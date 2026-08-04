Black Wealth Events: Black Wealth Family Foundation to Host Reel Returns, a Martha's Vineyard Salon on Film Finance and Black Wealth-Building

Je'Caryous Johnson will serve as master of ceremonies, with Contenu Entertainment joining as a program partner

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2026 / Black Wealth Family Foundation will host Reel Returns, a private Martha's Vineyard salon focused on film finance, entertainment investment, intellectual property, digital infrastructure and Black wealth-building.

Presented as part of The Wealth Weekend platform, Reel Returns will take place Thursday, Aug. 13, and convene invited family offices, high-net-worth individuals, fund managers, institutional allocators, founders, advisors, C-suite executives and entertainment leaders for a focused program centered on capital, ownership and strategic relationships.

Acclaimed playwright, producer, director and entertainment entrepreneur Je'Caryous Johnson will serve as master of ceremonies. Through Je'Caryous Johnson Entertainment, Johnson has produced more than 40 national touring productions and built a prominent platform for Black storytelling, intellectual property and entertainment enterprise.

Contenu Entertainment, led by filmmaker and president Darius Evans Sr., will serve as a program partner. Evans will also moderate the day's featured discussions.

The event will open with a private breakfast and curated introductions, followed by two sessions examining the creative, financial and legal infrastructure required to move entertainment projects from concept to commercial asset.

The first session, "Greenlight to Premiere: Navigating the Creative Process, Traditional Financing and Private Capital in Hollywood," will feature Mark E. Swinton, film and television director, writer and producer, and Reesha L. Archibald, filmmaker, producer and actress. The conversation will examine how film projects move from creative vision to commercial assets and how investors evaluate early-stage entertainment opportunities.

Swinton will bring a practitioner's perspective on creative development, production and the commercial realities of bringing entertainment projects to market.

The second session, "Hedging the Slate: Protecting Intellectual Property, Stacking Capital and De-risking the Digital Frontier," will feature Nea A. Simone, founder and CEO of Bespoke Media Marketing, and Aneesah Bray, founder of Sound and Screen and a film capital advisor. The discussion will address intellectual property protection, capital structures, tax incentives, rebates, pre-sales, digital ownership and royalty models.

Reel Returns is designed to move the conversation beyond representation and toward ownership by connecting creative leaders with the capital, advisory relationships and institutional infrastructure required to build durable Black-owned entertainment assets.

The invitation-only salon also serves as a preview of the broader 2027 Wealth Weekend platform, which will bring together capital leaders, family offices, founders and institutional partners around access to capital, economic competitiveness and multigenerational wealth-building.

About Black Wealth Family Foundation

Black Wealth Family Foundation advances Black America's contribution to the national economy through economic competitiveness, sustainable communities and generational wealth. Through convenings, leadership development, capital-access initiatives and institutional partnerships, the foundation works to strengthen pathways to ownership, stewardship and long-term economic power.

MEDIA CONTACT

Neil Foote

Ascendant Group Branding

neilfoote@ascendantgroupbranding.com

214-448-3765

SOURCE: Black Wealth Events

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/black-wealth-family-foundation-to-host-reel-returns-a-marthas-vi-1201409