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PR Newswire
04.08.2026 18:12 Uhr
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J.F. Lehman & Company Completes Sale of ENTACT

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- J.F. Lehman & Company ("JFLCO"), a leading alternative asset manager focused exclusively on the aerospace, defense, government, maritime, environmental and infrastructure sectors, announced today that investment affiliates have sold ENTACT, LLC ("ENTACT" or the "Company") to investment affiliates of Ridgemont Equity Partners ("Ridgemont"). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

ENTACT is a leading national provider of specialized environmental remediation and geotechnical construction services to public- and private-sector customers. The Company's experienced workforce and broad self-performance capabilities enable the safe and efficient execution of complex projects involving soil, sediment, and water.

Since acquiring ENTACT in 2020, JFLCO successfully partnered with the Company to accelerate organic growth, expand the Company's capabilities and deepen its presence across attractive end markets. The Company also acquired and integrated USA Environment and White Lake Dock & Dredge, adding differentiated radiological remediation, environmental dredging, sediment capping and marine construction capabilities.

Glenn Shor, Chairman of ENTACT and Managing Partner at JFLCO said, "We are pleased with the outcome of our investment in ENTACT. During our ownership, the Company expanded its capabilities, broadened its service offering and strengthened its market position. We wish ENTACT and Ridgemont well in the next phase of the Company's growth."

"ENTACT is a best-in-class operator serving a critical environmental mission - returning impacted sites to safe, productive use," added Will Hanenberg, an ENTACT Director and Partner at JFLCO. "We believe the Company is well positioned to continue delivering this valuable service to its customers and communities."

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) and AEC Advisors served as financial advisors to ENTACT, and A&O Shearman served as legal counsel to the Company. Blank Rome served as legal counsel to ENTACT management. Harris Williams served as financial advisor, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to Ridgemont.

About J.F. Lehman & Company, Inc.

Founded in 1992, J.F. Lehman & Company focuses exclusively on investing in the aerospace, defense, government, maritime, environmental and infrastructure industries. The firm has over $9 billion in AUM across its private equity and credit strategies and offices in New York and Washington, D.C.
www.jflpartners.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jf-lehman--company-completes-sale-of-entact-302842697.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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