329
20,589
9,589
30,178
(6,152)
-17 %
Total current assets
59,227
243,047
302,274
58,661
280,165
338,826
36,552
12 %
Financial instruments
24,969
2
24,971
6,698
244
6,942
(18,029)
-72 %
Performing loan portfolio
-
85,355
85,355
-
89,279
89,279
3,924
5 %
Total past-due loans
-
2,438
2,438
-
4,616
4,616
2,178
89 %
Gross loan portfolio
-
87,793
87,793
-
93,895
93,895
6,102
7 %
Allowance for credit risks
-
5,995
5,995
-
7,058
7,058
1,064
18 %
Loan portfolio
-
81,799
81,799
-
86,837
86,837
5,038
6 %
Other non-current assets
1,070
410
1,480
27
513
540
(940)
-64 %
Investment in shares
2,194
14
2,208
96
18
115
(2,094)
-95 %
Property, furniture, equipment and
investment in stores, net
8,515
10,465
18,980
7,214
9,261
16,474
(2,506)
-13 %
Intangible assets
587
9,130
9,717
81
9,144
9,225
(492)
-5 %
Right of use asset
12,445
2,325
14,770
13,057
2,112
15,169
399
3 %
Other assets
11,434
11,623
23,058
14,482
14,693
29,175
6,117
27 %
TOTAL ASSETS
120,442
358,816
479,257
100,316
402,986
503,303
24,046
5 %
Demand and term deposits
-
233,898
233,898
-
249,028
249,028
15,130
6 %
Creditors from repurchase agreements
-
42,642
42,642
-
66,611
66,611
23,969
56 %
Short-term debt
6,219
40
6,260
8,182
36
8,218
1,958
31 %
Leasing
2,589
869
3,459
2,715
774
3,489
31
1 %
Short-term liabilities with cost
8,809
277,450
286,259
10,897
316,449
327,346
41,087
14 %
Suppliers and other short-term liabilities
31,244
24,682
55,926
40,626
20,242
60,868
4,942
9 %
Short-term liabilities without cost
31,244
24,682
55,926
40,626
20,242
60,868
4,942
9 %
Total short-term liabilities
40,053
302,132
342,185
51,523
336,691
388,214
46,029
13 %
Long-term debt
28,773
0
28,773
26,850
0
26,850
(1,923)
-7 %
Leasing
11,122
1,537
12,660
11,800
1,451
13,251
591
5 %
Long-term liabilities with cost
39,896
1,537
41,433
38,650
1,451
40,101
(1,332)
-3 %
Long-term liabilities without cost
12,213
2,896
15,109
11,436
2,541
13,976
(1,132)
-7 %
Total long-term liabilities
52,108
4,433
56,542
50,085
3,992
54,077
(2,465)
-4 %
TOTAL LIABILITIES
92,161
306,565
398,726
101,609
340,683
442,291
43,565
11 %
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
28,280
52,251
80,531
(1,292)
62,304
61,012
(19,519)
-24 %
LIABILITIES + EQUITY
120,442
358,816
479,257
100,316
402,986
503,303
24,046
5 %
INFRASTRUCTURE
4Q24
4Q25
Change
Points of sale in Mexico
Elektra
1,245
20 %
1,243
20 %
(2)
0 %
Salinas y Rocha
32
1 %
32
1 %
-
0 %
Banco Azteca
1,936
31 %
1,927
32 %
(9)
0 %
Freestanding branches
1,688
27 %
1,702
28 %
14
1 %
Total
4,901
80 %
4,904
80 %
3
0 %
Points of sale in Central America
Elektra
131
2 %
126
2 %
(5)
-4 %
Banco Azteca
236
4 %
229
4 %
(7)
-3 %
Freestanding branches
67
1 %
64
1 %
(3)
-4 %
Total
434
7 %
419
7 %
(15)
-3 %
Points of sale in North America
Purpose Financial
815
13 %
787
13 %
(28)
-3 %
Total
815
13 %
787
13 %
(28)
-3 %
TOTAL
6,150
100 %
6,110
100 %
(40)
-1 %
Floor space (m²)
1,731
100 %
1,725
100 %
(6)
0 %
SOURCE Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.