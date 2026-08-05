

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - JFE Holdings, Inc. (5411.T), a Japanese steel, engineering, and trading business, Wednesday reported higher earnings for the first quarter compared to the same period last year.



Further, the company provided its outlook for the first half and for fiscal 2026.



Quarterly earnings jumped 338.1 percent to ¥31.23 billion or ¥46.74 per share from ¥7.13 billion or ¥10.85 per share of last year.



The company recorded a gain on sale of land amounting to ¥15.05 billion which was absent for the same period prior year.



Revenue increased 4.1 percent to ¥1.16 trillion from ¥1.11 trillion of previous year.



Looking forward to the first half of the year, the company expects earnings of ¥65 billion or ¥102.18 per share, an increase of 148.7 percent year over year, and revenue of ¥2.38 trillion, a rise of 6.6 percent year on year.



For the full year, the company expects ¥150 billion or ¥235.80 per share, an increase of 117.3 percent year on year, and revenues of ¥4.85 trillion, a rise of 6.8 percent year over year.



Currently, shares are trading at ¥1810, up 0.50% on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.



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