

NEUBIBERG (dpa-AFX) - Infineon Technologies (IFNNY) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled EUR423 million, or EUR0.32 per share. This compares with EUR305 million, or EUR0.23 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Infineon Technologies reported adjusted earnings of EUR576 million or EUR0.44 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 12.6% to EUR4.172 billion from EUR3.704 billion last year.



Infineon Technologies earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR423 Mln. vs. EUR305 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.32 vs. EUR0.23 last year. -Revenue: EUR4.172 Bln vs. EUR3.704 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: EUR 4.7 B



Non-GAAP Values are from continuing operations



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News