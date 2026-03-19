London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2026) - David Rowe announces that he has filed an early warning report (the "Report") announcing that, on March 18, 2026, Mr. Rowe disposed (the "Disposition") of an aggregate of 103,909,553 common shares (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of Sixty Six Capital Inc. (the "Issuer") at a price of approximately CAD$0.044 per Common Share. The Disposition was carried out pursuant to a share purchase agreement dated February 15, 2026, as amended on February 27, 2026, between K33 AB (publ), David Rowe, Alex Johnstone and Richard Croft (the "Share Purchase Agreement").

Prior to the Disposition, Mr. Rowe beneficially owned and controlled an aggregate of 103,909,553 Common Shares in the capital of the Issuer, representing approximately 43.98% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer on an undiluted basis. Upon completion of the Disposition, Mr. Rowe did not beneficially own or control any securities of the Issuer.

The Disposition was carried out pursuant to the terms of the Share Purchase Agreement. Mr. Rowe may acquire or dispose of additional securities of the Issuer including on the open market or through private transactions in the future, depending on market conditions, general economic and industry conditions, the Issuer's business and financial condition and/or other relevant factors.

This press release is being issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of the Report by Mr. Rowe.

For further details relating to the Disposition, please see the Report, a copy of which is available on the Issuer's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289159

Source: David Rowe