Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.: Grupo Elektra Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ELEKTRA* Latibex: XEKT), reported today its third quarter 2025 results.
Quarterly results
Consolidated revenue was Ps.53,864 million, compared to Ps.50,761 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Consolidated costs were Ps.25,637 million, up from Ps.24,538 million in the previous year, while sales, administrative and promotion expenses totaled Ps.21,305 million, compared to Ps.19,358 million in the same period in 2024.
EBITDA was Ps.6,922 million, compared to Ps.6,865 million a year ago. Relevant changes below EBITDA were as follows:
A gain in foreign exchange of Ps.155 million this quarter, compared to a foreign exchange loss of Ps.491 million a year ago, as a result of a net liability monetary position, combined with appreciation of the peso against the dollar this period, compared to depreciation the previous year.
A positive variation of Ps.3,965 million in other financial results, reflecting stability this quarter in the market value of the underlying financial instruments held by the company - and which do not imply cash flow - compared to a loss of 11% a year ago.
Consistent with the quarter's results, there was an increase of Ps.1,299 million in the tax provision for the period.
Grupo Elektra reported net income of Ps.2,274 million, compared to net loss of Ps.574 million a year ago.
Balance sheet
The consolidated gross loan portfolio of Banco Azteca Mexico, Purpose Financial, and Banco Azteca Latinoamerica as of September 30, 2025, was Ps.212,366 million, up from Ps.189,537 million the previous year. The consolidated non-performing loan ratio was 5.2% at the end of the period, compared to 4.2% the previous year.
Grupo Elektra's consolidated deposits totaled Ps.248,125 million, compared to Ps.227,495 million a year ago.
Company Profile:
Grupo Elektra is Latin America's leading financial services company and specialty retailer and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States. The group operates more than 6,000 points of contact in México, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, and Panama.
Grupo Elektra is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast-growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community well-being; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include TV Azteca (www.TVazteca.com; www.irtvazteca.com), Grupo Elektra (www.grupoelektra.com.mx), Banco Azteca (www.bancoazteca.com.mx), Purpose Financial (havepurpose.com), Afore Azteca (www.aforeazteca.com.mx), Seguros Azteca (www.segurosazteca.com.mx), Punto Casa de Bolsa (www.puntocasadebolsa.mx), Total Play (irtotalplay.mx; www.totalplay.com.mx) and Total Play Empresarial (totalplayempresarial.com.mx). TV Azteca and Grupo Elektra trade shares on the Mexican Stock Market and in Spain's' Latibex market. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values, and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results, and world-class performance.
Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect Grupo Elektra and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.
Investor Relations:
Bruno Rangel
Rolando Villarreal
Grupo Salinas
Grupo Elektra S.A.B. de C.V.
Tel. +52 (55) 1720-9167
[email protected]
[email protected]
Press Relations:
Luciano Pascoe
Tel. +52 (55) 1720 1313 ext. 36553
[email protected]
GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS
3Q24
3Q25
Change
Financial income
32,536
35,569
3,033
Commercial income
18,225
18,295
70
Income
50,761
53,864
3,103
|
Financial cost
11,620
13,165
1,545
Commercial cost
12,917
12,472
(445)
Costs
24,538
25,637
1,099
Gross income
26,223
28,227
2,004
Sales, administration and promotion expenses
19,358
21,305
1,947
EBITDA
6,865
6,922
57
Depreciation and amortization
2,363
2,497
134
Other (income) expense, net
(3)
117
121
Operating income
4,506
4,308
(198)
Comprehensive financial result:
Interest income
586
274
(312)
Interest expense
(1,471)
(1,440)
31
Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net
(491)
155
645
Other financial results, net
(3,839)
126
3,965
|
(886)
4,329
Participation in the net income of
CASA and other associated companies
(109)
(80)
29
(Loss) income before income tax
(818)
3,342
4,160
Income tax
244
(1,056)
(1,299)
(Loss) income before discontinued operations
(575)
2,286
2,861
Result from discontinued operations
0
(12)
(12)
Consolidated net (loss) income
(574)
2,274
2,849
GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS
