Val-d'Or Quebec

Eldorado Gold (Québec) Inc. Option

Hole PE-26-027 Intersects 3.08 g/t over 84.0 m (75.00 m - 159.00 m)

Hole PE-26-030 Intersects 3.07 g/t Au over 21.30 (255.70 - 277.00 m)

Val-d'Or, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2026) - Val-d'Or Mining Corporation (TSXV: VZZ) (OTCQB: VDOMF) ("the Company") is pleased to report on the initial analytical results from the winter 2026 diamond drilling program on the Perestroika Prospect. The property is in Courville Township, Québec, located approximately 40 kilometres northeast of Val-d'Or, Québec

2026 Diamond Drill Program Update:

The 2026 diamond drilling program included 20 planned diamond drill holes totalling approximately 8,000 metres, utilizing two diamond drill rigs. Drilling activities were completed on April 6th and equipment demobilized from the property on April 9th. A total of twenty-five (25) NQ diamond drillholes were completed (PE-26-021 to PE-26-45), for a cumulative 12,477 metres drilled.

The current mineralized footprint on the property shows a mineralized corridor 1,000 metres along strike by 150 metres wide, between shear corridors. Drilling in 2026 was conducted over 1,200 metres along the northwest-southeast tending mineralized deformation corridor, testing for its strike extensions.

Table I: Diamond Drillhole Table

Hole # Easting (NAD 83 Z18) Northing (NAD 83

Z18) Length

(m) Azimuth Dip PE-26-021 314495 5364639 405 50 -70 PE-26-022 314403 5364693 537 48 -70 PE-26-023 314653 5364686 498 300 -65 PE-26-024 314545 5364623 495 50 -65 PE-26-025 314629 5364569 459 50 -67 PE-26-026 314569 5364565 489 50 -67 PE-26-027 314790 5364459 666 50 -67 PE-26-028 314346 5364732 573 50 -67 PE-26-029 314075 5365348 480 205 -50 PE-26-030 314940 5364420 576 50 -65 PE-26-031 314012 5365381 525 210 -45 PE-26-032 314150 5365090 441 205 -50 PE-26-033 314897 5364535 552 315 -65 PE-26-034 314150 5365090 435 205 -65 PE-26-035 314990 5364617 429 205 -50 PE-26-036 314289 5364437 381 205 -50 PE-26-037 314990 5364617 471 205 -65 PE-26-038 314466 5364762 630 305 -50 PE-26-039 315000 5364340 507 50 -65 PE-26-039A 315000 5364340 42 50 -65 PE-26-040 314215 5364810 552 50 -67 PE-26-041 315225 5364500 495 205 -50 PE-26-042 314750 5364500 507 50 -67 PE-26-043 314697 5364478 363 50 -67 PE-26-044 314779 5364422 426 50 -67 PE-26-045 314871 5364407 54 50 -67 PE-26-045A 314871 5364407 24 50 -67 PE-26-045B 314871 5364407 462 50 -67 Note: PE-26-039A was abandoned due to hole deviation - unintended changes in azimuth (horizontal direction) and dip (inclination/vertical angle), azimuth; and PE-26-45 and PE-26-45A abandoned due to casing movement.

Map I: Diamond Drill Hole Plan

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For comparative purposes, the 2025 diamond drill program consisted of twelve (12) NQ holes completed for a cumulative 5,004 metres drilled. In 2024, the diamond drill program consisted of eight (8) NQ holes drilled and extended two (2) previous holes (GPS-09-01 and GPS-09-02 - the Golden Valley Mines discovery holes) for a cumulative 4,470 metres drilled. The total metres drilled over the 3-year period from 2024 to 2026 is 21,951 metres.

Eldorado Gold is the project operator. Core logging of the drillholes has been completed, and the initial analytical results received. Currently, 6,127 sample results are pending from the laboratory, and 2,783 samples remain to be cut and dispatched for analysis.

For details of the 2026 Diamond Drill Program Outline and Objectives, the reader is referred to Val-d'Or Mining Corporation's February 19, 2026, March 30, 2026, and May 5, 2026, news releases.

