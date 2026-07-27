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WKN: A117DG | ISIN: SE0005933082 | Ticker-Symbol: H00
Frankfurt
27.07.26 | 08:08
0,001 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HELIOSPECTRA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HELIOSPECTRA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0010,02409:26
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.07.2026 08:45 Uhr
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Heliospectra AB: Heliospectra AB (publ) files for bankruptcy

Gothenburg, July 27, 2026, 08:45 CEST - The Board of Directors of Heliospectra AB (publ) ("Heliospectra" or the "Company") has today resolved to file for bankruptcy. The bankruptcy application will be submitted today, 27 July 2026, to the Gothenburg District Court.

Heliospectra has, for an extended period, worked intensively to secure the financing required for the Company's continued operations. These efforts have included discussions with potential investors and the evaluation of various financing and restructuring alternatives.

Despite extensive and prolonged efforts, the Company has been unable to complete a financing solution within the time required to meet its financial obligations.

The Company's principal shareholders had previously communicated that they were not prepared to participate in a further financing round on the basis proposed, and Weland Stål AB had informed the Company that it did not intend to continue financing Heliospectra as the sole investor. As no broader financing solution could be secured and no new investor was able to step in within the available timeframe, the Board of Directors concluded that the Company was no longer able to meet its payment obligations.

Against this background, the Board of Directors has determined that there is no realistic possibility of continuing the Company's operations and has therefore resolved to file for bankruptcy.

"This is an extremely difficult decision. The Board of Directors and management have worked intensively for an extended period to identify a long-term, sustainable financing solution and have evaluated several possible alternatives. Despite these efforts, we have been unable to secure the required capital within the time available. The Board of Directors has therefore concluded that filing for bankruptcy is the only remaining option," says Andreas Gunnarsson, Chairman of the Board of Heliospectra.

Further information will be provided once the Gothenburg District Court has issued its decision regarding the bankruptcy petition.

Contact Information
For More Information:
Andreas Gunnarsson, Chairman of the Board, Heliospectra AB
Telefon: +46 70 204 0945
E-post: andreas.gunnarsson@granitor.se

Rebecca Nordin, CFO, Heliospectra AB
Telefon: +46 72 536 8116
E-post: ir@heliospectra.com

About Us
Heliospectra AB (publ) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: HELIO) was founded in 2006 in Sweden by plant scientists and biologists with one vision - to make crop production more intelligent and resource-efficient. Today, with customers across seven continents, Heliospectra is the global leader in innovative horticulture lighting technology, custom light control systems and specialized services for greenhouse and controlled plant growth environments. Designed by growers for growers, Heliospectra builds customized LED lighting strategies and controls to automate production schedules, forecast yields and monitor crop health and performance with real-time data and response, to deliver the light plants love and the consistent results growers need.

For more information, please visit https://www.heliospectra.com.

The HELIO share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, with Redeye Nordic Growth AB as Certified Adviser.

This information is information that Heliospectra is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-27 08:45 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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