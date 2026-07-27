Heliospectra AB: Gothenburg District Court Approves Bankruptcy Application for Heliospectra AB (publ)

Gothenburg, July 27, 2026, 11:10 CEST - The Board of Directors of Heliospectra AB (publ) ("Heliospectra" or the "Company") announces that the Gothenburg District Court has approved the previously announced bankruptcy application and declared the Company bankrupt. Consequently, the Company's shares will be delisted from Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

The appointed bankruptcy trustee is Christian Andersch, Attorney-at-Law at Setterwalls Advokatbyrå AB, Gothenburg.

About Us

Heliospectra AB (publ) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: HELIO) was founded in 2006 in Sweden by plant scientists and biologists with one vision - to make crop production more intelligent and resource-efficient. Today, with customers across seven continents, Heliospectra is the global leader in innovative horticulture lighting technology, custom light control systems and specialized services for greenhouse and controlled plant growth environments. Designed by growers for growers, Heliospectra builds customized LED lighting strategies and controls to automate production schedules, forecast yields and monitor crop health and performance with real-time data and response, to deliver the light plants love and the consistent results growers need.

For more information, please visit https://www.heliospectra.com.



The HELIO share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, with Redeye Nordic Growth AB as Certified Adviser.

Contact Information

For More Information:

Andreas Gunnarsson, Chairman of the Board, Heliospectra AB

Telefon: +46 10 4707062

E-post: andreas.gunnarsson@granitor.se

Rebecca Nordin, CFO, Heliospectra AB

Telefon: +46 72 536 8116

E-post: ir@heliospectra.com