Several significant gold-mineralized intersections have been recorded to date from the analytical results received thus far. These intersections from DDH's PE-26-21; PE-26-25; PE-26-27; and PE-30, consist of multiple intervals of altered felsic dyke sections, hosting mineralized extensional and flat-lying (stacked) quartz-ankerite veins. Preliminary indications from the core logging suggest that the gold content is usually proportionate with sulphide content, that being pyrite.

Glenn Mullan (President/CEO) of Val-D'Or Mining stated that "The objective of these four (4) drillholes being drilled down-plunge, was to test the idea that the flat extensional gold-bearing quartz-ankerite veins are stacked in an alignment parallel to the stretching lineation, and to test for the presence of multiple shoots of high-density stacked veins. These initial results are highly encouraging, spanning a lateral strike length of over 500-metres along the southern portion of the over 1000-metre NW-SE mineralized footprint, and located between two shear corridors separated by 150-metres."

These four (4) drillholes are summarized below:

Selective Individual Diamond Drillhole Assay Intersection Highlights

PE-26-21: Target/Objective - Drilled down-plunge at a high-angle to test the theory that the gold bearing, flat extensional quartz-ankerite veins are stacked in an alignment parallel to the stretching lineation, and test for the presence of multiple shoots of high density stacked veins.

Broad gold anomalous intervals intersected include

36.30 m @ 0.51 g/t Au (97.20 m - 133.50 m), including 0.50 m @ 3.45 g/t Au (112.50 m - 113.00 m) and 1.00 m @ 2.55 g/t Au (125.00 m -126.00 m) - Associated with felsic dykes injected by quartz-ankerite veins;

10.30 m @ 0.89 g/t Au (211.70 m - 222.00 m), including 0.50 m @ 3.34 g/t Au (211.70 m - 212.20 m) and 1.00 m @ 6.53 g/t Au (221.00 m -222.00 m) - Associated with quartz-ankerite veins containing pyrite injected in basalt.

Hole-ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Zone/Comment PE-26-021 92.50 93.50 1.00 1.11 Quartz-ankerite vein and strong sericitization PE-26-021 97.20 133.50 36.30 0.51 Quartz-Ankerite vein in felsic dyke Incl. 112.50 113.00 0.50 3.45 Quartz-Ankerite vein in felsic dyke Incl. 125.00 126.00 1.00 2.55 Quartz-ankerite vein and strong sericitization

PE-26-021: 1.11 g/t Au over 1.00 m (92.50 m - 93.50 m) associated with a quartz-ankerite vein with strong sericitization.

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PE-25-021: 0.51 g/t Au over 36.30 m (97.20 m - 133.50 m), including 3.45 g/t au over 0.95 m (112.50 m - 113.00 m) and 2.55 g/t Au over 1.00 m (125.00 m -126.00 m) associated with felsic dykes injected by quartz-ankerite veins.

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PE-25-021; Continuation of the interval from the previous picture. PE-25-021: 0.62 g/t Au over 9.95 m (123.55 m - 133.50 m), including 2.55 g/t Au over 1.00 m (125.00 m - 126.00 m) associated with a quartz-ankerite vein injected basalt and felsic dykes.

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Hole-ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Zone/Comment PE-26-021 200.75 201.25 0.50 1.04 Quartz-ankerite vein in basalt PE-26-021 211.70 222.00 10.30 0.89 Quartz-Ankerite vein in basalt Incl. 211.70 212.20 0.50 3.34 Quartz-Ankerite vein in basalt Incl. 221.00 222.00 1.00 6.53 Quartz-Ankerite vein in basalt PE-26-021 282.75 283.35 0.60 1.46 Quartz-Ankerite vein in basalt





PE-26-021: 1.04 g/t Au over 0.50 m (200.75 m - 201.25 m), associated with quartz-ankerite veins in altered basalt.

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PE-25-021: 0.89 g/t Au over 10.30 m (211.70 m - 222.00 m), Including 3.34 g/t Au over 0.50m (211.70 m - 212.20 m) and 6.53 g/t Au over 1.00 m (221.00 m - 222.00 m) associated with quartz-ankerite veins in altered basalt.

