Die 80-Milliarden-Dollar-Nuklear-Renaissance: Warum Uran der heißeste Sektor der Welt ist
WKN: 724594 | ISIN: MX01EL000003 | Ticker-Symbol: GE7C
Stuttgart
29.10.25 | 10:34
16,500 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
GRUPO ELEKTRA SAB DE CV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRUPO ELEKTRA SAB DE CV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,00020,40011:58
PR Newswire
29.10.2025 02:18 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.: Grupo Elektra Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ELEKTRA* Latibex: XEKT), reported today its third quarter 2025 results.

Quarterly results

Consolidated revenue was Ps.53,864 million, compared to Ps.50,761 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Consolidated costs were Ps.25,637 million, up from Ps.24,538 million in the previous year, while sales, administrative and promotion expenses totaled Ps.21,305 million, compared to Ps.19,358 million in the same period in 2024.

EBITDA was Ps.6,922 million, compared to Ps.6,865 million a year ago. Relevant changes below EBITDA were as follows:

A gain in foreign exchange of Ps.155 million this quarter, compared to a foreign exchange loss of Ps.491 million a year ago, as a result of a net liability monetary position, combined with appreciation of the peso against the dollar this period, compared to depreciation the previous year.

A positive variation of Ps.3,965 million in other financial results, reflecting stability this quarter in the market value of the underlying financial instruments held by the company - and which do not imply cash flow - compared to a loss of 11% a year ago.

Consistent with the quarter's results, there was an increase of Ps.1,299 million in the tax provision for the period.

Grupo Elektra reported net income of Ps.2,274 million, compared to net loss of Ps.574 million a year ago.

Balance sheet

The consolidated gross loan portfolio of Banco Azteca Mexico, Purpose Financial, and Banco Azteca Latinoamerica as of September 30, 2025, was Ps.212,366 million, up from Ps.189,537 million the previous year. The consolidated non-performing loan ratio was 5.2% at the end of the period, compared to 4.2% the previous year.

Grupo Elektra's consolidated deposits totaled Ps.248,125 million, compared to Ps.227,495 million a year ago.

Company Profile:

Grupo Elektra is Latin America's leading financial services company and specialty retailer and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States. The group operates more than 6,000 points of contact in México, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, and Panama.

Grupo Elektra is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast-growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community well-being; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include TV Azteca (www.TVazteca.com; www.irtvazteca.com), Grupo Elektra (www.grupoelektra.com.mx), Banco Azteca (www.bancoazteca.com.mx), Purpose Financial (havepurpose.com), Afore Azteca (www.aforeazteca.com.mx), Seguros Azteca (www.segurosazteca.com.mx), Punto Casa de Bolsa (www.puntocasadebolsa.mx), Total Play (irtotalplay.mx; www.totalplay.com.mx) and Total Play Empresarial (totalplayempresarial.com.mx). TV Azteca and Grupo Elektra trade shares on the Mexican Stock Market and in Spain's' Latibex market. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values, and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results, and world-class performance.

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect Grupo Elektra and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.





Investor Relations:

Bruno Rangel

Rolando Villarreal

Grupo Salinas

Grupo Elektra S.A.B. de C.V.

Tel. +52 (55) 1720-9167

Tel. +52 (55) 1720-9167

[email protected]

[email protected]

Press Relations:



Luciano Pascoe



Tel. +52 (55) 1720 1313 ext. 36553



[email protected]



GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS






















3Q24

3Q25

Change












Financial income

32,536

64 %


35,569

66 %


3,033

9 %



Commercial income

18,225

36 %


18,295

34 %


70

0 %



Income

50,761

100 %

53,864

100 %

3,103

6 %














Financial cost

11,620

23 %


13,165

24 %


1,545

13 %



Commercial cost

12,917

25 %


12,472

23 %


(445)

-3 %



Costs

24,538

48 %

25,637

48 %

1,099

4 %














Gross income

26,223

52 %

28,227

52 %

2,004

8 %














Sales, administration and promotion expenses

19,358

38 %

21,305

40 %

1,947

10 %














EBITDA

6,865

14 %

6,922

13 %

57

1 %














Depreciation and amortization

2,363

5 %


2,497

5 %


134

6 %














Other (income) expense, net

(3)

0 %


117

0 %


121

----














Operating income

4,506

9 %

4,308

8 %

(198)

-4 %














Comprehensive financial result:











Interest income

586

1 %


274

1 %


(312)

-53 %



Interest expense

(1,471)

-3 %


(1,440)

-3 %


31

2 %



Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net

(491)

-1 %


155

0 %


645

----



Other financial results, net

(3,839)

-8 %


126

0 %


3,965

----




(5,215)

-10 %

(886)

-2 %

4,329

83 %














Participation in the net income of











CASA and other associated companies

(109)

0 %


(80)

0 %


29

27 %














(Loss) income before income tax

(818)

-2 %

3,342

6 %

4,160

----














Income tax

244

0 %


(1,056)

-2 %


(1,299)

----














(Loss) income before discontinued operations

(575)

-1 %

2,286

4 %

2,861

----














Result from discontinued operations

0

0 %


(12)

0 %


(12)

----














Consolidated net (loss) income

(574)

-1 %

2,274

4 %

2,849

----


GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS






















9M24

9M25

Change












Financial income

89,304

62 %


100,958

65 %


11,653

13 %



Commercial income

54,202

38 %


55,539

35 %


1,337

2 %



Income

143,506

100 %

156,497

100 %

12,991

9 %














Financial cost

30,426

21 %


33,329

21 %


2,904

10 %



Commercial cost

38,569

27 %


38,537

25 %


(32)

