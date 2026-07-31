

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Fanuc Corporation (FANUY.PK, FANUF.PK, 6954.T), a Japanese provider of factory automation, industrial robots, and computerized numerical control systems, on Friday revised up first-half and annual outlook, citing the company's stronger than anticipated business performance.



For the six-month period to September 30, 2026, the company now expects net profit of JPY 100.300 billion, compared with the earlier guidance of JPY 92.100 billion. Fanuc now anticipates net sales of JPY 466 billion, higher than the previous outlook of JPY 444.200 billion.



For the six-month period to September 30, 2025, the robotics company had registered a net profit of JPY 79.820 billion, on net sales of JPY 407.568 billion.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2027, Fanuc now projects a net profit of JPY 198 billion against the earlier expectation of JPY 184.900 billion. The company now anticipates net sales of JPY 948.100 billion, higher than the prior guidance of JPY 909.600 billion.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2026, the robotics company had posted a net profit of JPY 166.543 billion on net sales of JPY 857.831 billion.



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