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PE-25-021: 0.21 g/t Au over 16.70 m (279.30 m - 296.00 m), including 1.46 g/t Au over 0.60 m (282.75 m - 283.35 m) associated with quartz-ankerite veins in altered basalt.

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PE-26-025: Target/Objective - Drilled down-plunge to test the theory that the gold bearing quartz-ankerite veins are stacked in an alignment parallel to the stretching lineation, and test for the presence of multiple shoots of high density stacked veins.

The hole intersected a thick section with multiple intervals of felsic dykes injected with quartz-ankerite extensional veins and veinlets.

Returned multiple gold mineralized intersections:

The first anomalous interval (77.00 m - 119.30 m) returned 0.76 g/t Au over 42.30 m. This interval includes 0.70 m @ 2.44 g/t Au (84.30 m - 85.00 m), 1.00 m @ 3.80 g/t Au (94.20 m - 95.20 m), 0.60 m @ 3.74 g/t Au (106.50 m - 107.10 m) and 0.70 m @ 12.00 g/t Au (116.80 m - 117.50 m).

The second interval (122.50 m - 132.30 m) returned 1.64 g/t Au over 9.80 m, including 0.50 m @ 7.75 g/t Au (125.70 m - 126.20 m), 0.90 m @ 2.17 g/t Au (128.10 m - 129.00 m) and 0.50 m @ 2.52 g/t Au (131.80 m - 132.30 m).

A third interval (138.00 m - 143.50 m) returned 1.43 g/t Au over 5.50 m, including 1.70 m @ 2.83 g/t Au (138.50 m - 140.20 m) and 0.50 m @ 4.17 g/t Au (143.00 m - 143.50 m). Additionally, a mineralized quartz-ankerite vein (150.30 m -151.30 m) returned 1.00 m @ 4.95 g/t Au.

Hole-ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Zone/Comment PE-26-025 41.10 119.30 78.20 0.82 Quartz-Ankerite vein in felsic dyke Incl. 47.00 50.20 3.20 3.25 Quartz-Ankerite vein in seritized basalt Incl. 58.00 59.00 1.00 5.65 Quartz-Ankerite vein in felsic dyke Incl. 84.30 85.00 0.70 2.44 Quartz-Ankerite vein in felsic dyke Incl. 94.20 95.20 1.00 3.80 Quartz-Ankerite vein in felsic dyke. Incl. 106.50 107.10 0.60 3.74 Quartz-Ankerite vein in felsic dyke. Incl. 116.80 117.50 0.70 12.00 Quartz-Ankerite vein in sericitized basalt PE-26-025 122.50 132.30 9.80 1.64 Quartz-ankerite vein in felsic dyke Incl. 125.70 126.20 0.50 7.75 Quartz-Ankerite vein in felsic dyke. Incl. 128.10 129.00 0.90 2.17 Quartz-Ankerite vein in felsic dyke. Incl. 131.80 132.3 0.50 2.52 Quartz-Ankerite vein in felsic dyke. PE-26-025 138.00 143.50 5.50 1.43 Quartz-ankerite vein in sericitized basalt Incl. 138.50 142.20 1.70 2.83 Quartz-ankerite vein in sericitized basalt Incl. 143.00 143.50 0.50 4.17 Quartz-ankerite vein in sericitized basalt PE-26-025 150.30 151.30 1.00 4.95 40 cm mineralized quartz-ankerite vein PE-26-025 181.00 197.00 16.00 1.44 Quartz-ankerite vein in basalt and felsic dyke Incl. 184.10 189.80 5.70 3.31 Quartz-Ankerite vein in felsic dyke. Incl. 184.10 184.60 0.50 19.15 Quartz-ankerite vein in sericitized basalt Incl. 189.30 189.80 0.50 10.35 Quartz-Ankerite vein in felsic dyke. PE-26-025 204.90 206.40 1.50 1.24 Quartz-Ankerite vein in felsic dyke.





