

HAMAMATSU (dpa-AFX) - Suzuki Motor Corporation (SZKMF.PK, SZKMY.PK, 7269.T), a major Japanese automobile company, on Wednesday reported a surge in net income for the first quarter, supported by improved revenue. In addition, for the full year, Suzuki Motor has revised up its guidance, citing strong sales. However, the company's revised earnings outlook is still below the previous year's level mainly due to increased raw material prices caused by the Middle East crisis.



For the three-month period to June 30, the automaker reported net income of JPY 183.607 billion, or JPY 95.16 per share, higher than JPY 102.025 billion, or JPY 52.88 per share in the same period last year. Operating earnings were JPY 158.010 billion, compared with JPY 142.136 billion in the previous year.



Revenue was JPY 1.705 trillion, up from JPY 1.397 trillion in the previous year. Revenue from the automobile business moved up by JPY 283.9 billion to JPY 1.541 trillion from last year.



Looking ahead, for the 12-month period to March 31, 2027 (the full year), Suzuki Motor now anticipates net income of JPY 420 billion, down 4.4% from last year. Basic income per share is now projected to be at JPY 217.69, less than last year's JPY 227.69 per basic share. The automaker now expects revenue of JPY 6.900 trillion, up 9.6% from the previous year.



Earlier, the company had projected net income of JPY 380 billion, or JPY 196.97 per basic share, on revenue of JPY 6.800 trillion for the full year.



For the full year, Suzuki Motor still plans to pay a total dividend of JPY 51 per share, higher than last year's JPY 46 per share.



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