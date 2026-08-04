Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2026) - Sixty Six Capital Inc. (CSE: SIX) ("Sixty Six" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into a management services agreement (the "Agreement"), with an effective date of April 1, 2026, with K33 AB (publ) ("K33") pursuant to which K33 shall provide the Company with executive management and related services in support of the Company's business and corporate affairs.

The Agreement shall continue until terminated by either party upon 90 days written notice. As compensation for their services, the Company shall pay K33 CAD$200,000, payable in equal quarterly instalments of CAD$50,000.

The transactions contemplated by the Agreement constitute a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") as K33 is a control person of the Company. The Company is relying on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the Company is not listed on a specified market and the fair market value of the compensation payable pursuant to the Agreement does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company in accordance with MI 61-101. The Company did not file a material change report in respect of the related party transaction at least 21 days before entering into the Agreement, which the Company deems reasonable in the circumstances in order to enter into the Agreement in an expeditious manner.

About Sixty Six Capital

Sixty Six Capital is a BTC treasury and Crypto asset investment company.

For more information, please visit: https://sixtysixcapital.com

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements may be discussed in this news release and the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis filed at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

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Source: Sixty Six Capital Inc.