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PE-25-025: 0.82 g/t Au over 78.20 m (41.10-119.30 m), including: 3.25 g/t Au over 3.20 m (47.00 m - 50.20 m); 5.65 g/t Au over 1.00 m (58.00 m - 59.00 m); 2.44 g/t Au over 0.70m (84.30 m - 85.00 m); 3.80 g/t Au over 1.00 m (94.20 m - 95.20 m; 3.74 g/t Au over 0.60 m (106.50 m - 107.10 m) and 12.00 g/t Au over 0.70 m (116.80 m - 117.50 m).

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PE-25-025: 1.64 g/t Au over 9.80 m (122.50 m - 132.30 m), Including 7.75 g/t Au over 0.50m (125.70 m - 126.20 m), 2.17 g/t Au over 0.90 m (128.10 m - 129.00 m) and 2.52 g/t Au over 0.50 m (131.80 m - 132.30 m) associated with quartz-ankerite veins in felsic dyke and in basalt host rock.

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PE-25-025: 1.43 g/t Au over 5.50 m (138.00 m - 143.50 m), Including 2.83 g/t Au over 1.70m (138.50 m - 140.20 m) and 4.17 g/t Au over 0.50 m (143.00 m - 143.50 m) associated with quartz-ankerite veins in strongly sericitized basalt.

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PE-25-025: 4.95 g/t Au over 1.00 m (150.30 m - 151.30 m), 1.06 g/t Au over 0.50m (153.50 m - 154.00 m) and 1.74 g/t Au over 0.50 m (156.00 m - 156.50 m) associated with quartz-ankerite veins in sericitized basalt.

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PE-25-025:1.44 g/t Au over 16.00 m (181.00 m - 197.00 m), including 3.31 g/t Au over 5.70 m (184.10 m - 189.80 m). The later interval contains two higher grade samples 19.15 g/t Au over 0.50 m (184.10 m - 184.60 m) and 10.35 g/t Au over 0.50 m (189.30 m - 189.80 m). The quartz-ankerite veins are in sericitized basalt and a felsic dyke.

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PE-25-025: 1.40 g/t Au over 0.50 m (244.70 m - 245.20 m), associated with quartz-ankerite veinlet in sericitized basalt. Similar vein returned 60 ppb Au (242.90 m - 243.40 m).

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PE-25-025: 1.79 g/t Au over 1.00 m (302.80 m - 303.70 m), associated with quartz-ankerite veinlet in sericitized basalt.

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PE-25-025: 1.88 g/t Au over 1.00 m (399.00 m - 400.00 m), associated with quartz-ankerite veinlet in sericitized basalt.

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PE-26-27: Target/Objective - Drilled down plunge to test the theory that the gold bearing quartz-ankerite veins are stacked in an alignment parallel to the stretching lineation, and test for the presence of multiple shoots of high density stacked veins.

The hole intersected mostly felsic dykes injected with quartz-ankerite veins between 70.00 - 163.50 metres. Between 163.50 metres to the end of hole, a felsic dyke was intersected.

This is presently the best gold mineralized drill hole of the program, to date:

The first anomalous interval (37.70 m - 53.00 m) returned 0.89 g/t Au over 15.30 m , including 2.65 m @ 1.80 g/t Au and 0.60 m @ 2.99 g/t Au.

A second interval (75.00 m - 77.00 m) returned 2.69 g/t Au over 2.00 m, including 1.00 m @ 3.97 g/t Au. Between 75.00 m and 159.00 m a high density of quartz-ankerite extension veins, in a sericitized felsic dyke, returned 3.08 g/t Au over 84.00 m, including 16.00 m @ 10.70 g/t Au (94.50 m - 110.50 m) and 9.80 m @ 2.34 g/t Au.

Hole-ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Zone/Comment PE-26-027 37.70 53.00 15.30 0.89 Quartz-ankerite vein in sericitized basalt Incl. 52.40 53.00 0.60 2.99 Quartz-ankerite vein in sericitized basalt PE-26-027 75.00 159.00 84.00 3.08 Quartz-Ankerite veins in felsic dyke Incl. 153.05 159.00 5.95 3.87 PE-26-027 173.50 174.00 0.50 2.73 Quartz-Ankerite vein in sericitized basalt PE-26-027 191.10 191.60 0.50 8.84 Quartz-ankerite vein in sericitized basalt PE-26-027 305.50 306.00 0.50 2.49 Quartz-ankerite vein in sericitized basalt





PE-25-027: 0.89 g/t Au over 15.30 m (37.70 m - 53.00 m), including 1.80 g/t Au over 2.65 m and 2.99 g/t Au over 0.60 m, associated with quartz-ankerite veins in altered basalt and felsic dykes.