0 %



Costs

68,995

48 %

71,866

46 %

2,872

4 %














Gross income

74,511

52 %

84,630

54 %

10,119

14 %














Sales, administration and promotion expenses

54,957

38 %

64,641

41 %

9,684

18 %














EBITDA

19,554

14 %

19,989

13 %

435

2 %














Depreciation and amortization

7,004

5 %


7,314

5 %


310

4 %














Other (income) expense, net

(18)

0 %


101

0 %


119

----














Operating income

12,569

9 %

12,575

8 %

5

0 %














Comprehensive financial result:











Interest income

1,510

1 %


1,130

1 %


(380)

-25 %



Interest expense

(4,373)

-3 %


(4,501)

-3 %


(128)

-3 %



Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net

(1,124)

-1 %


757

0 %


1,882

----



Other financial results, net

(7,476)

-5 %


163

0 %


7,639

----




(11,463)

-8 %

(2,451)

-2 %

9,012

79 %














Participation in the net income of











CASA and other associated companies

(335)

0 %


(29)

0 %


306

91 %














Income before income tax

771

1 %

10,095

6 %

9,324

----














Income tax

(267)

0 %


(3,262)

-2 %


(2,995)

----














Income before discontinued operations

504

0 %

6,833

4 %

6,329

----














Result from discontinued operations

(2)

0 %


2

0 %


4

----














Consolidated net income

502

0 %

6,835

4 %

6,333

----


GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS

Commercial
Business

Financial
Business

Grupo
Elektra


Commercial
Business

Financial
Business

Grupo
Elektra












Change










At September 30, 2024


At September 30, 2025














Cash and cash equivalents

12,026

30,334

42,360


8,595

34,226

42,822


461

1 %












Marketable financial instruments

3,875

97,962

101,837


5,850

132,710

138,560


36,724

36 %












Performing loan portfolio

-

97,182

97,182


-

110,442

110,442


13,260

14 %

Total past-due loans

-

5,706

5,706


-

7,507

7,507


1,801

32 %

Gross loan portfolio

-

102,888

102,888


-

117,949

117,949


15,061

15 %












Allowance for credit risks

-

18,971

18,971


-

20,905

20,905


1,933

10 %












Loan portfolio, net

-

83,917

83,917


-

97,044

97,044


13,127

16 %












Inventories

20,592

-

20,592


25,113

-

25,113


4,521

22 %












Other current assets

25,930

15,391

41,321


21,982

12,858

34,840


(6,480)

-16 %












Total current assets

62,424

227,603

290,027

61,541

276,839

338,380

48,353

17 %












Financial instruments

24,314

2

24,316


8,993

249

9,242


(15,073)

-62 %












Performing loan portfolio

-

84,466

84,466


-

90,942

90,942


6,476

8 %

Total past-due loans

-

2,184

2,184


-

3,476

3,476


1,292

59 %

Gross loan portfolio

-

86,649

86,649


-

94,417

94,417


7,768

9 %












Allowance for credit risks

-

5,459

5,459


-

6,958

6,958


1,499

27 %












Loan portfolio

-

81,190

81,190


-

87,460

87,460


6,270

8 %












Other non-current assets

14,342

263

14,605


21

387

408


(14,197)

-97 %

Investment in shares

2,024

12

2,037


2,081

17

2,098


61

3 %

Property, furniture, equipment and











investment in stores, net

8,583

10,394

18,976


7,436

9,480

16,916


(2,060)

-11 %

Intangible assets

703

8,473

9,176


598

9,051

9,648


472

5 %

Right of use asset

12,147

2,163

14,310


13,403

2,203

15,606


1,296

9 %

Other assets

6,615

11,461

18,075


12,373

13,837

26,211


8,135

45 %

TOTAL ASSETS

131,151

341,561

472,712

106,446

399,524

505,969

33,258

7 %























Demand and term deposits

-

227,495

227,495


-

248,125

248,125


20,630

9 %

Creditors from repurchase agreements

-

33,974

33,974


-

60,819

60,819


26,845

79 %

Short-term debt

9,061

343

9,404


8,756

37

8,792


(612)

-7 %

Leasing

2,134

830

2,964


2,811

802

3,614


649

22 %

Short-term liabilities with cost

11,195

262,643

273,838


11,567

309,783

321,350


47,512

17 %












Suppliers and other short-term liabilities

33,095

26,235

59,330


26,771

25,937

52,707


(6,622)

-11 %

Short-term liabilities without cost

33,095

26,235

59,330


26,771

25,937

52,707


(6,622)

-11 %












Total short-term liabilities

44,289

288,878

333,167

38,337

335,719

374,057

40,889

12 %












Long-term debt

26,230

0

26,230


26,927

-

26,927


697

3 %

Leasing

11,357

1,381

12,739


12,445

1,501

13,946


1,207

9 %

Long-term liabilities with cost

37,587

1,381

38,969


39,372

1,501

40,873


1,904

5 %












Long-term liabilities without cost

5,509

2,124

7,633


7,813

2,432

10,244


2,611

34 %












Total long-term liabilities

43,096

3,506

46,602

47,185

3,933

51,117

4,515

10 %












TOTAL LIABILITIES

87,386

292,384

379,769

85,522

339,652

425,174

45,405

12 %












TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

43,766

49,177

92,943

20,923

59,872

80,796

(12,147)

-13 %























LIABILITIES + EQUITY

131,151

341,561

472,712

106,446

399,524

505,969

33,258

7 %

SOURCE Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.

© 2025 PR Newswire
