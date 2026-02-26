Anzeige
Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.: Grupo Elektra Concludes All Its Tax Litigation With The Mexican Government And Announces Its 2025 Results

-Announces revenue of Ps.58,859 million and EBITDA of Ps.7,816 million in the fourth quarter of 2025-

-Continued dynamism in financial income; grows 9% to Ps.36,162 million in the period-

MÉXICO CITY, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As was made public a few weeks ago, Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ELEKTRA*; Latibex: XEKT), the leading financial services and specialty retail company in Latin America and the largest provider of short-term non-bank loans in the USA, concluded all of its tax litigations and owes nothing to the Mexican government under no circumstances.

As we have always done, we are fulfilling our payment obligations and, in doing so, we continue to uphold our commitment to the country. Grupo Elektra has always been and will always be an ally of the Mexican people.

Despite disagreeing with the amount required by the tax authorities, the company made this decision to move forward and to focus its efforts on continuing to create prosperity and value for the millions of customers it serves. In this context, the company also released today its results for the fourth quarter of 2025 and for the full year 2025.

Fourth quarter results

Consolidated revenue was Ps.58,859 million, compared to Ps.57,790 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Operating costs and expenses were Ps.51,043 million from Ps.50,348 million in the same quarter of 2024.

As a result, EBITDA was Ps.7,816 million, 5% higher compared to Ps.7,441 million a year ago. Operating profit was Ps.4,851 million from Ps.4,954 million in the same period of the previous year.

The company reported a net loss of Ps.19,859 million compared to a loss of Ps.11,656 million a year ago.

The net loss this quarter is due to income taxes of Ps.23,261 million, resulting from income tax provision related to the company's fiscal credits. With this provision, the company fully covers the tax credits claimed by the authority and settles all of Grupo Elektra's fiscal litigation with the Mexican government.


Q4 2024

Q4 2025

Change




Ps.

%






Consolidated revenue

$57,790

$58,859

$1,069

2 %






EBITDA

$7,441

$7,816

$375

5 %






Operating profit

Net result

$4,954

$(11,656)

$4,851

$(19,859)

$(103)

$(8,203)

-2%

-70%











Figures in millions of pesos.

Revenue

Consolidated revenue increased 2% during the period, as a result of a 9% growth in financial income and an 8% decrease in commercial sales.

The increase in financial income - to Ps.36,162 million from Ps.33,243 million in the previous year - reflects a 9% increase in the income of Banco Azteca México, in the context of strong growth in the gross loan portfolio during the period, which boosts the well-being of millions of families and business development.

Costs and expenses

Consolidated costs for the quarter decreased 1% to Ps.27,772 million from Ps.28,058 million in the same period of the previous year. The reduction is explained by a 13% reduction in commercial costs - in line with strategies focused on boosting gross margin of merchandises - partially offset by a 20% increase in financial costs, largely due to increased loan los reserves, in the context of solid dynamism in the consolidated gross loan portfolio.

The reduction in consolidated costs for the period, coupled with the increase in revenue, generated a 5% growth in the company's gross profit to Ps.31,087 million up from Ps.29,731 million a year ago. The gross margin increased by two percentage points to 53% this quarter.

Selling, administrative and promotional expenses grew 4% to Ps.23,271 million from Ps.22,290 million a year ago, as a result of higher operating and advertising expenses during the period.

EBITDA and net result

EBITDA grew 5% to Ps.7,816 million from Ps.7,441 million in the prior year. The EBITDA margin was 13% for the period. The company reported operating income of Ps.4,851 million, compared to Ps.4,954 million in the same quarter of 2024.

Relevant variations below EBITDA were the following:

A positive variation of Ps.19,483 million in other financial results, reflecting stability this quarter in the market value of underlying financial instruments, as well as a reduction in their position, compared to a loss of 63% a year ago.

Income taxes of Ps.23,261 million this quarter, compared to a positive amount of Ps.3,792 million a year ago, as a result of income tax provision related to the company's fiscal credits this period, through which all of Grupo Elektra's tax litigation with the Mexican government was concluded.

Grupo Elektra reported a net loss of Ps.19,859 million from a loss of Ps.11,656 million a year ago.

