Estimating Edge Releases Free Webinar on Improving Interior Trade Estimating

BOYNTON BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2026 / Estimating Edge, developer of the leading takeoff and estimating software The EDGE, has released a free, on-demand webinar showing interior trade contractors how to streamline their estimating workflows.

Interior estimates are often more complex than they look, with each wall or ceiling type carrying its own mix of framing, insulation, bracing, trim and finish materials. And interior contractors can't afford to let one minor change slow the whole estimate down.

"Boost Your Interior Estimating Workflows With The EDGE," presented by Regional Sales Manager Lu Irene, gives interior contractors a firsthand look at how a takeoff and estimating software can cut out much of the manual entry that slows estimating down.

Common "conditions" for assemblies, so changes update related calculations

Tools to set custom production rates above a specified height

Comprehensive industry database of ready-made wall types and branded products

Mathematical increment function to calculate ceiling tiles - instead of waste percentages

Live pricing from multiple vendors at once for comparisons

To watch the webinar and see how The EDGE takeoff and estimating software can improve workflows for interior estimating, click here.

About Estimating Edge

Estimating Edge, a Foundation Software company, has been a trusted provider of commercial construction takeoff and estimating software for the roofing, concrete, fireproofing, interior and exterior finishing trades for more than 30 years. For more information, visit www.estimatingedge.com or call (844) 334-3378.

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing

tak@foundationsoft.com

(800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist

SIllius@foundationsoft.com

(800) 811-5926 x 4823

SOURCE: Estimating Edge

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/estimating-edge-releases-free-webinar-on-improving-interior-trade-1198796