

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Keyence Corporation (KYCCF) announced earnings for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY445.185 billion, or JPY1,835 per share. This compares with JPY398.656 billion, or JPY1,643 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.4% to JPY1.169 trillion from JPY1.059 trillion last year.



Keyence Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY445.185 Bln. vs. JPY398.656 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY1,835 vs. JPY1,643 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.169 Tn vs. JPY1.059 Tn last year.



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