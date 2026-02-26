Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.: Grupo Elektra Concludes All Its Tax Litigation With The Mexican Government And Announces Its 2025 Results

-Announces revenue of Ps.58,859 million and EBITDA of Ps.7,816 million in the fourth quarter of 2025-

-Continued dynamism in financial income; grows 9% to Ps.36,162 million in the period-

MÉXICO CITY, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As was made public a few weeks ago, Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ELEKTRA*; Latibex: XEKT), the leading financial services and specialty retail company in Latin America and the largest provider of short-term non-bank loans in the USA, concluded all of its tax litigations and owes nothing to the Mexican government under no circumstances.

As we have always done, we are fulfilling our payment obligations and, in doing so, we continue to uphold our commitment to the country. Grupo Elektra has always been and will always be an ally of the Mexican people.

Despite disagreeing with the amount required by the tax authorities, the company made this decision to move forward and to focus its efforts on continuing to create prosperity and value for the millions of customers it serves. In this context, the company also released today its results for the fourth quarter of 2025 and for the full year 2025.

Fourth quarter results

Consolidated revenue was Ps.58,859 million, compared to Ps.57,790 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Operating costs and expenses were Ps.51,043 million from Ps.50,348 million in the same quarter of 2024.

As a result, EBITDA was Ps.7,816 million, 5% higher compared to Ps.7,441 million a year ago. Operating profit was Ps.4,851 million from Ps.4,954 million in the same period of the previous year.

The company reported a net loss of Ps.19,859 million compared to a loss of Ps.11,656 million a year ago.

The net loss this quarter is due to income taxes of Ps.23,261 million, resulting from income tax provision related to the company's fiscal credits. With this provision, the company fully covers the tax credits claimed by the authority and settles all of Grupo Elektra's fiscal litigation with the Mexican government.



Q4 2024 Q4 2025 Change





Ps. %









Consolidated revenue $57,790 $58,859 $1,069 2 %









EBITDA $7,441 $7,816 $375 5 %









Operating profit Net result $4,954 $(11,656) $4,851 $(19,859) $(103) $(8,203) -2% -70%





















Figures in millions of pesos.

Revenue

Consolidated revenue increased 2% during the period, as a result of a 9% growth in financial income and an 8% decrease in commercial sales.

The increase in financial income - to Ps.36,162 million from Ps.33,243 million in the previous year - reflects a 9% increase in the income of Banco Azteca México, in the context of strong growth in the gross loan portfolio during the period, which boosts the well-being of millions of families and business development.

Costs and expenses

Consolidated costs for the quarter decreased 1% to Ps.27,772 million from Ps.28,058 million in the same period of the previous year. The reduction is explained by a 13% reduction in commercial costs - in line with strategies focused on boosting gross margin of merchandises - partially offset by a 20% increase in financial costs, largely due to increased loan los reserves, in the context of solid dynamism in the consolidated gross loan portfolio.

The reduction in consolidated costs for the period, coupled with the increase in revenue, generated a 5% growth in the company's gross profit to Ps.31,087 million up from Ps.29,731 million a year ago. The gross margin increased by two percentage points to 53% this quarter.

Selling, administrative and promotional expenses grew 4% to Ps.23,271 million from Ps.22,290 million a year ago, as a result of higher operating and advertising expenses during the period.

EBITDA and net result

EBITDA grew 5% to Ps.7,816 million from Ps.7,441 million in the prior year. The EBITDA margin was 13% for the period. The company reported operating income of Ps.4,851 million, compared to Ps.4,954 million in the same quarter of 2024.

Relevant variations below EBITDA were the following:

A positive variation of Ps.19,483 million in other financial results, reflecting stability this quarter in the market value of underlying financial instruments, as well as a reduction in their position, compared to a loss of 63% a year ago.

Income taxes of Ps.23,261 million this quarter, compared to a positive amount of Ps.3,792 million a year ago, as a result of income tax provision related to the company's fiscal credits this period, through which all of Grupo Elektra's tax litigation with the Mexican government was concluded.

Grupo Elektra reported a net loss of Ps.19,859 million from a loss of Ps.11,656 million a year ago.

Balance Sheet

Loan Portfolio and Deposits

The consolidated gross loan portfolio of Banco Azteca Mexico, Purpose Financial, and Banco Azteca Latinoamerica as of December 31, 2025, grew 11% to Ps.216,716 million, up from Ps.195,314 million the previous year. The consolidated non-performing loan ratio was 6.6% at the end of the period.

Banco Azteca México's gross loan portfolio increased 11% to Ps.208,486 million from Ps.187,645 million a year ago. The bank's non-performing loan ratio at the end of the period was 6.4%.

Grupo Elektra's consolidated deposits were Ps.249,028 million, 6% higher than Ps.233,898 million a year ago. Banco Azteca México's traditional deposits were Ps.240,847 million compared to Ps.227,640 million the previous year.

Banco Azteca México's traditional deposit-to-gross loan ratio was 1.2 times, which allows for solid growth of the Bank, with optimal funding costs.

The capitalization index of Banco Azteca México was 15.5%.

