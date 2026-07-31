

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Fanuc Corporation (FANUY.PK) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY50.981 billion, or JPY54.63 per share. This compares with JPY37.844 billion, or JPY40.56 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 17.7% to JPY231.035 billion from JPY196.363 billion last year.



Fanuc Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY50.981 Bln. vs. JPY37.844 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY54.63 vs. JPY40.56 last year. -Revenue: JPY231.035 Bln vs. JPY196.363 Bln last year.



-Guidance: H1 EPS guidance: JPY 107.48 H1 revenue guidance: JPY 466.000 B Full year EPS guidance: JPY 212.18 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 948.100 B



All EPS are Basic



(Amended: Outlook period corrected to H1 from Q2)



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