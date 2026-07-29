AMG Critical Materials N.V.: AMG Increases Guidance Following an Exceptional Second Quarter 2026

Amsterdam, 29 July 2026(Regulated Information) --- AMG Critical Materials N.V. ("AMG", EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: "AMG") reports second quarter 2026 adjusted EBITDA of $92 million, a 30% improvement compared to the $71 million in the second quarter of 2025. As noted last quarter, the price increases from earlier this year have begun to support our adjusted EBITDA, moreover significant lithium volumes shifted from the first to second quarter as expected. AMG ended the quarter with a strong balance sheet highlighted by our $508 million of total liquidity as of June 30, 2026. This figure does not include the incremental proceeds from our recent debt raise and sale of Graphit Kropfmühl, which increased cash on hand by over $100 million.

Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO, said, "We remain optimistic about our ability to benefit from our recent investments, and improved lithium market dynamics despite the adverse geopolitics. Although the second quarter has clearly benefited from very favorable phasing effects, it shows the earnings and cash generation potential of our platform.

We continue to grow our critical materials footprint. On July 27, 2026, we closed our purchase of Zinnwald Lithium, one of the major lithium reserves in Europe. This acquisition represents a major strategic step in consolidating the continent's critical minerals industry while significantly increasing our resource base. By applying our long-standing experience in mining, refining and certifying critical materials, we are highly convinced that we will be able to significantly reduce the project's capital requirement and improve its operating cost position while significantly improving its environmental footprint.

We are particularly pleased by the increased financial strength AMG has gained in the first half of 2026. Despite completing multiple strategic projects, as of July 28, 2026 we have over $400 million of cash on hand. This figure represents the effect of the 10% share sale in April, the sale of Graphit Kropfmühl, the refinancing of our term loan, our strong operating cash flow in the second quarter, and includes the purchase of Zinnwald. This financial flexibility paves the way for an acceleration of growth going forward.

Despite the significant geopolitical instability, we increase our 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance range to between $230 and $250 million. We expect the third quarter to be significantly down sequentially, driven by the favorable phasing effects in the second quarter."

AMG Lithium B.V.

AMG reached an agreement in May 2026 on a recommended acquisition of the remaining approximately 71% in Zinnwald Lithium Plc it did not already own for approximately $56 million, funded 50/50 in cash and new AMG shares. The closing of the transaction took place on July 27, 2026.





The refinery in Bitterfeld has continued to ramp up its production, consistently producing in specification battery-grade lithium hydroxide and progressing customer qualifications as planned. Bitterfeld had significant sales of lithium hydroxide in the second quarter, and expects to continue ramping up the plant to full capacity in the second half of 2026.





AMG Lithium has started engineering on a 5,000-ton lithium carbonate to lithium hydroxide conversion plant at its Bitterfeld site. This plant will be designed to accept recycled lithium carbonate and convert it to technical-grade hydroxide for use in Bitterfeld's main upgrading facility. The plant's capital cost is expected to be $50 million, and as announced in December 2025, 20% of the costs of the plant will be supported by a funding grant from the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy.





AMG Vanadium B.V.

AMG opened its new state-of-the-art chrome metal production facility in New Castle, Pennsylvania on June 17, 2026. The facility, with an annual capacity of up to 6,500 tons of chrome metal, is located next to AMG Titanium's facility. Chrome metal is deemed a Critical Material in the United States due to its importance in aerospace and defense alloys and lack of US production.





For the second consecutive year, AMG Vanadium has been named Spent Catalyst Recycling Company of the Year by Metals & Mining Review (MMR), a respected metals and mining industry global organization serving mining companies, metal producers, engineering firms, equipment manufacturers, and technology providers. After receiving the inaugural award in 2025, AMG Vanadium was once again selected for the 2026 award by an expert panel of C-suite executives, industry thought leaders, and the publication's editorial board, after having received multiple nominations from subscribers.