Infrastructure

Grupo Elektra currently has 6,110 points of contact, compared to 6,150 units the previous year; the change results from growth in the digital strategy to optimally serve the company's customers.

The number of Grupo Elektra's points of contact in Mexico, at the end of the period, was 4,904, in the United States 787, and in Central America 419.

Twelve-month consolidated results

Consolidated revenue for 2025 increased 7% to Ps.215,356 million from Ps.201,296 million in 2024, driven by a 12% growth in the financial business, partially offset by a 1% decrease in the commercial business.

EBITDA was Ps.27,805 million, 3% higher than the Ps.26,995 million of the previous year. The 2025 EBITDA margin was 13%. The company reported operating income was Ps.17,426 million, up from Ps.17,523 million a year ago. A net loss of Ps.13,024 million was recorded in 2025, compared to a loss of Ps.11,153 million the previous year.



2024 2025 Change





Ps. %









Consolidated revenue $201,296 $215,356 $14,060 7 %









EBITDA $26,995 $27,805 $810 3 %









Operating profit Net result $17,523 $(11,153) $17,426 $(13,024) $(98) $(1,870) -1% -17%





















Figures in millions of pesos.

GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS















































4Q24

4Q25

Change

























Financial income 33,243 58 %

36,162 61 %

2,919 9 %



Commercial income 24,547 42 %

22,697 39 %

(1,850) -8 %



Income 57,790 100 %

58,859 100 %

1,069 2 %

























Financial cost 10,206 18 %

12,248 21 %

2,042 20 %



Commercial cost 17,852 31 %

15,524 26 %

(2,329) -13 %



Costs 28,058 49 %

27,772 47 %

(286) -1 %

























Gross income 29,731 51 %

31,087 53 %

1,356 5 %

























Sales, administration and promotion expenses 22,290 39 %

23,271 40 %

981 4 %

























EBITDA 7,441 13 %

7,816 13 %

375 5 %

























Depreciation and amortization 2,395 4 %

2,402 4 %

6 0 %

























Other expense, net 91 0 %

563 1 %

472 ----

























Operating income 4,954 9 %

4,851 8 %

(103) -2 %

























Comprehensive financial result:



















Interest income 627 1 %

557 1 %

(69) -11 %



Interest expense (1,657) -3 %

(1,683) -3 %

(26) -2 %



Foreign exchange loss, net (163) 0 %

(80) 0 %

83 51 %



Other financial results, net (19,372) -34 %

111 0 %

19,483 ----





(20,566) -36 %

(1,094) -2 %

19,471 95 %

























Participation in the net income of



















CASA and other associated companies 165 0 %

(355) -1 %

(520) ----

























(Loss) income before income tax (15,446) -27 %

3,402 6 %

18,848 ----

























Income tax 3,792 7 %

(23,261) -40 %

(27,053) ----

























Loss before discontinued operations (11,654) -20 %

(19,859) -34 %

(8,205) -70 %

























Result from discontinued operations (2) 0 %

(1) 0 %

1 72 %

























Consolidated net loss (11,656) -20 %

(19,859) -34 %

(8,203) -70 %



GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS















































12M24

12M25

Change

























Financial income 122,547 61 %

137,120 64 %

14,572 12 %



Commercial income 78,749 39 %

78,236 36 %

(512) -1 %



Income 201,296 100 %

215,356 100 %

14,060 7 %

























Financial cost 40,632 20 %

45,578 21 %

4,946 12 %



Commercial cost 56,422 28 %

54,061 25 %

(2,361) -4 %



Costs 97,053 48 %

99,638 46 %

2,585 3 %

























Gross income 104,243 52 %

115,718 54 %

11,475 11 %

























Sales, administration and promotion expenses 77,247 38 %

87,912 41 %

10,665 14 %

























EBITDA 26,995 13 %

27,805 13 %

810 3 %

























Depreciation and amortization 9,399 5 %

9,716 5 %

316 3 %

























Other expense, net 73 0 %

664 0 %

591 ----

























Operating income 17,523 9 %

17,426 8 %

(98) -1 %

























Comprehensive financial result:



















