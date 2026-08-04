Commercial Truck & Bus Tires Market to Reach USD 77.17 Billion by 2035 as E-Commerce and Fleet Electrification Reshape Demand, Says Radial Insights

MIDDLETOWN, Del., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Commercial Truck & Bus Tires Market was valued at USD 48.82 billion in 2025 and is projected to expand from USD 51.36 billion in 2026 to USD 77.17 billion by 2035, registering a compound annual growth rate of 4.63%, according to Radial Insights.

The study, titled "Commercial Truck & Bus Tires Market Size, Share, Growth & Trends Analysis, 2025-2035," evaluates demand by axle position, application, construction, vehicle sub-type, end user, brand tier and region.

E-Commerce and Infrastructure Investment Accelerate Replacement Demand

Global retail e-commerce sales are expected to total about USD 6.42 trillion in 2025, supporting fleet additions across parcel, grocery and same-day delivery networks. Amazon reported operating more than 52,700 electric delivery vans globally and delivering 2.4 billion packages with electric vehicles in 2025. DHL expanded its pickup-and-delivery electric fleet to about 45,400 vehicles in 2025, while FedEx's fiscal 2025 U.S. network included about 40,000 vehicles.

Urban routes expose tires to frequent braking, tight turns and high scrub, raising demand for reinforced casings, retreadable designs and electric vehicle-ready specifications. Radial Insights estimates that e-commerce and last-mile delivery expansion could contribute about 1.4 percentage points to market CAGR through 2035.

Infrastructure spending is also increasing road freight activity. The U.S. Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provided about USD 550 billion in new federal investment, while India expanded its national highway network to 146,560 kilometers. Greater corridor capacity supports higher truck utilization and sustained replacement demand.

Key Insights From Radial Insights' Market Study

Axle Position Leadership: Steer and drive axle tires account for the largest replacement volumes due to their roles in safety, traction, braking stability and wear resistance.

Application Strength: Long-haul highway and regional distribution remain the largest applications. Urban delivery is expanding rapidly because stop-start intensity accelerates tread wear. Electric buses and heavy trucks represent high-growth opportunities.

Construction Dominance: Radial truck and bus steel-belted tires lead due to superior durability, fuel efficiency and retreadability. Bias ply tires remain relevant in legacy fleets, while retreaded and remolded tires are gaining adoption in cost-sensitive operations.

Vehicle Segment Leadership: Class 8 heavy trucks above 33,000 pounds gross vehicle weight generate the highest tire demand because of their use in long-haul freight and heavy payload operations.

Aftermarket Strength: Replacement and aftermarket channels dominate because commercial tires face frequent replacement cycles. Fleet management and Tire-as-a-Service models are emerging as operators adopt predictive maintenance and lifecycle cost optimization.

"Commercial tire procurement is becoming a fleet productivity decision rather than a simple replacement purchase. Operators now evaluate fuel efficiency, casing life, retreadability, digital monitoring and electric vehicle compatibility together. Suppliers that combine durable products with measurable total-cost-of-ownership savings will be best positioned through 2035," said Lucas Harrison, lead automotive and heavy transportation analyst at Radial Insights.

Retreading Supports Sustainability but Limits New-Tire Volumes

Retreading remains the primary demand-destruction factor for new truck and bus tires in mature fleet markets. About 15 million tires are retreaded annually in the United States, representing nearly 44% of commercial truck tires in the United States and Canada. Retreads accounted for about 20.1% of Europe's truck replacement market in 2022.

A retread typically costs 30% to 50% less than a comparable new tire. Radial Insights estimates a 0.7-percentage-point drag on new-tire CAGR, although the trend supports premium casing demand and circular economy strategies.

Regional Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific leads with a 43.58% market share, supported by commercial vehicle production, infrastructure expansion and strong freight demand. North America holds 23.90%, benefiting from fleet modernization, advanced logistics networks and widespread retreading. Europe accounts for 18.10% and remains a leader in sustainability and circular tire practices.

Latin America represents 8.24% of global demand, the Middle East holds 3.44% and Africa accounts for 2.74%.

"The Tire market size was valued at USD 184.20 Billion in 2025 and is anticipated to grow from 190.22 Billion in 2026 to USD 254.11 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period according to Radial Insights."

Commercial Truck & Bus Tires Market Snapshot, 2025-2035

Market Metric Strategic Data Point 2025 Baseline Market Size USD 48.82 Billion 2026 Current Market Size USD 51.36 Billion 2035 Forecast Market Size USD 77.17 Billion Forecast CAGR 4.63 % Dominant Construction Radial TBR Steel-Belted Tires Leading Vehicle Segment Class 8 Heavy Trucks Largest Channel Replacement/Aftermarket Primary Growth Drivers E-Commerce, Infrastructure Investment and Fleet Electrification

Recent Industry Developments

In February 2025, Goodyear introduced the Cooper WORK Series RHA 2 for regional all-position use.

In March 2025, Continental and Samsara launched a digital tire monitoring integration.

In January 2026, Continental expanded its Conti HDR 5 and Conti HSR 5 portfolio.

In April 2026, Bridgestone and Penske reported a 6.35% fuel economy improvement after testing an integrated tire, retread and pressure-monitoring package across more than 500,000 fleet miles.

Executive Q&A Summary

Q: What is the projected market size of Commercial Truck & Bus Tires Market?

A: The market is projected to grow from USD 51.36 billion in 2026 to USD 77.17 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 4.63%.

Q: Which region leads the Commercial Truck & Bus Tires market?

A: Asia-Pacific leads with a 43.58% share, supported by manufacturing capacity, infrastructure investment and strong commercial vehicle demand.

Q: Which segment generates the highest tire demand?

A: Class 8 heavy trucks lead vehicle demand, while replacement and aftermarket channels account for the strongest end-user share.

Competitive Landscape

The market includes Michelin, Bridgestone, Goodyear, Continental, Hankook, Prometeon, Yokohama, Apollo Tyres, ZC Rubber, Double Coin, Aeolus, Sailun, Nexen, Triangle and Toyo. Premium suppliers compete through technology, sustainability, digital fleet services and retreading networks. Mid-range and economy brands focus on pricing and regional distribution.

Access the Full Market Report with Detailed Table of Content and Dataset

https://www.radialinsights.com/report/commercial-truck-bus-tires-market https://www.radialinsights.com/report/commercial-truck-bus-tires-market

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About Radial Insights

Radial Insights is North America's leading specialist market research and strategic consulting firm dedicated exclusively to the global tire, rubber, and automotive industries. Headquartered in the United States, the firm delivers proprietary plant-level intelligence, dual-track validated market forecasts, competitive analysis, and custom advisory services spanning 160+ countries.

Its core assets include a continuously updated database tracking 284 tire manufacturing facilities across 38 countries, a rigorous dual-track methodology that reconciles bottom-up and top-down data within strict error tolerances, and 50-80 primary expert interviews per study with OEM purchasing managers, plant directors, and industry executives. Radial Insights supports tire manufacturers, suppliers, investors, and automotive stakeholders with actionable intelligence on market sizing, EV and mobility transitions, supply-chain dynamics, technology roadmaps, regulatory developments, and growth strategy.

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