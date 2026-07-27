Today, July 27, 2027, Heliospectra AB (publ) was declared bankrupt by Gothenburg District Court.

According to item 8.2.7 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the exchange may decide to remove an issuer's financial instruments from trading if the issuer has been declared bankrupt.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to remove the shares in Heliospectra AB (publ) from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with immediate effect.

The trading in the shares has been suspended and will not be resumed.

Company registration number 556695-2205 Short name: HELIO ISIN code: SE0005933082 Order book ID: 101607

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.