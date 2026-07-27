Wesco International: Wesco Recognized as a 2026 World's Top Disability Inclusive Business

Recognition demonstrates Wesco's ongoing commitment to accessibility, inclusion and employee engagement

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESS Newswire / July 27, 2026 / Wesco announced today that it has been recognized as a World's Top Disability Inclusive Business based on its performance in the 2026 Disability Index, the leading global benchmark for disability inclusion in business from Disability:IN.

This recognition reflects the company's continued commitment to building an inclusive workplace where all employees can thrive. The recognition highlights Wesco's efforts to advance accessibility, foster belonging and create opportunities for employees across its global organization. It also underscores the meaningful contributions of the company's Business Resource Group ABLE - focused on supporting employees with disabilities, along with caregivers and parents for those with disabilities.

"Creating a workplace where employees of all abilities can succeed helps us build stronger teams, foster innovation and better serve our customers," said John Engel, Wesco Chairman, President and CEO. "This recognition reflects our commitment to ensuring every employee has the opportunity to contribute, grow and help drive Wesco's long-term success."

Wesco's Business Resource Groups (BRGs) play an important role in strengthening both the company's culture and business by helping employees build connections, develop professionally and contribute to a more inclusive workplace. Through programming, networking opportunities, education and advocacy, Wesco's global BRGs help foster engagement and create opportunities for employees around the world.

Wesco's ABLE Business Resource Group promotes employee accessibility and inclusion by addressing accessibility barriers in the workplace, providing education and development opportunities regarding disabilities, and supporting employees with disabilities and their families. The group's work helps strengthen a culture where employees feel valued, supported and empowered to contribute their best. For more information about Wesco's ABLE Business Resource Group efforts, visit ABLE | Wesco.

"Being named as a World's Top Disability Inclusive Business is meaningful because it reflects the collective efforts of employees across our global company," said Darryl Castellano, Wesco Vice President of Global Inclusion, Diversity and Engagement. "We remain committed to creating an environment where people can bring their full selves to work and have the support they need to grow and succeed."

The Disability Index is trusted by more than 70% of the Fortune 100 and nearly half of the Fortune 500, the tool helps companies determine opportunities for progress through data-driven actions and outcomes. Companies scoring at the highest proficiency levels earn recognition as World's Top Disability Inclusive Businesses, signaling leadership and progress to employees, customers and partners.

"The future of business will be defined by how well companies design for a broader range of people and experiences," said Jill Houghton, Disability:IN President and CEO. "Accessibility is a catalyst for innovation. Companies using the Disability Index are applying that mindset to drive progress across their business."

In addition to the recognition, Wesco will participate in the annual Disability:IN Global Conference July 27-30 where participants will engage with peers and industry leaders to explore emerging opportunities and best practices related to accessibility, inclusion, talent and innovation in the workplace.

About the Disability Index

The Disability Index is the leading benchmarking tool for advancing disability inclusion in business worldwide. Trusted by over 70% of the Fortune 100 and nearly half of the Fortune 500, the tool helps companies determine opportunities for progress through data-driven actions and outcomes. An initiative of Disability:IN, participation is open to companies operating in countries around the globe. Learn more at DisabilityIN.Org.

About Disability:IN

Disability:IN is the leading nonprofit resource for business disability inclusion worldwide. Together with the world's leading companies, Disability:IN drives progress through initiatives, tools, and expertise that deliver long-term business impact. Are You IN??

About Wesco

Wesco International (NYSE: WCC) builds, connects, powers and protects the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wesco is a FORTUNE 500 company with approximately $24 billion in annual sales in 2025 and a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Wesco offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company employs approximately 21,000 people, partners with the industry's premier suppliers, and serves thousands of customers around the world. With millions of products, end-to-end supply chain services, and significant digital capabilities, Wesco provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, technology companies, telecommunications providers, and utilities. Wesco operates more than 700 sites, including distribution centers, fulfillment centers, and sales offices in approximately 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and global corporations.

Corporate Communications Contact

Jennifer Sniderman

Vice President, Corporate Communications

jennifer.sniderman@wescodist.com

Find more stories and multimedia from Wesco International at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Wesco International

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/wesco-international

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Wesco International

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/wesco-recognized-as-a-2026-worlds-top-disability-inclusive-business-1196612