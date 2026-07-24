Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2026) - Silver Pony Resources Corp. (CSE: PONY) (FSE: BJ4) (OTC: CCCFD) (formerly Carlyle Commodities Corp.) ("Silver Pony" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, pursuant to the definitive agreement dated March 30, 2026 between the Company and Silver Pony Trout Lake Resources Corp. ("SPTLR") (formerly Silver Pony Resources Corp.), the Company has acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of SPTLR pursuant to a three-cornered amalgamation in accordance with Section 269 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Transaction").

Morgan Good, Silver Pony's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Our entire team combined of Silver Pony founders, shareholders, advisors, strategic investors and management are all aligned and thrilled to be launching this exciting exploration asset with a variety of high-grade silver and gold targets planned for drilling this summer. Currently the Company is just completing its second drill hole with the drill pad construction having begun in mid-June, giving us a great head start as we come back to trade. We are optimistic based on historic results and recent preliminary work, along with a bullish team and a focused outlook for a strong precious metals market through the balance of the year and beyond, it sets the Company up for strong potential value creation."

Following completion of the Transaction, the common shares of the Company ("Shares") are anticipated to commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") on July 24th, 2026, under the symbol "PONY", on the CSE. Further details regarding the Transaction are provided in the Company's Listing Statement, which has been filed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca in advance of listing. The listing of the Shares remains subject to final approval of the CSE.

Pursuant to the Transaction, the Company issued an aggregate of 49,447,040 Shares to the former shareholders of SPTLR, representing approximately 65% of the issued and outstanding Shares of the Company following completion of the Transaction, and SPTLR became a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. In connection with the Transaction, the Company expects to pay aggregate finder's fees to certain arm's length finders comprised of $110,000 in cash and 2,200,000 Shares at a deemed price of $0.20 per Share.

Prior to the completion of the Transaction, the Company changed its name from "Carlyle Commodities Corp." to "Silver Pony Resources Corp.". The Company will carry on the business of SPTLR, primarily focused on the exploration and development of the Silver Pony Project. The Transaction constitutes a "Fundamental Change" of the Company as defined by the policies of the CSE.

In connection with the completion of the Transaction and the Company's new focus on the exploration and development of the Silver Pony Project, the Company announces that it has disposed of its interests in the Quesnel Gold Project and the Nicola East Project for nil consideration.

Launch of New Website, Social Media Channels and Investor Presentation

The Company also announces the launch of its redesigned website and an updated corporate investor presentation. The new site consolidates the Company's project information, technical disclosure, and news in one place, providing shareholders and prospective investors with clear access to the Company's projects and ongoing activities.

The updated website and investor materials can be accessed through the following:

Website: https://silverponyresources.com

Investor Presentation: Here

LinkedIn: Here

X: Here

About Silver Pony Resources Corp.

The Company is an early-stage mineral resource exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The Company's material property is the exploration stage Silver Pony Project, comprising of 37 contiguous mineral tenures tolling 37,022.88 hectares in southeastern British Columbia, within the Slocan Mining District and Revelstoke Mining District.

Cautionary Note

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the receipt of final approval of the CSE for the Listing of the Company Shares; the anticipated timing of commencement of trading of the Company Shares on the CSE; the filing of the Company's Listing Statement on the Company's SEDAR+ profile; the Company's expectation to paid finders fees in connection with the Transaction; and the Company's business plans and objectives with respect to the exploration and development of the Silver Pony Project.

In making the forward-looking statements included in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including that the Company will receive final approval of the CSE for the Listing; that the Company will have sufficient capital to fund its planned exploration and development activities at the Silver Pony Project; that the Company will pay finders fees in connection with the Transaction, as anticipated; and that there will be no material adverse changes to applicable laws, regulations or market conditions. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to satisfy all conditions required to obtain final CSE approval for the Listing, the failure of the Company to pay the anticipated finders fees in connection with the Transaction; and changes in commodity prices and general economic, market and business conditions.

Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306395

Source: Silver Pony Resources Corp.