9M24
9M25
Change
Financial income
89,304
100,958
11,653
Commercial income
54,202
55,539
1,337
Income
143,506
156,497
12,991
|
Financial cost
30,426
33,329
2,904
Commercial cost
38,569
38,537
(32)
Costs
68,995
71,866
2,872
Gross income
74,511
84,630
10,119
Sales, administration and promotion expenses
54,957
64,641
9,684
EBITDA
19,554
19,989
435
Depreciation and amortization
7,004
7,314
310
Other (income) expense, net
(18)
101
119
Operating income
12,569
12,575
5
Comprehensive financial result:
Interest income
1,510
1,130
(380)
Interest expense
(4,373)
(4,501)
(128)
Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net
(1,124)
757
1,882
Other financial results, net
(7,476)
163
7,639
|
|
|
|
Participation in the net income of
CASA and other associated companies
(335)
(29)
306
Income before income tax
771
10,095
9,324
Income tax
(267)
(3,262)
(2,995)
Income before discontinued operations
504
6,833
6,329
Result from discontinued operations
(2)
2
4
Consolidated net income
502
6,835
6,333
GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Commercial
Financial
Grupo
Commercial
Financial
Grupo
At September 30, 2024
At September 30, 2025
Cash and cash equivalents
12,026
30,334
42,360
8,595
34,226
42,822
461
|
|
|
Marketable financial instruments
3,875
97,962
101,837
5,850
132,710
138,560
36,724
|
|
|
Performing loan portfolio
-
97,182
97,182
-
110,442
110,442
13,260
Total past-due loans
-
5,706
5,706
-
7,507
7,507
1,801
Gross loan portfolio
-
102,888
102,888
-
117,949
117,949
15,061
|
|
|
Allowance for credit risks
-
18,971
18,971
-
20,905
20,905
1,933
|
|
|
Loan portfolio, net
-
83,917
83,917
-
97,044
97,044
13,127
|
|
|
Inventories
20,592
-
20,592
25,113
-
25,113
4,521
|
|
|
Other current assets
25,930
15,391
41,321
21,982
12,858
34,840
(6,480)
|
|
|
Total current assets
62,424
227,603
290,027
61,541
276,839
338,380
48,353
|
|
|
Financial instruments
24,314
2
24,316
8,993
249
9,242
(15,073)
|
|
|
Performing loan portfolio
-
84,466
84,466
-
90,942
90,942
6,476
Total past-due loans
-
2,184
2,184
-
3,476
3,476
1,292
Gross loan portfolio
-
86,649
86,649
-
94,417
94,417
7,768
|
|
|
Allowance for credit risks
-
5,459
5,459
-
6,958
6,958
1,499
|
|
|
Loan portfolio
-
81,190
81,190
-
87,460
87,460
6,270
|
|
|
Other non-current assets
14,342
263
14,605
21
387
408
(14,197)
Investment in shares
2,024
12
2,037
2,081
17
2,098
61
Property, furniture, equipment and
investment in stores, net
8,583
10,394
18,976
7,436
9,480
16,916
(2,060)
Intangible assets
703
8,473
9,176
598
9,051
9,648
472
Right of use asset
12,147
2,163
14,310
13,403
2,203
15,606
1,296
Other assets
6,615
11,461
18,075
12,373
13,837
26,211
8,135
TOTAL ASSETS
131,151
341,561
472,712
106,446
399,524
505,969
33,258
|
Demand and term deposits
-
227,495
227,495
-
248,125
248,125
20,630
Creditors from repurchase agreements
-
33,974
33,974
-
60,819
60,819
26,845
Short-term debt
9,061
343
9,404
8,756
37
8,792
(612)
Leasing
2,134
830
2,964
2,811
802
3,614
649
Short-term liabilities with cost
11,195
262,643
273,838
11,567
309,783
|
321,350
|
|
47,512
|
17 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Suppliers and other short-term liabilities
|
33,095
|
26,235
|
59,330
|
|
26,771
|
25,937
|
52,707
|
|
(6,622)
|
-11 %
|
Short-term liabilities without cost
|
33,095
|
26,235
|
59,330
|
|
26,771
|
25,937
|
52,707
|
|
(6,622)
|
-11 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total short-term liabilities
|
44,289
|
288,878
|
333,167
|
|
38,337
|
335,719
|
374,057
|
|
40,889
|
12 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt
|
26,230
|
0
|
26,230
|
|
26,927
|
-
|
26,927
|
|
697
|
3 %
|
Leasing
|
11,357
|
1,381
|
12,739
|
|
12,445
|
1,501
|
13,946
|
|
1,207
|
9 %
|
Long-term liabilities with cost
|
37,587
|
1,381
|
38,969
|
|
39,372
|
1,501
|
40,873
|
|
1,904
|
5 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term liabilities without cost
|
5,509
|
2,124
|
7,633
|
|
7,813
|
2,432
|
10,244
|
|
2,611
|
34 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total long-term liabilities
|
43,096
|
3,506
|
46,602
|
|
47,185
|
3,933
|
51,117
|
|
4,515
|
10 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
87,386
|
292,384
|
379,769
|
|
85,522
|
339,652
|
425,174
|
|
45,405
|
12 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
43,766
|
49,177
|
92,943
|
|
20,923
|
59,872
|
80,796
|
|
(12,147)
|
-13 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES + EQUITY
|
131,151
|
341,561
|
472,712
|
|
106,446
|
399,524
|
505,969
|
|
33,258
|
7 %
SOURCE Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.