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PE-26-027: 3.08 g/t over 84.0 m (75.00 m - 159.00 m) associated with quartz-ankerite extension veins mostly within a felsic dykes, including 10.70 g/t Au over 16.00 m (94.50 m - 110.50 m), which contains 149.65 g/t Au over 0.70 m (95.80 m - 96.50 m) and 61.07 g/t Au over 0.60 m (107.90 m - 108.50 m). The vein carrying the 149.65 g/t contains a 28 cm thick massive coarse pyrite "band". And 5.95 m @ 3.87 g/t (153.05 m - 159.00 m), including 0.50 m 14.70 g/t, 0.50 m @ 9.55 g/t, 0.70 m @ 5.84 g/t, and 0.65 m @ 6.88 g/t.

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PE-26-030: Target/Objective - Drilled down-plunge to test the theory that the gold bearing, flat extensional quartz-ankerite veins are stacked in an alignment parallel to the stretching lineation, and test for the presence of multiple shoots of high density stacked veins

The hole intersected several felsic dykes injected with extensional quartz-ankerite veins, hosting multiple observed intersections of visible gold (v.g. noted at 183.35m, 183.55m, 204.04m and 361.20m).

The best mineralized intervals from the top of the hole, included 0.70 m @ 25.12 g/t Au (42.50 m to 43.20 m), 0.50 m 26.24 g/t Au (74.20 m to 74.70 m) and 0.53 m @ 18.00 g/t Au (216.97 m to 217.50 m). All three high grade intervals are associated with extension quartz-ankerite veins injected in sericitized basalt. The second mineralized intersection is along the contact with a sericitized felsic dyke.

Further downhole, quartz-ankerite veins injected in sericitized basalt returned 2.00 m @ 6.44 g/t Au (182.00 m - 184.00 m), including 0.50 m @ 21.75 g/t Au (183.00 m - 183.50 m). Between 255.70 m and 277.00 m PE-26-030 intersected a stacking of flat, gold bearing quartz-ankerite extensional, veins injected in a felsic dyke that returned 21.30 m @ 3.07 g/t Au. This interval includes 1.00 m @ 6.86 g/t Au (255.70 m - 256.70 m); 8.74 m @ 5.00 g/t Au (262.60 m - 271.34 m) and 1.70 m @ 6.04 g/t Au (275.30 m - 277.00 m). The 8.74 m @ 5.00 g/t has an inclusive interval of 2.70 m @ 11.46 g/t Au.

Hole-ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t)

PE-26-030 25.00 25.70 0.70 7.36 Quartz-ankerite vein, with 2% Py, injected in sericitized basalt PE-26-030 42.50 43.20 0.70 25.12 Quartz-ankerite vein, with 5% Py, injected in sericitized basalt PE-26-030 44.20 44.70 0.50 1.89 Quartz-ankerite vein injected in sericitized basalt PE-26-030 67.10 69.10 2.00 1.00 Quartz-ankerite vein injected in strongly sericitized basalt Incl. 68.10 68.60 0.50 4.62 PE-26-030 74.20 107.20 33.00 0.76 Quartz-ankerite vein in basalt at contact with felsic dyke Incl. 74.20 74.70 0.50 26.24 PE-26-030 132.70 133.20 0.50 7.71 Quartz-ankerite vein injected in strongly sericitized basalt PE-26-030 172.20 172.86 0.66 2.15 Quartz-ankerite vein injected in strongly sericitized basalt PE-26-030 182.00 184.00 2.00 6.44 Quartz-ankerite vein injected in strongly sericitized basalt Incl. 183.00 183.50 0.50 21.75