SARBV's development with Advanced Circular Materials Company (ACMC) "Supercenter" Phase 1 project in Saudi Arabia is under construction and, as of end of the first half of 2026, has achieved over 500,000 man hours without a lost time incident, demonstrating the strong commitment to safety. Overall project progress stands at over 37% completion and remains slightly ahead of schedule despite the regional conflict. Procurement and delivery of equipment packages remains challenging due to the regional situation.





AMG Technologies

AMG Engineering achieved a very strong result during the first half of the year, driven by an ongoing high order backlog of $391 million.





The transaction initially announced on October 10, 2025 to sell Graphit Kropfmühl GmbH to Asbury Advanced Materials has been successfully completed as of July 28, 2026 in accordance with the announced terms. AMG received total proceeds of $64 million.





Financial Highlights

AMG's gross profit of $125 million increased 36% compared to the same period last year, largely driven by the strong performance of AMG Vanadium and AMG Lithium, offset by lower performance in AMG Antimony during the current period.





Adjusted EBITDA of $92 million increased 30% compared to the same period last year, and more than doubled compared to the first quarter of 2026, primarily due to the increasingly strong profitability from AMG Vanadium and AMG Lithium. In both segments, AMG benefited from significant phasing effects. In AMG Lithium, it was from the shipment of 12,000 tons of lithium concentrate shifting from the first to second quarter. In AMG Vanadium, it was from significantly improved input material availability due to the purchase of domestic volumes from a bankrupt competitor.





AMG delivered net income attributable to shareholders of $28 million during the second quarter of 2026, more than double the $12 million in the prior year, aided by a write-up of our lithium inventories.





AMG increased its capital by 10%. The Offer Shares were sold at a price of €34.00 per share, generating proceeds in excess of €108 million. The net proceeds of the Offering will be utilized to fund and expedite AMG's growth opportunities detailed in the fourth quarter 2025 results presentation. These growth projects include a 5,000-ton plant to convert technical-grade recycled lithium carbonate into lithium hydroxide at its Bitterfeld, Germany facility; expanding the recycling of spent refinery catalyst into high-purity molybdenum in Helbra, Germany; and funding the equity portion of the Shell & AMG Recycling B.V. ("SARBV") vanadium recycling facility in Saudi Arabia.





AMG ended the quarter with strong liquidity of $508 million as of June 30, 2026.





AMG refinanced its 5-year $200 million revolving credit facility and issued a new 7-year $500 million Term Loan B to refinance the existing Term Loan B which was maturing in 2028, generating $53 million in net proceeds. The interest rate of the Term Loan B is SOFR + 3.25%, a reduction in spread due to strong investor demand. AMG hedged its interest rate by capping it at an all-in rate of 6.8%.





AMG declares an interim dividend of €0.20 per ordinary share, to be paid in the third quarter of 2026.





Key Figures

In 000's US dollars Q2 '26 Q2 '25 Change Revenue $522,725 $438,993 19% Gross profit 124,523 91,272 36% Gross margin 23.8% 20.8% Operating profit 63,493 33,622 89% Operating margin 12.1% 7.7% Net income attributable to shareholders 28,466 11,537 147% EPS - Fully diluted 0.78 0.34 129% Adjusted EBIT (1) 70,929 54,490 30% Adjusted EBITDA (2) 91,653 70,772 30% Adjusted EBITDA margin 17.5% 16.1% Cash from (used in) operating activities 54,624 (6,341) N/A

Notes:

(1) Adjusted EBIT is defined as earnings before interest and income taxes. Adjusted EBIT excludes restructuring, asset impairment, inventory cost adjustments, environmental provisions, exceptional legal expenses, equity-settled share-based payments, strategic project expenses, and other exceptional items.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted EBIT adjusted for depreciation and amortization.

Operational Review

AMG Lithium

Q2 '26 Q2 '25 Change Revenue $114,328 $36,997 209% Gross profit (loss) 37,588 (1,746) N/A Adjusted gross profit 29,960 3,770 695% Operating profit (loss) 21,532 (13,784) N/A Adjusted EBITDA 31,414 2,822 N/A

AMG Lithium's revenue more than tripled compared to the second quarter of 2025, primarily driven by increased sales volumes of lithium concentrate and the start up of the Bitterfeld plant which sold unqualified battery-grade lithium hydroxide, as well as higher lithium and tantalum sales prices.

