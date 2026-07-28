

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Keyence Corporation (6861.T) reported first quarter net income to owners of parent was 139.1 billion yen, an increase of 51% from last year. Earnings per share was 573.69 yen compared to 379.82 yen. Operating income was 187.8 billion yen, an increase of 44.7% from previous year. Ordinary income was 196.8 billion yen, an increase of 49.6% from prior year.



For the three months ended June 20, 2026, net sales were 346.6 billion yen, up 32.8% from previous year.



Keyence shares are trading at 71,320.00 yen on Tokyo Stock Exchange, down 3.84% from its previous close.



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