Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2026) - Sixty Six Capital Inc. (CSE: SIX) ("Sixty Six" or the "Company") announces, further to its press release dated February 17, 2026, the closing of the transaction with K33 AB ("K33") pursuant to a share purchase agreement with significant shareholders of the Company (the "Sellers"), whereby K33 has acquired an aggregate of 107,447,331 common shares (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company, representing approximately 45.47% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted and partially diluted basis, from the Sellers for a purchase price of CAD$4,678,961 (the "Transaction").

In connection with the closing of the Transaction, Torbjørn Bull Jenssen has been appointed Chief Executive Officer and director of the Company and Bendik Norheim Schei has been appointed a director of the Company. A brief biography of each of the members of the newly appointed board of directors and management team of the Company are as follows:

Torbjørn Bull Jenssen - Mr. Bull Jenssen holds a MSc in Economics and Econometric Modeling from the University of Oslo and has studied Finance and Development Economics at SOAS, University of London. Before joining K33 (formerly Arcane Crypto), he worked for four years as Analyst and Senior Economist in Menon Economics. Mr. Jenssen wrote his master thesis on bitcoin in 2013/2014 and is a recognized bitcoin and blockchain expert. Mr. Bull Jenssen is the current CEO of K33.

Bendik Norheim Schei - Mr. Norheim Schei holds a Master of Science (MSc) in Finance & Investments from Copenhagen Business School, where he built a strong analytical profile grounded in quantitative skills. Since joining K33 (formerly Arcane Crypto) in 2019, he has held key roles including Head of Research. Mr. Norheim Schei is the current CFO of K33.

Following closing of the Transaction, David Rowe has resigned as Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Director of the Company, Richard Croft has resigned as a director of the Company and Alex Johnstone has resigned as a director of the Company. Mr. Johnstone will remain Chief Financial Officer of the Company. The Company would like to thank Messrs. Rowe and Croft for their valuable contributions to the Company and wish them every success in their future endeavours.

About Sixty Six Capital

Sixty Six Capital is a BTC treasury and Crypto asset investment company.

For more information, please visit: https://sixtysixcapital.com

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements may be discussed in this news release and the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis filed at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289153

Source: Sixty Six Capital Inc.