SG&A expenses of $13 million during the second quarter of 2026 were 6% higher than in the same period of 2025, due mainly to higher professional fees in the current period related to the Zinnwald Lithium Plc acquisition.

The second quarter 2026 adjusted EBITDA was $31 million, compared to $3 million in the second quarter of 2025. This variance was largely due to strong production of lithium concentrate in the current period, shipments shifting from the first quarter to the second, and the much lower production cost in the current period.

During the second quarter of 2026, a total of 35,020 dry metric tons ("dmt") of lithium concentrates were sold, compared to the 13,278 dmt in the second quarter of 2025. This increase was supported by improved production volumes and a shift of 12,000 dry metric tons from the first quarter due to delayed shipping schedules. In June we achieved a production rate of 11,000 metric tons in line with our target of 130,000 tons per annum. Although there will likely still be fluctuations on a monthly basis in the short-term, we feel comfortable achieving this target on a sustained basis towards year end. The average realized sales price was $1,285/dmt CIF China for the second quarter of 2026, more than double the $621/dmt CIF China in the same period last year. The average production cost per ton decreased from $489/dmt CIF China in the second quarter of 2025 to $183/dmt CIF China in the second quarter of 2026 largely due to the higher volumes produced and the higher sales price of tantalum in the current quarter.

AMG Vanadium

Q2 '26 Q2 '25 Change Revenue $218,313 $160,962 36% Gross profit 39,552 21,882 81% Adjusted gross profit 40,205 22,404 79% Operating profit 20,002 1,562 N/A Adjusted EBITDA 32,791 15,407 113%

AMG Vanadium's revenue for the second quarter of 2026 increased by 36%, to $218 million, due primarily to increased volumes of ferrovanadium driven by significantly improved availability of spent catalysts as well as higher sales prices in ferrovanadium.

SG&A expenses of $19 million in the second quarter of 2026 were 5% lower than the same period in 2025, which was negatively impacted by a non-recurring executive retirement benefit expense.

The second quarter of 2026 adjusted EBITDA of $33 million was more than double the same period last year, due mainly to increased volumes driven by AMG Vanadium's global sourcing strategy and the purchase of domestic volumes from a bankrupt competitor, as well as higher sales prices in ferrovanadium noted above.

AMG Technologies

Q2 '26 Q2 '25 Change Revenue $190,084 $241,034 (21%) Gross profit 47,383 71,136 (33%) Adjusted gross profit 45,991 71,130 (35%) Operating profit 21,959 45,844 (52%) Adjusted EBITDA 27,448 52,543 (48%)

AMG Technologies' second quarter 2026 revenue of $190 million was 21% lower than the $241 million in the same period last year due to lower sales at AMG Antimony in the current period.

SG&A expenses in the second quarter 2026 of $26 million were in line with the second quarter of 2025.

AMG Technologies' adjusted EBITDA was $27 million during the second quarter, compared to $53 million in the second quarter of 2025. The segment's adjusted EBITDA in the prior period was particularly strong due to exceptional profitability in AMG Antimony.

AMG Engineering signed $107 million in new orders during the second quarter of 2026, driven largely by strong orders of turbine blade coating and induction furnaces. This represents a 1.27x book to bill ratio, more than double the 0.63x in the second quarter of 2025. AMG Engineering achieved an order backlog of $391 million as of June 30, 2026.

Financial Review

Tax

AMG recorded an income tax expense of $19 million for the second quarter of 2026, up from $7 million in the second quarter of 2025. The increase is primarily attributable to an improvement in operating results, which was partially offset by losses with no benefit in Germany.

Cash tax payments totaled $30 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared to $12 million in the same period in 2025, with the increase largely due to higher antimony profitability in 2025 versus 2024.

