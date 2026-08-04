BuildOps: New 2026 Commercial Contractor Benchmark Report Shows How Top Shops Turn the Same Crews into 65% More Revenue

Data from 1,500+ commercial contractors lands at a pivotal moment for the trades and shows exactly where margin is leaking-and what it's worth to close the gap.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2026 / BuildOps, the AI-native platform for commercial contractors, today released Torque 2026, the first edition of its annual Commercial Contractor Benchmark Report, built from a full year of actual jobs, invoices, work orders, and service agreements across North America. Rather than surveying executives about what they think is happening in the field, the report measures how commercial contractors really perform across cash flow, field productivity, overhead, and growth.

These latest findings draw on live activity from more than 1,500 commercial specialty-trade contractors in HVAC/mechanical, electrical, fire/life safety, and plumbing. Together, they show how much more output the best operators are getting from each person on the payroll and what it would take for the rest of the market to close that gap.

A turning point for the trades

The findings land at a time when commercial contractors sit at the center of some of the biggest stories in the economy: a surge in data center construction, an aging grid and building stock, hospital and life-safety upgrades, and a well-documented labor crunch as experienced tradespeople retire faster than new workers enter the field.

Even as interest in the trades grows among younger workers, the math is unforgiving. The world is asking commercial contractors to do more-with the same or fewer technicians. The 2026 Commercial Contractor Benchmark Report shows how much more output the best operators are getting from each technician, dispatcher, and back-office employee, and where that extra capacity actually comes from.

What the leaders are doing differently

Across the data set, best-in-class contractors aren't pulling ahead because they work harder. They're seeing outsized gains because of how they schedule work, move information from the field to the office, and turn finished jobs into cash. That advantage now shows up in measurable, repeatable ways:

Every technician produces more. The top 20% generate 65% more revenue per technician than the average shop by tightening utilization, cutting callbacks, and stripping out time lost to admin and waiting for information.

Jobs move nearly twice as fast. Best-in-class operators move work from open to complete in 11.2 days versus 21.6 days on average, a 48% faster completion cycle that unlocks capacity and accelerates billing.

The office finally scales. High performers support nearly 7 technicians per back-office employee (6.75:1), compared to 4.77:1 at the average shop-roughly 42% more leverage before adding overhead.

The report also finds that top-tier contractors are running more of their business through clean, timely processes: service days sales outstanding fall from 66.4 days to 25.2 days, and quote-to-close rates climb from 48.9% to 62.8%, meaning more estimates turn into booked work and cash lands in the bank far sooner.

For a typical mid-sized firm-for example, a commercial contractor doing roughly $10 million in annual revenue with 30 technicians billing at about $150 per hour-closing the gap between average and best-in-class performance on these levers is worth an estimated additional $700,000 or more in profit each year, plus a one-time cash release of about $1.1 million as days sales outstanding compress.

"The trades are carrying some of the most important work in the economy right now-from keeping data centers online to modernizing hospitals and public infrastructure-but they're doing it with a finite labor pool," said Steve Chew, Co-Founder & Chief Strategy Officer at BuildOps. "This report finally shows, in hard numbers, how much more we can build with the people we already have, and what has to change inside the business to unlock that capacity."

From "running on instinct" to "built to scale"

The 2026 Commercial Contractor Benchmark Report also introduces a five-level performance model for commercial contractors, from "Running on instinct" (paper, whiteboards, tribal knowledge) to "Built to scale" (where the platform itself becomes a competitive differentiator). Each of the nine benchmarks maps to those levels, giving leaders a way to see where they stand and which levers to pull first:

Service days sales outstanding

Project days sales outstanding

Revenue per technician

Days to complete a job

Work orders per technician per day

Technician to back-office ratio

Quote-to-close win rate

Maintenance agreement penetration

Pull-through revenue ratio

Availability

Torque 2026: Commercial Contractor Benchmark Report is available as a free download for commercial contractors, investors, and industry stakeholders.

To access the full report and register for a live deep-dive webinar on the findings-featuring BuildOps CMO Colin Piper and VP of Value Engineering Jeff Collins, behind Torque 2026-visit buildops.com/resources/torque-benchmark-webinar

About the data

The benchmarks in Torque 2026 come from operational activity on the BuildOps platform: real jobs, invoices, work orders, and service agreements from more than 1,500 commercial specialty-trade contractors across North America, covering the twelve months from June 2025 through May 2026. It is not a survey. Industry average reflects all contractors on the platform. Best-in-class is the threshold of the top-performing 20% for each benchmark, measured independently, so a contractor in the top 20% for collections may not be in the top 20% for revenue per technician. Incomplete records and extreme statistical outliers are excluded, and two tracked metrics were held out of this edition for data-quality reasons. Because this population runs a mix of service and project work, absolute values run lower than published service-only benchmarks. The improvement from average to best-in-class is the figure that compares across populations. Trade-level cells drawn from thinner samples are identified as directional rather than published as firm benchmarks.

About BuildOps

BuildOps is the AI-native platform for commercial contractors. It unifies service, projects, and financials into one system - dispatching the right tech, drafting invoices, matching payments. Founded in 2018 by a U.S. Army veteran, BuildOps exists to give mission-critical trades technology as strong and reliable as they are. Today, more than 1,500 leading companies across North America trust BuildOps, backed by Founders Fund, N47, Meritech Capital, and other top investors.

Media Contact

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Salient PR

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737.234.0936

SOURCE: BuildOps

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/new-2026-commercial-contractor-benchmark-report-shows-how-top-sho-1200816