Interest income 2,137 1 %

1,687 1 %

(450) -21 %



Interest expense (6,030) -3 %

(6,184) -3 %

(154) -3 %



Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net (1,287) -1 %

678 0 %

1,965 ----



Other financial results, net (26,849) -13 %

274 0 %

27,123 ----





(32,029) -16 %

(3,545) -2 %

28,484 89 %

























Participation in the net income of



















CASA and other associated companies (170) 0 %

(384) 0 %

(214) ----

























(Loss) income before income tax (14,675) -7 %

13,497 6 %

28,172 ----

























Income tax 3,526 2 %

(26,522) -12 %

(30,048) ----

























Loss before discontinued operations (11,150) -6 %

(13,025) -6 %

(1,876) -17 %

























Result from discontinued operations (4) 0 %

2 0 %

5 ----

























Consolidated net loss (11,153) -6 %

(13,024) -6 %

(1,870) -17 %





GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET







MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS



































Commercial

Business Financial

Business Grupo

Elektra

Commercial

Business Financial

Business Grupo

Elektra





















Change























At December 31, 2024

At December 31, 2025

























Cash and cash equivalents 10,360 36,968 47,327

11,571 36,711 48,281

954 2 %





















Marketable financial instruments 8,332 102,492 110,824

9,515 132,495 142,010

31,186 28 %





















Performing loan portfolio - 101,358 101,358

- 113,099 113,099

11,741 12 % Total past-due loans - 6,163 6,163

- 9,723 9,723

3,560 58 % Gross loan portfolio - 107,521 107,521

- 122,821 122,821

15,301 14 %





















Allowance for credit risks - 18,850 18,850

- 21,450 21,450

2,600 14 %





















Loan portfolio, net - 88,671 88,671

- 101,371 101,371

12,701 14 %





















Inventories 19,123 - 19,123

16,986 - 16,986

(2,138) -11 %





















Other current assets 21,412 14,917 36,329

20,589 9,589 30,178

(6,152) -17 %





















Total current assets 59,227 243,047 302,274

58,661 280,165 338,826

36,552 12 %





















Financial instruments 24,969 2 24,971

6,698 244 6,942

(18,029) -72 %





















Performing loan portfolio - 85,355 85,355

- 89,279 89,279

3,924 5 % Total past-due loans - 2,438 2,438

- 4,616 4,616

2,178 89 % Gross loan portfolio - 87,793 87,793

- 93,895 93,895

6,102 7 %





















Allowance for credit risks - 5,995 5,995

- 7,058 7,058

1,064 18 %





















Loan portfolio - 81,799 81,799

- 86,837 86,837

5,038 6 %





















Other non-current assets 1,070 410 1,480

27 513 540

(940) -64 % Investment in shares 2,194 14 2,208

96 18 115

(2,094) -95 % Property, furniture, equipment and



















investment in stores, net 8,515 10,465 18,980

7,214 9,261 16,474

(2,506) -13 % Intangible assets 587 9,130 9,717

81 9,144 9,225

(492) -5 % Right of use asset 12,445 2,325 14,770

13,057 2,112 15,169

399 3 % Other assets 11,434 11,623 23,058

14,482 14,693 29,175

6,117 27 % TOTAL ASSETS 120,442 358,816 479,257

100,316 402,986 503,303

24,046 5 %











































Demand and term deposits - 233,898 233,898

- 249,028 249,028

15,130 6 % Creditors from repurchase agreements - 42,642 42,642

- 66,611 66,611

23,969 56 % Short-term debt 6,219 40 6,260

8,182 36 8,218

1,958 31 % Leasing 2,589 869 3,459

2,715 774 3,489

31 1 % Short-term liabilities with cost 8,809 277,450 286,259

10,897 316,449 327,346

41,087 14 %





















Suppliers and other short-term liabilities 31,244 24,682 55,926

40,626 20,242 60,868

4,942 9 % Short-term liabilities without cost 31,244 24,682 55,926

40,626 20,242 60,868

4,942 9 %





















Total short-term liabilities 40,053 302,132 342,185

51,523 336,691 388,214

46,029 13 %





















Long-term debt 28,773 0 28,773

26,850 0 26,850

(1,923) -7 % Leasing 11,122 1,537 12,660

11,800 1,451 13,251

591 5 % Long-term liabilities with cost 39,896 1,537 41,433

38,650 1,451 40,101

(1,332) -3 %





















Long-term liabilities without cost 12,213 2,896 15,109

11,436 2,541 13,976

(1,132) -7 %





















Total long-term liabilities 52,108 4,433 56,542

50,085 3,992 54,077

(2,465) -4 %





















TOTAL LIABILITIES 92,161 306,565 398,726

101,609 340,683 442,291

43,565 11 %





















TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 28,280 52,251 80,531

(1,292) 62,304 61,012

(19,519) -24 %











































LIABILITIES + EQUITY 120,442 358,816 479,257

100,316 402,986 503,303

24,046 5 %



INFRASTRUCTURE

























4Q24

4Q25

Change

















Points of sale in Mexico















Elektra 1,245 20 %

1,243 20 %

(2) 0 % Salinas y Rocha 32 1 %

32 1 %

- 0 % Banco Azteca 1,936 31 %

1,927 32 %

(9) 0 % Freestanding branches 1,688 27 %

1,702 28 %

14 1 % Total 4,901 80 %

4,904 80 %

3 0 %

















Points of sale in Central America















Elektra 131 2 %

126 2 %

(5) -4 % Banco Azteca 236 4 %

229 4 %

(7) -3 % Freestanding branches 67 1 %

64 1 %

(3) -4 % Total 434 7 %

419 7 %

(15) -3 %

















Points of sale in North America















Purpose Financial 815 13 %

787 13 %

(28) -3 % Total 815 13 %

787 13 %

(28) -3 %

















TOTAL 6,150 100 %

6,110 100 %

(40) -1 %







































































Floor space (m²) 1,731 100 %

1,725 100 %

(6) 0 %

SOURCE Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.