Exceptional Items - Adjusted Gross Profit

AMG's second quarter 2026 and 2025 adjusted gross profit includes exceptional items, which are included in the calculation of adjusted EBITDA as shown in the following summary.

Exceptional items included in adjusted gross profit

Q2 '26 Q2 '25 Change Gross profit $124,523 $91,272 36% Inventory cost adjustment (9,565) 3,338 N/A Restructuring (benefit) expense (1,019) 482 N/A Brazil's SP1+ expansion - 1,613 N/A Strategic project expense 2,566 1,443 78% Other (349) (844) 59% Adjusted gross profit 116,156 97,304 19%

The inventory cost adjustment of $10 million in the second quarter of 2026 was driven by the lithium price recovery impacting the value of the inventories related to the ramp-up of production in Bitterfeld. The restructuring benefit relates to a reversal of a provision for Antimony's business which was originally expensed in the first quarter of this year, and the strategic project expense during the current period was driven by AMG Lithium.

SG&A

AMG's second quarter 2026 SG&A expenses of $58 million were in line with the $58 million in the same period last year. The increased professional fees in Lithium related to the Zinnwald Lithium Plc acquisition were offset by Vanadium's lower SG&A expenses compared to the prior period.

Liquidity

June 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 Change Senior secured debt $428,516 $434,630 (1%) Cash & cash equivalents 343,445 289,322 19% Senior secured net debt 85,071 145,308 (41%) Other debt 44,008 49,456 (11%) Net debt excluding municipal bond 129,079 194,764 (34%) Municipal bond debt 318,344 318,482 -% Restricted cash 7,192 4,172 72% Net debt 440,231 509,074 (14%)

AMG continued to maintain a strong balance sheet and adequate sources of liquidity during the second quarter. As of June 30, 2026, the Company had $343 million in cash and cash equivalents. This cash total includes $13 million at AMG Graphite, classified as assets held for sale on the consolidated statement of financial position as of June 30, 2026. This amount has since been transferred to AMG upon the sale of AMG Graphite to Asbury Advanced Materials, which was completed on July 28, 2026. With the $165 million available on its revolving credit facility, AMG had $508 million of total liquidity as of June 30, 2026.

Net Finance Costs

AMG's second quarter 2026 net finance cost was $14 million, in line with the $13 million in the second quarter of 2025.

Outlook

Prices for many of our materials strengthened in the first half of 2026 and the backlog in our Engineering business continues at historically high levels. Our detailed scenario planning results in an adjusted EBITDA range of between $230 and $250 million, up from our previous guidance of between $210 and $240 million for 2026.

Profit for the period to adjusted EBITDA reconciliation

Q2 '26 Q2 '25 Profit for the period $30,126 $12,455 Income tax expense 18,965 6,866 Net finance cost 13,519 13,201 Equity-settled share-based payment transactions 2,052 2,692 Restructuring (benefit) expense (1,019) 482 Brazil's SP1+ expansion - 1,613 Silicon severance and closure costs - 473 Inventory cost adjustment (9,565) 3,338 Environmental expense 3,663 - Strategic project expense (1) 12,333 9,205 Share of loss of associates 883 1,100 Post-retirement benefits - 3,133 Others (28) (68) Adjusted EBIT 70,929 54,490 Depreciation and amortization 20,724 16,282 Adjusted EBITDA 91,653 70,772

Notes:

(1) The Company is in the initial development and ramp-up phases for several strategic expansion projects, including the joint venture with Shell, the LIVA Battery System, and the lithium expansion in Germany, which incurred project expenses during the quarter but are not yet operational. AMG is adjusting EBITDA for these exceptional charges.





