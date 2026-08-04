Salem, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2026) - THRIVE today announced the expansion of its consulting services to include technology leadership, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, managed IT services, and digital transformation capabilities through a new white-label relationship with RainTech, a nationally recognized technology services provider.

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Key Takeaways:

THRIVE has expanded its integrated consulting model to include human-centric technology, AI, cybersecurity, and managed IT services through a strategic white-label relationship with RainTech.

The new services help health centers and safety-net organizations adopt technology in practical, mission-driven ways that improve operations, strengthen care delivery, and support long-term sustainability.

By combining THRIVE's healthcare consulting expertise with RainTech's technology leadership, organizations gain a trusted partner that aligns technology strategy with patient outcomes, employee retention, organizational goals, governance, and community impact.

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About THRIVE

THRIVE partners with community health centers, health systems, hospitals, and other safety-net providers to strengthen leadership, strategy, finance, operations, workforce, governance, compliance, and organizational performance. Through an integrated consulting approach, THRIVE helps organizations build sustainable systems that improve care delivery, organizational resilience, and community health.

About RainTech

RainTech is a technology leadership and managed services company providing cybersecurity, managed IT, cloud infrastructure, compliance, AI, and strategic technology consulting to mission-driven organizations across the United States. With more than 25 years of experience, RainTech helps organizations modernize technology while maintaining a strong focus on security, governance, and operational excellence.

Source: Knee Deep Marketing

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Source: Reportable, Inc.