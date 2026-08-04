The Blood-Soaked Action-Adventure RPG from ProbablyMonsters Will Feature Original Music from Metal Musicians Behind HEALTH, Ice Nine Kills, Oni, and Periphery

ProbablyMonsters, an independent video game company focused on building original IP, today announced that Crimson Moon will release September 1, 2026, on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S for $19.99 USD, offering a focused game that delivers high-quality visuals and gameplay at an accessible price point. The company also revealed that famous metal musicians HEALTH, Jared Dines, Misha Mansoor, and Ricky Armellino will be composing original songs for the game's boss encounters.

The details were confirmed in a newly-released gameplay trailer, which also announced a Deluxe Edition of Crimson Moon that will cost $29.99 USD on all platforms, offering players access to the Ceremonial Armor Set and the Axe of the Gods weapon cosmetic, along with an upcoming expansion for Crimson Moon that will be released at a later date.

"We've made Crimson Moon an intense action-adventure RPG that's approachable to players. We want as many people as possible to enjoy it, and we priced it with that in mind," said ProbablyMonsters General Manager and Game Director David Lesperance. "With our gothic-inspired art design, co-op support, and epic metal soundtrack, we've made something truly unique for gamers to experience this September."

Crimson Moon is a gothic high renaissance action-adventure RPG built around intense, replayable missions. Players take on the role of the Nephilim, ruthless human-angel hybrids forged to defend humanity. They're immersed in a blood-soaked power fantasy as they battle their way through the besieged city of Gildenarch using combat that blends brutal precision with deep character progression. The game is built to scale, with solo slayers getting a satisfying single-player experience, while co-op turns every encounter into a shared onslaught of power and resilience. Players who are strong and skilled enough to fight through three districts of Gildenarch in a row will face a world boss. These epic, monstrous foes will test players' mastery of their divine abilities, and players can only face the hellish final boss once they've defeated all three world bosses.

Crimson Moon's music team, led by lead composer Chris Wilson and music manager Steve Pardo, collaborated with HEALTH, Jared Dines, Misha Mansoor, and Ricky Armellino to bring the three world bosses and the final fight to life with four original metal tracks. Ahead of Crimson Moon's September 1 release, ProbablyMonsters will publish previews of each song on social media.

"When I got invited to collaborate with the incredible team at ProbablyMonsters to help bring Crimson Moon to life, I was so honored," said Ricky Armellino. "The game is an epic action RPG that brings gothic and classical elements together with heavy metal, and making these tracks was a blast. I can't wait for players to hear them in the game next month."

Crimson Moon is available to wishlist now on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. For more information, visit the game's official website, follow the game on X, Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok for updates, or join the Discord community.

About ProbablyMonsters

Founded by industry leader and former Bungie President and CEO Harold Ryan, ProbablyMonsters is an independent video game company committed to changing the way games are made. Its integrated model allows development teams to focus on delivering high-quality titles across a variety of genres, while a robust central services team provides operational flexibility. The company is built from a talented team of experienced and innovative game development leaders who have a proven track record of launching projects of all sizes. With an eye towards strong, original IP and memorable experiences that engage and delight players of all kinds, ProbablyMonsters is building a vibrant portfolio of games that reflect its mission and creative direction.

For more information, visit probablymonsters.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260804556920/en/

Contacts:

probablymonsters@berlinrosen.com