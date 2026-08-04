

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Financial Group (AFG) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $248 million, or $2.99 per share. This compares with $174 million, or $2.07 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.5% to $2.030 billion from $1.924 billion last year.



American Financial Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $248 Mln. vs. $174 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.99 vs. $2.07 last year. -Revenue: $2.030 Bln vs. $1.924 Bln last year.



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