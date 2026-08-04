Estimating Edge Releases Free Webinar on Improving Interior Trade Estimating

BOYNTON BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2026 / Estimating Edge, developer of the leading takeoff and estimating software The EDGE, has released a free, on-demand webinar showing interior trade contractors how to streamline their estimating workflows.
Interior estimates are often more complex than they look, with each wall or ceiling type carrying its own mix of framing, insulation, bracing, trim and finish materials. And interior contractors can't afford to let one minor change slow the whole estimate down.
"Boost Your Interior Estimating Workflows With The EDGE," presented by Regional Sales Manager Lu Irene, gives interior contractors a firsthand look at how a takeoff and estimating software can cut out much of the manual entry that slows estimating down.
Common "conditions" for assemblies, so changes update related calculations
Tools to set custom production rates above a specified height
Comprehensive industry database of ready-made wall types and branded products
Mathematical increment function to calculate ceiling tiles - instead of waste percentages
Live pricing from multiple vendors at once for comparisons
To watch the webinar and see how The EDGE takeoff and estimating software can improve workflows for interior estimating, click here.
About Estimating Edge
Estimating Edge, a Foundation Software company, has been a trusted provider of commercial construction takeoff and estimating software for the roofing, concrete, fireproofing, interior and exterior finishing trades for more than 30 years. For more information, visit www.estimatingedge.com or call (844) 334-3378.
Media Contacts
Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing
tak@foundationsoft.com
(800) 246-0800 x 7933
Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist
SIllius@foundationsoft.com
(800) 811-5926 x 4823
SOURCE: Estimating Edge
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/estimating-edge-releases-free-webinar-on-improving-interior-trade-1198796