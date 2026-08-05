

KOBE (dpa-AFX) - Kobe Steel Ltd. (KBSTY.PK) reported earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY12.199 billion, or JPY30.87 per share. This compares with JPY38.637 billion, or JPY98.03 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.6% to JPY578.349 billion from JPY569.056 billion last year.



Kobe Steel Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY12.199 Bln. vs. JPY38.637 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY30.87 vs. JPY98.03 last year. -Revenue: JPY578.349 Bln vs. JPY569.056 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 252.09 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 2.690 T



All EPS are Basic



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News