Balance Sheet

Loan Portfolio and Deposits

The consolidated gross loan portfolio of Banco Azteca Mexico, Purpose Financial, and Banco Azteca Latinoamerica as of December 31, 2025, grew 11% to Ps.216,716 million, up from Ps.195,314 million the previous year. The consolidated non-performing loan ratio was 6.6% at the end of the period.

Banco Azteca México's gross loan portfolio increased 11% to Ps.208,486 million from Ps.187,645 million a year ago. The bank's non-performing loan ratio at the end of the period was 6.4%.

Grupo Elektra's consolidated deposits were Ps.249,028 million, 6% higher than Ps.233,898 million a year ago. Banco Azteca México's traditional deposits were Ps.240,847 million compared to Ps.227,640 million the previous year.

Banco Azteca México's traditional deposit-to-gross loan ratio was 1.2 times, which allows for solid growth of the Bank, with optimal funding costs.

The capitalization index of Banco Azteca México was 15.5%.

Infrastructure

Grupo Elektra currently has 6,110 points of contact, compared to 6,150 units the previous year; the change results from growth in the digital strategy to optimally serve the company's customers.

The number of Grupo Elektra's points of contact in Mexico, at the end of the period, was 4,904, in the United States 787, and in Central America 419.

Twelve-month consolidated results

Consolidated revenue for 2025 increased 7% to Ps.215,356 million from Ps.201,296 million in 2024, driven by a 12% growth in the financial business, partially offset by a 1% decrease in the commercial business.

EBITDA was Ps.27,805 million, 3% higher than the Ps.26,995 million of the previous year. The 2025 EBITDA margin was 13%. The company reported operating income was Ps.17,426 million, up from Ps.17,523 million a year ago. A net loss of Ps.13,024 million was recorded in 2025, compared to a loss of Ps.11,153 million the previous year.


2024

2025

Change




Ps.

%






Consolidated revenue

$201,296

$215,356

$14,060

7 %






EBITDA

$26,995

$27,805

$810

3 %






Operating profit

Net result

$17,523

$(11,153)

$17,426

$(13,024)

$(98)

$(1,870)

-1%

-17%











Figures in millions of pesos.

Company Profile:

Grupo Elektra is Latin America's leading financial services company and specialty retailer and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States. The group operates more than 6,000 points of contact in México, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, and Panama.

Grupo Elektra is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast-growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community well-being; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include TV Azteca (www.TVazteca.com;www.irtvazteca.com), Grupo Elektra (www.grupoelektra.com.mx), Banco Azteca (www.bancoazteca.com.mx), Purpose Financial (havepurpose.com), Afore Azteca (www.aforeazteca.com.mx), Seguros Azteca (www.segurosazteca.com.mx), Punto Casa de Bolsa (www.puntocasadebolsa.mx), Total Play (irtotalplay.mx; www.totalplay.com.mx) and Total Play Empresarial (totalplayempresarial.com.mx). TV Azteca and Grupo Elektra trade shares on the Mexican Stock Market and in Spain's' Latibex market. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values, and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results, and world-class performance.

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect Grupo Elektra and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.

Investor Relations:




Bruno Rangel

Grupo Salinas

Tel. +52 (55) 1720-9167

[email protected]


Rolando Villarreal

Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.

Tel. +52 (55) 1720-9167

[email protected]




Press Relations:

Luciano Pascoe
Tel. +52 (55) 1720 1313 ext. 36553
[email protected]

GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS

























4Q24


4Q25


Change














Financial income

33,243

58 %


36,162

61 %


2,919

9 %



Commercial income

24,547

42 %


22,697

39 %


(1,850)

-8 %



Income

57,790

100 %


58,859

100 %


1,069

2 %














Financial cost

10,206

18 %


12,248

21 %


2,042

20 %



Commercial cost

17,852

31 %


15,524

26 %


(2,329)

-13 %



Costs

28,058

49 %


27,772

47 %


(286)

-1 %














Gross income

29,731

51 %


31,087

53 %


1,356

5 %














Sales, administration and promotion expenses

22,290

39 %


23,271

40 %


981

4 %














EBITDA

7,441

13 %


7,816

13 %


375

5 %














Depreciation and amortization

2,395

4 %


2,402

4 %


6

0 %














Other expense, net

91

0 %


563

1 %


472

----














Operating income

4,954

9 %


4,851

8 %


(103)