AMG Critical Materials N.V. Consolidated Income Statement For the quarter ended June 30 In thousands of US dollars 2026 2025 Unaudited Unaudited Continuing operations Revenue 522,725 438,993 Cost of sales (398,202) (347,721) Gross profit 124,523 91,272 Selling, general and administrative expenses (57,614) (57,791) Environmental expense (3,663) - Other expenses (21) - Other income 268 141 Net other operating (expense) income (3,416) 141 Operating profit 63,493 33,622 Finance income 2,594 3,482 Finance cost (16,113) (16,683) Net finance cost (13,519) (13,201) Share of loss of associates and joint ventures (883) (1,100) Profit before income tax 49,091 19,321 Income tax expense (18,965) (6,866) Profit for the period 30,126 12,455 Profit attributable to: Shareholders of the Company 28,466 11,537 Non-controlling interests 1,660 918 Profit for the period 30,126 12,455 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share 0.81 0.36 Diluted earnings per share 0.78 0.34

AMG Critical Materials N.V. Consolidated Income Statement For the six months ended June 30 In thousands of US dollars 2026 2025 Unaudited Unaudited Continuing operations Revenue 968,866 827,076 Cost of sales (757,466) (667,055) Gross profit 211,400 160,021 Selling, general and administrative expenses (108,820) (107,977) Environmental expense (3,663) Other expenses (28) - Other income 2,054 244 Net other operating (expense) income (1,637) 244 Operating profit 100,943 52,288 Finance income 4,491 6,874 Finance cost (33,411) (30,618) Net finance cost (28,920) (23,744) Share of loss of associates and joint ventures (5,837) (2,493) Profit before income tax 66,186 26,051 Income tax expense (23,049) (7,716) Profit for the period 43,137 18,335 Profit attributable to: Shareholders of the Company 40,712 16,560 Non-controlling interests 2,425 1,775 Profit for the period 43,137 18,335 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share 1.21 0.51 Diluted earnings per share 1.17 0.50

AMG Critical Materials N.V. Consolidated Statement of Financial Position In thousands of US dollars June 30, 2026 Unaudited December 31, 2025 Assets Property, plant and equipment 1,003,655 1,009,169 Goodwill and other intangible assets 65,145 55,775 Derivative financial instruments 8,205 7,511 Equity-accounted investees 64,804 48,918 Other investments 77,554 53,828 Deferred tax assets 16,764 13,596 Other assets 20,081 16,497 Total non-current assets 1,256,208 1,205,294 Inventories 396,420 392,613 Derivative financial instruments 5,607 4,430 Trade and other receivables 187,329 143,621 Other assets 170,418 154,181 Current tax assets 4,819 6,106 Cash and cash equivalents 330,262 278,718 Assets held for sale 71,735 70,113 Total current assets 1,166,590 1,049,782 Total assets 2,422,798 2,255,076

AMG Critical Materials N.V. Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (continued) In thousands of US dollars June 30, 2026 Unaudited December 31, 2025 Equity Issued capital 930 853 Share premium 681,380 553,715 Treasury shares (4,780) (5,883) Other reserves 1,424 (11,563) Retained earnings 47,789 5,744 Equity attributable to shareholders of the Company 726,743 542,866 Non-controlling interests 14,697 12,389 Total equity 741,440 555,255 Liabilities Loans and borrowings 743,443 748,031 Lease liabilities 49,093 52,413 Employee benefits 121,728 124,058 Provisions 17,355 15,418 Deferred revenue 7,417 9,097 Other liabilities 42,646 42,151 Derivative financial instruments 534 2 Deferred tax liabilities 19,771 17,702 Total non-current liabilities 1,001,987 1,008,872 Loans and borrowings 5,231 5,210 Lease liabilities 6,877 7,283 Short-term bank debt 42,193 47,352 Deferred revenue 24,417 16,959 Other liabilities 118,021 114,650 Trade and other payables 281,539 283,736 Derivative financial instruments 2,672 1,575 Advance payments from customers 128,670 117,050 Current tax liability 22,700 37,543 Provisions 20,185 33,496 Liabilities associated with assets held for sale 26,866 26,095 Total current liabilities 679,371 690,949 Total liabilities 1,681,358 1,699,821 Total equity and liabilities 2,422,798 2,255,076