PE-26-030 190.40 191.40 1.00 1.42 Quartz-ankerite vein injected in felsic dyke PE-26-030 197.50 204.50 7.00 0.66 Quartz-ankerite vein injected in strongly sericitized basalt Incl. 197.50 198.00 0.50 2.22 Incl. 201.50 202.00 0.50 2.12 PE-26-030 216.97 217.50 0.53 18.00 Quartz-ankerite vein injected in strongly sericitized basalt PE-26-030 221.50 223.60 2.10 1.29 Quartz-ankerite vein injected in hematized felsic dyke Incl. 222.00 222.50 0.50 2.18 PE-26-030 234.50 238.50 4.00 0.81 Quartz-ankerite vein in basalt at contact with felsic dyke Incl. 235.00 235.50 0.50 3.17 PE-26-030 255.70 277.00 21.30 3.07 Quartz-ankerite vein injected in felsic dyke Incl. 255.70 256.70 1.00 6.86 Incl. 262.60 271.34 8.74 5.00 Incl. 263.60 266.30 2.70 11.46 Incl. 275.30 277.00 1.70 6.04





PE-26-030: 0.70 m @ 7.36 g/t Au (25.00 m to 25.70 m) associated with quartz-ankerite veins, injected in sericitized basalt.

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PE-26-030: 0.70 m @ 25.12 g/t Au (42.50 m to 43.20 m) and 0.50 m @ 1.89 g/t Au (44.20 m to 44.70 m) associated with quartz-ankerite veins, injected in strongly sericitized basalt.

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PE-26-030: 2.00 m @ 1.00 g/t Au (67.10 m to 69.10 m), including 0.50 m @ 4.62 g/t Au (68.10 m to 68.60 m) associated with quartz-ankerite veins, injected in strongly sericitized basalt.

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PE-26-030: 33.00 m @ 0.76 g/t Au (74.20 m to 107.20 m), including 0.50 m @ 26.24 g/t Au (74.20 m to 74.70 m) The highest gold value is associated with quartz-ankerite veins, injected in strongly sericitized basalt near the upper contact of a felsic dyke. The entirety of the felsic dyke is anomalous in gold and injected by a high density of quartz-ankerite extension veins.

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PE-26-030: 0.50 m @ 7.71 g/t Au (132.70 m to 133.20 m) associated with quartz-ankerite veins, injected in strongly sericitized basalt.

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PE-26-030: 0.66 m @ 2.15 g/t Au (172.20 m to 172.86 m) associated with quartz-ankerite injected in sericitized basalt.

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PE-26-030: 2.00 m @ 6.44 g/t Au (182.00 m to 184.00 m), including 0.50 m @ 21.75 g/t Au (183.00 m to 183.50 m) associated with quartz-ankerite injected in sheared sericitized basalt and 1.00 m @ 1.42 g/t Au (190.40 m to 191.40 m) associated with quartz-ankerite veins injected in felsic dyke.

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PE-26-030: Part of the previous image -zoom of a 12 mm quartz-ankerite vein.

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PE-26-030: 7.00 m @ 0.66 g/t Au (197.50 m to 204.50 m), including 0.50 m @ 2.22 g/t Au (197.50 m to 198.00 m) and 0.50 m @ 2.12 g/t Au (201.50 m to 202.00 m) associated with quartz-ankerite injected in sericitized basalt.





PE-26-030: 0.53 m @ 18.00 g/t Au (216.97 m to 217.50 m) associated with quartz-ankerite veins, containing 5% pyrite, injected in strongly sericitized basalt.

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PE-26-030: 2.10 m @ 1.29 g/t Au (221.50 m to 223.60 m), including 0.50 m @ 2.18 g/t Au (222.00 m to 222.50 m) associated with quartz-ankerite veins, injected in a hematized felsic dyke.

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PE-26-030: 4.00 m @ 0.81 g/t Au (234.50 m to 238.50 m), including 0.50 m @ 3.17 g/t Au (235.00 m to 235.50 m) associated with quartz-ankerite veins, injected in strongly sericitized basalt and felsic dyke.

