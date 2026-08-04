Agoura Hills, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2026) - Cydcor is proud to announce that CEO Vera Quinn has been named to the Los Angeles Business Journal: Inside The Valley's 2026 Valley 200, the publication's annual recognition of the most influential leaders shaping business, government, and community impact throughout the San Fernando Valley and Greater Valley region. Now regarded as one of the Valley's most prestigious business honors, the Valley 200 spans industries including technology, healthcare, real estate, finance, and entertainment, recognizing 200 executives who represent the backbone of the region's economic engine.

"The Valley 200 recognizes leaders shaping this region, and I'm proud to be counted among them," said Quinn. "It means being in the company of innovative and visionary leaders who care about this community as much as we do. That's who I want to build alongside."

Quinn's inclusion reflects her role in scaling Cydcor's national footprint and delivering measurable results for leading brands across telecommunications, energy, business services, retail, packaged goods, and more, while strengthening both company culture and community engagement.

Under Quinn's leadership, Cydcor has experienced a period of sustained growth and recognition, most recently being named EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2026 Greater Los Angeles Award Winner and to the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Privately Held Companies. Cydcor has also earned a Silver Stevie Award for Sales Outsourcing Provider of the Year. Quinn was previously recognized as CEO of the Year by the Los Angeles Business Journal: Inside The Valley as part of its 2025 Valley Women's Leadership Symposium & Awards.

Read Vera Quinn's full Valley 200 profile here.





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About Cydcor: Cydcor is an award-winning provider of outsourced sales and customer acquisition solutions, helping Fortune 500 and emerging brands grow across retail, B2B, residential, and event-based environments. Based in Agoura Hills, California, Cydcor contracts with a network of independently owned and operated sales companies to deliver scalable, performance-driven results. Founded in 1994, Cydcor focuses on direct customer engagement to drive brand growth and long-term customer value. Learn more at www.cydcor.com.

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Source: Cydcor LLC