AMG Critical Materials N.V. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows For the six months ended June 30 In thousands of US dollars 2026 2025 Unaudited Unaudited Cash from operating activities Profit for the period 43,137 18,335 Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash flows: Non-cash: Income tax expense 23,049 7,716 Depreciation and amortization 38,577 31,881 Asset impairment expense 14 1,784 Net finance cost 28,920 23,744 Share of loss of associates and joint ventures 5,837 2,493 Loss on sale or disposal of property, plant and equipment 781 16 Equity-settled share-based payment transactions 3,802 4,428 Movement in provisions, pensions, and government grants (10,374) 4,089 Working capital, deferred revenue adjustments, and other (51,407) (58,336) Cash generated from operating activities 82,336 36,150 Finance costs paid, net (27,346) (17,795) Income tax paid (31,628) (15,975) Net cash from operating activities 23,362 2,380 Cash used in investing activities Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 193 23 Acquisition of property, plant and equipment and intangibles (34,579) (32,089) Acquisitions of subsidiaries (3,222) - Investments in associates and joint ventures (21,669) (2,691) Capitalized borrowing cost paid (389) (7,802) Other (3,019) (86) Net cash used in investing activities (62,685) (42,645)

AMG Critical Materials N.V. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (continued) For the six months ended June 30 In thousands of US dollars 2026 2025 Unaudited Unaudited Cash from (used in) financing activities Proceeds from issuance of debt - 2,819 Repayment of loans and borrowings (15,218) (2,694) Proceeds from issuance of common shares 127,737 - Net repurchase of common shares - (120) Dividends paid (8,333) (7,234) Dividends paid to non-controlling interest (2,828) (362) Payment of lease liabilities (4,130) (3,280) Purchase of non-controlling interests, net of contributions - (1,281) Other 546 - Net cash from (used in) financing activities 97,774 (12,152) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 58,451 (52,417) Cash and cash equivalents at January 1 289,322 294,254 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held (4,328) 19,903 Cash and cash equivalents at June 30 343,445 261,740 Cash and cash equivalents in statement of financial position 330,262 261,740 Cash and cash equivalents included in assets held for sale 13,183 - Cash and cash equivalents in statement of cash flows 343,445 261,740

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

This press release contains regulated information as defined in the Dutch Financial Markets Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht).

About AMG

AMG's mission is to provide critical materials and related process technologies to advance a less carbon-intensive world. To this end, AMG is focused on the production and development of energy storage materials such as lithium, vanadium, and tantalum. In addition, AMG's products include highly engineered systems to reduce CO 2 in aerospace engines, as well as critical materials addressing CO 2 reduction in a variety of other end use markets.

AMG's Lithium segment spans the lithium value chain, reducing the CO 2 footprint of both suppliers and customers. AMG's Vanadium segment is the world's market leader in recycling vanadium from oil refining residues, spanning the Company's vanadium, molybdenum, titanium, and chrome businesses. AMG's Technologies segment is the established world market leader in advanced metallurgy and provides equipment engineering to the aerospace engine sector globally. It serves as the engineering home for the Company's fast-growing LIVA batteries, NewMOX SAS formed to service the nuclear fuel market, and AMG's mineral processing operations in antimony.

With approximately 3,500 employees, AMG operates globally with production facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, the United States, China, Mexico, Brazil, and India, and has sales and customer service offices in Japan (www.amg-nv.com).

For further information, please contact:

AMG Critical Materials N.V.+49 176 1000 73 14

Thomas Swoboda

tswoboda@amg-nv.com

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this press release are not historical facts and are "forward looking." Forward looking statements include statements concerning AMG's plans, expectations, projections, objectives, targets, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, plans and intentions relating to acquisitions, AMG's competitive strengths and weaknesses, plans or goals relating to forecasted production, reserves, financial position and future operations and development, AMG's business strategy and the trends AMG anticipates in the industries and the political and legal environment in which it operates and other information that is not historical information. When used in this press release, the words "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "may," "will," "should," and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify forward looking statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. AMG expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in AMG's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any forward-looking statement is based.

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