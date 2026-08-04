ComplianceQuest Announces Summer '26 Release: Accelerating AI-Powered Quality, Risk and Compliance and Intelligent Manufacturing Excellence for Electronic Batch Records

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2026 / ComplianceQuest is pleased to announce that Summer '26 release is generally available, a major platform update introducing over 90 enhancements that expand intelligence, usability, manufacturing excellence, product lifecycle management, safety operations, document governance, and enterprise platform capabilities.

The release continues to advance the ComplianceQuest vision of a deeply connected Quality, Risk, and Compliance (QRC) platform that brings together quality, risk and compliance management processes across product, manufacturing, safety and supplier management. With the continued acceleration of deeply integrated AI features, reduces manual work and improves visibility across operations, Summer '26 helps organizations spend more time on value added activities and improve worker productivity.

"With the Summer '26 release, we continue to double down on advancing our vision of a connected Agentic QRC platform," said Atulya Risal, CTO at ComplianceQuest. "By embedding AI into the flow of work and expanding capabilities across the product lifecycle, risk management, manufacturing execution, Investigation and change management, we are helping organizations simplify complexity, operate at a high efficiency and scale operations with confidence."

Key Highlights of the Summer '26 Release

CQ.AI embedded across core workflows: Summer '26 expands CQ.AI capabilities across Change Management, Investigations, and Safety. CQ.AI helps users author records, structure free-text information, identify similar historical records, and generate suggested root causes, actions, and accurate investigation summaries. These capabilities reduce administrative effort while improving consistency, data quality, and decision-making.

Manage and Execute Electronic Batch Records with BatchQuest (Electronic Batch Records): The release introduces BatchQuest - a new product suite being launched by ComplianceQuest to define, manage, and execute Electronic Batch Records, enabling manufacturers to replace paper-based batch records with structured digital execution. From batch planning through execution, review, and approval, organizations gain improved traceability, fewer transcription errors, and complete, audit-ready records.

Stronger document governance: New Document Management capabilities include controlled print and download policies, collaborative document reviews, support for multiple content files within a single document record, and improved audit visibility. These enhancements strengthen governance while supporting efficient collaboration.

Advancements in product lifecycle management: ProductQuest enhancements improve the management of parts, bills of materials, product structures, and design records. Dynamic part attributes, configurable BOM views, and consolidated review experiences provide teams with greater visibility and control across complex product information.

Modernized safety and investigation processes: SafetyQuest introduces a redesigned incident intake experience, AI-powered reporting, and generation of investigation summaries. These updates help organizations improve data quality and consistency, reduce manual documentation, and move from incident reporting to investigation and corrective action more efficiently.

Expanding enterprise platform capabilities: Improvements across audit trails, workflow administration, approvals, data recovery, configuration, and user experience, strengthen usability, reliability, and control across the platform.

Streamlining core operational processes: Targeted enhancements across Change Management, Complaints, CAPA, and Action Management improve workflow efficiency, visibility, and traceability.

About ComplianceQuest

ComplianceQuest is the #1 AI-powered Quality, Risk, and Compliance (QRC) platform that connects product, manufacturing, people, and supplier quality in a single system. Built on Salesforce, the platform delivers end-to-end visibility, AI-driven intelligence, and enterprise-scale execution, enabling organizations to prevent risk, ensure compliance by design, and turn quality into a driver of growth.

For more information, visit www.compliancequest.com.

Contact Information:

Media Contact:

Shalini Chowdhary

ComplianceQuest

408-458-8343 X 267

E: marketing@compliancequest.com

SOURCE: ComplianceQuest

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/compliancequest-announces-summer-26-release-accelerating-ai-power-1197354