-2 %














Comprehensive financial result:











Interest income

627

1 %


557

1 %


(69)

-11 %



Interest expense

(1,657)

-3 %


(1,683)

-3 %


(26)

-2 %



Foreign exchange loss, net

(163)

0 %


(80)

0 %


83

51 %



Other financial results, net

(19,372)

-34 %


111

0 %


19,483

----




(20,566)

-36 %


(1,094)

-2 %


19,471

95 %














Participation in the net income of











CASA and other associated companies

165

0 %


(355)

-1 %


(520)

----














(Loss) income before income tax

(15,446)

-27 %


3,402

6 %


18,848

----














Income tax

3,792

7 %


(23,261)

-40 %


(27,053)

----














Loss before discontinued operations

(11,654)

-20 %


(19,859)

-34 %


(8,205)

-70 %














Result from discontinued operations

(2)

0 %


(1)

0 %


1

72 %














Consolidated net loss

(11,656)

-20 %


(19,859)

-34 %


(8,203)

-70 %


GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS

























12M24


12M25


Change














Financial income

122,547

61 %


137,120

64 %


14,572

12 %



Commercial income

78,749

39 %


78,236

36 %


(512)

-1 %



Income

201,296

100 %


215,356

100 %


14,060

7 %














Financial cost

40,632

20 %


45,578

21 %


4,946

12 %



Commercial cost

56,422

28 %


54,061

25 %


(2,361)

-4 %



Costs

97,053

48 %


99,638

46 %


2,585

3 %














Gross income

104,243

52 %


115,718

54 %


11,475

11 %














Sales, administration and promotion expenses

77,247

38 %


87,912

41 %


10,665

14 %














EBITDA

26,995

13 %


27,805

13 %


810

3 %














Depreciation and amortization

9,399

5 %


9,716

5 %


316

3 %














Other expense, net

73

0 %


664

0 %


591

----














Operating income

17,523

9 %


17,426

8 %


(98)

-1 %














Comprehensive financial result:











Interest income

2,137

1 %


1,687

1 %


(450)

-21 %



Interest expense

(6,030)

-3 %


(6,184)

-3 %


(154)

-3 %



Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net

(1,287)

-1 %


678

0 %


1,965

----



Other financial results, net

(26,849)

-13 %


274

0 %


27,123

----




(32,029)

-16 %


(3,545)

-2 %


28,484

89 %














Participation in the net income of











CASA and other associated companies

(170)

0 %


(384)

0 %


(214)

----














(Loss) income before income tax

(14,675)

-7 %


13,497

6 %


28,172

----














Income tax

3,526

2 %


(26,522)

-12 %


(30,048)

----














Loss before discontinued operations

(11,150)

-6 %


(13,025)

-6 %


(1,876)

-17 %














Result from discontinued operations

(4)

0 %


2

0 %


5

----














Consolidated net loss

(11,153)

-6 %


(13,024)

-6 %


(1,870)

-17 %



GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES




CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET





MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS



















Commercial
Business

Financial
Business

Grupo
Elektra


Commercial
Business

Financial
Business

Grupo
Elektra












Change













At December 31, 2024


At December 31, 2025














Cash and cash equivalents

10,360

36,968

47,327


11,571

36,711

48,281


954

2 %












Marketable financial instruments

8,332

102,492

110,824


9,515

132,495

142,010


31,186

28 %












Performing loan portfolio

-

101,358

101,358


-

113,099

113,099


11,741

12 %

Total past-due loans

-

6,163

6,163


-

9,723

9,723


3,560

58 %

Gross loan portfolio

-

107,521

107,521


-

122,821

122,821


15,301

14 %












Allowance for credit risks

-

18,850

18,850


-

21,450

21,450


2,600

14 %












Loan portfolio, net

-

88,671

88,671


-

101,371

101,371


12,701

14 %












Inventories

19,123

-

19,123


16,986

-

16,986


(2,138)

-11 %












Other current assets

21,412

14,917

36,329


20,589

9,589

30,178


(6,152)

