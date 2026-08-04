Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2026) - New Stratus Energy Inc. (TSXV: NSE) ("New Stratus", "NSE" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated July 17 and 28, 2026, it has closed the second and final tranche (the "Second Tranche") of its non-brokered private placement of common shares ("Common Shares") of the Corporation (the "Offering"), raising gross proceeds of approximately $1.5 million.

Under the Second Tranche, the Corporation issued 2,929,852 Common Shares at a price of $0.50 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $1.5 million. All of the Common Shares issued under the Second Tranche are subject to a four-month and one-day statutory hold period. The Second Tranche (and the Offering as a whole) is subject to final approval of the TSXV.

Under the Offering, which is comprised of the first tranche (which closed on July 28, 2026) and the Second Tranche, the Company raised aggregate gross proceeds of $8,000,000. The proceeds from the Offering will be used to advance due diligence on opportunities in Venezuela.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this press release constitutes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws. All information other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Some of the forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "projects", "plans", and similar expressions. This press release includes certain forward-looking statements concerning the Offering, including the use of the net proceeds thereof, as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, for example, the risks inherent in oil and gas exploration and production activities, volatility in commodity prices, changes in political conditions, competitive risks and the availability of financing. Such risks and uncertainties may cause the Corporation's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: New Stratus Energy Inc.