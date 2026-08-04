ProAmpac, a global leader in flexible packaging and material science, announces the release of its 2026 Sustainability Impact Report, centered around the theme Growing with Purpose, Delivering with Impact, the report highlights the company's advancements in sustainable innovation, environmental stewardship, employee safety, and responsible business practices while expanding its global footprint.

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ProAmpac's 2026 Impact Report is here

Reflecting another year of meaningful achievements, the report demonstrates how ProAmpac is embedding sustainability throughout its business, from advancing innovative packaging solutions and reducing environmental impacts to strengthening workplace safety and supporting the communities where employees live and work.

Notable achievements highlighted in the 2026 Sustainability Impact Report include:

Continued Global Growth: Expanded ProAmpac's global footprint through the acquisitions of PAC Worldwide, International Paper's bag converting operations, and TC Transcontinental Packaging, growing to more than 11,800 employees across 84 manufacturing sites serving 7,500 customers in 94 countries.

Expanded ProAmpac's global footprint through the acquisitions of PAC Worldwide, International Paper's bag converting operations, and TC Transcontinental Packaging, growing to more than 11,800 employees across 84 manufacturing sites serving 7,500 customers in 94 countries. Advancing Climate Commitments: Achieved limited assurance in 2025 Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions, while continuing progress toward Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) validation and developing a Scope 3 emissions baseline.

Achieved limited assurance in 2025 Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions, while continuing progress toward Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) validation and developing a Scope 3 emissions baseline. Driving Sustainable Innovation: Continued expanding the ProActive Sustainability portfolio while advancing Fiberization of Packaging and ProActive Intelligence technologies to help customers meet evolving packaging performance and sustainability goals.

Continued expanding the ProActive Sustainability portfolio while advancing Fiberization of Packaging and ProActive Intelligence technologies to help customers meet evolving packaging performance and sustainability goals. Strengthening Safety Performance: Completed 5,699 risk assessments, documented more than 99,000 safety interactions, and continued fostering a proactive safety culture across global operations.

Completed 5,699 risk assessments, documented more than 99,000 safety interactions, and continued fostering a proactive safety culture across global operations. Improving Operational Performance: Reduced landfill waste by 26.6% from the company's baseline while continuing to improve resource efficiency through energy, water, and waste reduction initiatives.

"As ProAmpac continues to grow, our priorities remain clear: integrate with discipline, innovate with purpose, operate responsibly, and create value for the people and partners who depend on us," said Greg Tucker, founder, CEO, and vice-chairman of ProAmpac. "This report reflects the dedication of our employees worldwide and demonstrates how sustainable growth, responsible operations, and customer-focused innovation drive our business forward."

The report underscores how ProAmpac builds its momentum through responsible growth, measurable environmental progress, and ongoing investment in innovation. Together, these efforts reinforce the company's commitment to delivering packaging solutions that help customers achieve their business and sustainability objectives.

For more information about ProAmpac's sustainable solutions, please get in touch with Marketing@ProAmpac.com or visit ProAmpac.com.

About ProAmpac

ProAmpac is a leading global flexible packaging company with a comprehensive product offering. We provide creative packaging solutions, industry-leading customer service, and award-winning innovation to a diverse global marketplace. ProAmpac's approach to sustainability ProActive Sustainability -- provides innovative, sustainable, flexible packaging products to help our customers achieve their sustainability goals. We are guided in our work by five core values that are the basis for our success: Integrity, Intensity, Innovation, Involvement, and Impact. Cincinnati-based ProAmpac is owned by PPC, along with management and co-investors. For more information, visit ProAmpac.com.

About PPC

ProAmpac is a member of PPC, a family-oriented investment firm that specializes in partnering with family-, founder-, and management-owned companies in targeted subsectors of the manufactured products and services sectors. The firm's differentiated investor base, which is anchored by family investors, allows for aligned decision-making, flexible transaction structures, and a focus on achieving long-term business objectives. For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Whitney Miles

ProAmpac

(617) 721-7040

Whitney.Miles@ProAmpac.com