-17 %












Total current assets

59,227

243,047

302,274


58,661

280,165

338,826


36,552

12 %












Financial instruments

24,969

2

24,971


6,698

244

6,942


(18,029)

-72 %












Performing loan portfolio

-

85,355

85,355


-

89,279

89,279


3,924

5 %

Total past-due loans

-

2,438

2,438


-

4,616

4,616


2,178

89 %

Gross loan portfolio

-

87,793

87,793


-

93,895

93,895


6,102

7 %












Allowance for credit risks

-

5,995

5,995


-

7,058

7,058


1,064

18 %












Loan portfolio

-

81,799

81,799


-

86,837

86,837


5,038

6 %












Other non-current assets

1,070

410

1,480


27

513

540


(940)

-64 %

Investment in shares

2,194

14

2,208


96

18

115


(2,094)

-95 %

Property, furniture, equipment and











investment in stores, net

8,515

10,465

18,980


7,214

9,261

16,474


(2,506)

-13 %

Intangible assets

587

9,130

9,717


81

9,144

9,225


(492)

-5 %

Right of use asset

12,445

2,325

14,770


13,057

2,112

15,169


399

3 %

Other assets

11,434

11,623

23,058


14,482

14,693

29,175


6,117

27 %

TOTAL ASSETS

120,442

358,816

479,257


100,316

402,986

503,303


24,046

5 %























Demand and term deposits

-

233,898

233,898


-

249,028

249,028


15,130

6 %

Creditors from repurchase agreements

-

42,642

42,642


-

66,611

66,611


23,969

56 %

Short-term debt

6,219

40

6,260


8,182

36

8,218


1,958

31 %

Leasing

2,589

869

3,459


2,715

774

3,489


31

1 %

Short-term liabilities with cost

8,809

277,450

286,259


10,897

316,449

327,346


41,087

14 %












Suppliers and other short-term liabilities

31,244

24,682

55,926


40,626

20,242

60,868


4,942

9 %

Short-term liabilities without cost

31,244

24,682

55,926


40,626

20,242

60,868


4,942

9 %












Total short-term liabilities

40,053

302,132

342,185


51,523

336,691

388,214


46,029

13 %












Long-term debt

28,773

0

28,773


26,850

0

26,850


(1,923)

-7 %

Leasing

11,122

1,537

12,660


11,800

1,451

13,251


591

5 %

Long-term liabilities with cost

39,896

1,537

41,433


38,650

1,451

40,101


(1,332)

-3 %












Long-term liabilities without cost

12,213

2,896

15,109


11,436

2,541

13,976


(1,132)

-7 %












Total long-term liabilities

52,108

4,433

56,542


50,085

3,992

54,077


(2,465)

-4 %












TOTAL LIABILITIES

92,161

306,565

398,726


101,609

340,683

442,291


43,565

11 %












TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

28,280

52,251

80,531


(1,292)

62,304

61,012


(19,519)

-24 %























LIABILITIES + EQUITY

120,442

358,816

479,257


100,316

402,986

503,303


24,046

5 %


INFRASTRUCTURE














4Q24


4Q25


Change










Points of sale in Mexico









Elektra

1,245

20 %


1,243

20 %


(2)

0 %

Salinas y Rocha

32

1 %


32

1 %


-

0 %

Banco Azteca

1,936

31 %


1,927

32 %


(9)

0 %

Freestanding branches

1,688

27 %


1,702

28 %


14

1 %

Total

4,901

80 %


4,904

80 %


3

0 %










Points of sale in Central America









Elektra

131

2 %


126

2 %


(5)

-4 %

Banco Azteca

236

4 %


229

4 %


(7)

-3 %

Freestanding branches

67

1 %


64

1 %


(3)

-4 %

Total

434

7 %


419

7 %


(15)

-3 %










Points of sale in North America









Purpose Financial

815

13 %


787

13 %


(28)

-3 %

Total

815

13 %


787

13 %


(28)

-3 %










TOTAL

6,150

100 %


6,110

100 %


(40)

-1 %





































Floor space (m²)

1,731

100 %


1,725

100 %


(6)

0 %

SOURCE Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.