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PE-26-030: 21.30 m @ 3.07 g/t Au (255.70 m to 277.00 m), including: 1.00 m @ 6.86 g/t Au (255.70 m to 256.70 m); 8.74 m @ 5.00 g/t Au (262.60 m to 271.34 m) and 1.70 m @ 6.04 g/t Au (275.30 to 277.00 m) associated with quartz-ankerite veins injected in felsic dyke.

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Note: The mineralized intersections reported in this disclosure represent apparent lengths drilled along the downhole length of the drillhole and do not necessarily represent the true widths of the mineralization. The true width is the actual perpendicular thickness of the mineralized zone.

Sampling, Analytical Methods and QA/QC Protocols:

Holes PE-26-021 to PE-26-025 were assayed at ALS Canada Ltd. Holes PE-26-026 to PE-26-030 were assayed at Bourlamaque Assay Laboratories Ltd. with sample preparation and gold analysis completed in Val-d'Or, Québec. Gold values were determined by 30g Py-SAA finish with over limits (>10g/t Au) by a 30g GRAV finish. Note that ICP data is pending and was sent to ALS Canada Ltd. for 48 Element Four-Acid ICP-MS code ME-MS61. Eldorado Gold (Quebec) QAQC procedure is Blanks every 20 samples and Standards alternating every 20 samples as well. Two Duplicate samples are taken at every 100 samples. All of this varies depending on the presence of visible gold with the Blanks and Standards placed before the sample containing the visible gold. Chain of custody for the majority of samples was handled entirely by Eldorado with respect to cutting, bagging and shipping samples to ALS Canada Ltd. and Bourlamaque Assay Laboratories. A portion of the samples were handled by the Groupe Axenix per diamond saw cutting, bagging and analytical shipment.

Eldorado Gold (Québec) Inc. Option Agreements:

The Company, Eldorado Gold and Golden Valley Mines & Royalties Inc., as it then was ("Golden Valley") entered into an Assignment Agreement dated January 25, 2023, pursuant to which Golden Valley assigned to the Company all its rights and obligations under an Option Agreement dated October 8, 2021 ("the Option Agreement") between Golden Valley and Eldorado. As the assignee under the Option Agreement, the Company has granted to Eldorado an option ("the Option") to acquire an additional 40% interest in the properties ("the Properties") subject to the Option Agreement, one of which is the Perestroika Property in Québec. The Company currently holds a 70% interest in the Properties, and Eldorado currently holds a 30% interest in the Properties.

To maintain and to exercise the Option, Eldorado must incur minimum expenditures of $10,500,000 on or before the fifth anniversary of the date of the conditions precedent under the Option Agreement being satisfied, as well as comply with its obligations under the terms of the Option Agreement to keep the Properties in good standing. Prior to exercising the Option, Eldorado will make an annual payment to the Company of $50,000 per year. Upon the exercise of the Option by Eldorado, it and the Company will enter into a joint venture agreement on the terms set out in the Option Agreement.

Qualified Person

Mr. Glenn J. Mullan, P.Geo., President and CEO of Val-d'Or Mining, is the Qualified Person (as that term is defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) who has reviewed and approved this news release and is responsible for the technical information reported herein.

Eldorado Gold has not approved and is not responsible for the contents of this news release.

About Val-d'Or Mining Corporation

Val-d'Or Mining Corporation is a junior natural resource issuer involved in the process of acquiring and exploring its diverse mineral property assets, most of which are situated in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of NE Ontario and NW Québec. To complement its current property interests, the Company regularly evaluates new opportunities for staking and/or acquisitions. Outside of its principal regional focus in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, the Company holds several other properties in Northern Québec (Nunavik) covering different geological environments and commodities (Ni-Cu-PGE's).

The Company has expertise in the identification and generation of new projects, and in early-stage exploration. The mineral commodities of interest are broad, and range from gold, copper-zinc-silver, nickel-copper-PGE to industrial and energy minerals. After the initial value creation in the 100%-owned, or majority-owned properties, the Company seeks option/joint venture partners with technical expertise and financial capacity to conduct more advanced exploration projects.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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Source: Val-D'Or Mining Corporation