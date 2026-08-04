Scam.ai and Modulate Partner to Deliver Unified Image, Video and Voice Deepfake Detection

Integration brings Modulate's industry-leading synthetic voice detection to the Scam.ai platform, helping organizations identify multimodal deepfake threats through a single customer experience

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2026 / Modulate , the frontier conversational voice intelligence company, and Scam.ai , a provider of deepfake and synthetic media detection technology, today announced a partnership that brings Modulate's synthetic voice detection models directly into the Scam.ai platform. Scam.ai has established deepfake detection capabilities across images, videos, and digital documents. By integrating Modulate's specialized synthetic voice detection models, Scam.ai will enable customers to expose the three primary forms of synthetic media - image, video, and audio - through one unified platform and workflow.

The integration addresses a growing challenge for organizations as deepfake attacks expand beyond a single format or communication channel. A fraudulent interaction may begin with a cloned voice over the phone, move to a fabricated image or document, and conclude with a manipulated video or identity-verification attempt. Defenses that examine only one component of the interaction risk missing the broader attack.

"Scammers stopped limiting themselves to one channel a long time ago, but many detection systems are still organized around individual media formats," said Dr. Ben (Simiao) Ren, Co-founder and CEO of Scam.ai. "By integrating Modulate's industry-leading models into Scam.ai, we are giving our customers a practical way to add synthetic voice detection to the platform and workflows they already use to analyze visual content. This gives fraud and security teams a more complete view of the interactions they are evaluating without deploying another standalone tool."

Through the partnership, Scam.ai will offer Modulate's synthetic voice detection models as part of its own product portfolio and customer experience. Customers will be able to analyze live or prerecorded audio alongside images and videos, receiving confidence scores and detection signals that indicate whether a voice is synthetic or AI-generated.

"Deepfake attacks do not distinguish the boundaries between audio, images and video, and the technology used to stop them can't afford to either," said Carter Huffman, CTO and co-founder of Modulate. "Voice is increasingly part of coordinated multi-media deepfake scams. A convincing cloned voice can establish urgency and trust, while a fabricated video, image or document reinforces the deception. Scam.ai understands that organizations need to evaluate the entire interaction, and this partnership puts voice detection directly into the platform across workflows their customers already use."

Deepfake Scams Escalate, Costing Billions

The partnership arrives as scams become increasingly communication-based, more sophisticated, and move between multiple channels. According to research from Gallup and the Stop Scams Alliance, an estimated 15.1 million U.S. adults were personally scammed in 2025, resulting in at least $68 billion in losses. The study also found that phone calls, text messages and email were each involved in 45% of scams, with phone calls serving as the primary communication method more frequently than any other channel. Half of scams crossed two or more communication methods, reinforcing the need for detection systems that can examine multiple forms of content as part of a connected interaction.

"People are being asked to determine whether a voice, image or video is authentic at the exact moment a scammer is trying to manipulate them," Huffman added. "That is an adversarial problem, and detection cannot depend on whether someone thinks a voice sounds suspicious. Organizations need automated systems that can analyze synthetic-media signals, explain why content was flagged, and help people make better decisions before money, access or sensitive information changes hands."

Two Industry-Leading Technologies, One Unified Deepfake Defense

Modulate's synthetic voice detection technology supports real-time streaming and prerecorded audio. The model reports 98.9% accuracy and a 1.1% equal error rate, and holds first place on the Hugging Face Speech Deepfake Detection Leaderboard as of August 4, 2026. It returns confidence scores and detailed detection signals through the Modulate API built for integration into enterprise platforms and applications.

Scam.ai's platform currently provides real-time analysis of AI-generated and manipulated images and videos, with its Eva-v1 models reporting 98.2% visual detection accuracy against Scam.ai's internal benchmark. The platform is designed to return confidence scores and manipulation analysis through a single API and customer interface.

Together, Modulate and Scam.ai will enable customers to:

Detect synthetic and manipulated content across image, video and voice through one unified platform and seamless user experience.

Reduce reliance on disconnected, medium-specific detection tools.

Add synthetic voice detection to existing fraud prevention, authentication and content-verification workflows.

Use confidence scores and detection signals to prioritize high-risk content for additional review.

Potential applications include identity verification and digital onboarding, financial fraud and payment authorization, executive and employee impersonation, contact center security, social media and user-generated content moderation, insurance claims, digital evidence verification and enterprise cybersecurity investigations.

The integrated voice detection capability is expected to be available through Scam.ai in early September. Customers can access additional information, request a demonstration or discuss availability at www.scam.ai .

About Scam.ai

Scam.ai, developed by Reality Inc., provides AI-powered technology for detecting deepfakes, synthetic media and other AI-enabled threats. Its platform helps organizations analyze images, videos, documents and digital content for signs of manipulation or artificial generation through a unified API and customer experience. Scam.ai supports applications across financial services, identity verification, media, insurance, contact centers, online platforms and enterprise security.

For more information, visit scam.ai .

About Modulate

Modulate is a voice intelligence company building AI models and APIs designed to understand real-world conversational audio at scale. Its technology combines speech recognition, acoustic analysis, and conversational context to deliver reliable, explainable, and cost-effective voice intelligence for developers and enterprises.

For more information or to get started, visit modulate.ai .

Media Contact

Kristin Canders

Grithaus Agency

(e) kristin@grithaus.agency

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SOURCE: Modulate

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/scam.ai-and-modulate-partner-to-deliver-unified-image-video-and-v-1201250