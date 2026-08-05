Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2026) - Compass Gold Corp. (TSXV: CVB) (Compass or the Company) is pleased to report the positive assay results from the recently completed 42-hole diamond drilling program at the Massala prospect, located on the Company's Sikasso Property in Southern Mali (Figure 1).

Highlights

Drilling tested a 340 m mineralized zone along the approximately 3 km Tarabala fault within the Massala Small Mine Permit application area

Drilling intercepted gold mineralization in all 13 sections drilled, showing the structure is present over the entire strike length and remains open down-dip (at depth)

Widest interval and highest grade of gold mineralization is the previously reported 18 m at *4.99 g/t Au (from 17.3 m), including 3.8 m @ *21.94 g/t Au (from 31.5 m) with 0.8 m @ >100 g/t Au (from 34.5 m) ( Figure 2 )

Widest mineralization from the new assays is 8.35 m @ 2.82 g/t Au (from 24.5 m), including 3.3 m @ 5.07 g/t Au

These results will be reviewed as part of the planning for initial production at Massala

Compass CEO, Larry Phillips, said, "These assay results show that gold mineralization is present along the entire 340 metres of the tested structure. This zone represents just 10% of the Massala fault structure contained within the Massala Small Mine permit application area. It is also significant that we have identified gold mineralization wider than 6 m in several sections, with grades up to 2.82 g/t Au. Our widest interval remains 18 m @ 4.99 g/t Au, which we reported in May 2026, and includes a 0.8 metre interval containing visible gold. We are currently determining what additional work may be warranted prior to the issuance of the Small Mine Permit."

Dr. Sandy Archibald, PGeo, Technical Director, added, "We're encouraged to see continuous mineralization across the resource area with gold intersected in 35 of 42 holes. These strong results align with our modelling for this graphite-rich shear zone, and we will use them as we work towards our goal of beginning production at our first small mine at Massala. The successful conclusion of the drilling program could not have been accomplished without the hard work and dedication of the Malian exploration team."

* The overlimit assay value (>100 g/t Au) has been capped at 100 g/t Au to calculate the mineralized intervals. Once received, the updated assay value will be published in a later news release.

Massala Drilling Results

As previously reported, the Company initiated a 42-hole diamond drill program, totalling 1,457.3 m, which was completed on May 22, 2026, at the Massala prospect. The purpose of the drill program was to test the down-dip extension and strike potential of gold mineralization previously identified by near-surface drilling and trenching (See Compass press releases March 28, 2021, September 18, 2022, March 5, 2024, May 21, 2026).

The holes were completed on 13 east-west sections over a zone previously investigated by air core (AC) drilling and trenching to test the grade and continuity of a 340-m panel of the best gold mineralization identified thus far (Figure 1). Initial drilling in 2021 recorded 24 m @ 2.35 g/t Au (SAAC123) (see Compass Press release March 28, 2021), and trenching performed in 2024 recorded 20 m @ 4.13 g/t Au (at a depth of 5 m) in trench MATR001 (see Compass Press release August 19, 2024). Gold mineralization was encountered in 82% of all drill holes of the current 2026 drill program and was associated with narrow quartz veins within the highly sheared, graphite-rich Tarabala fault.

The widest zone of mineralization intercepted was 18.0 m @ *4.99 g/t Au (from 17.3 m, MADD001) on section 400 mN. This result was previously reported (see Compass Press release May 21, 2026) and included an interval over 1 m in excess of 100.00 g/t Au (from 34.5 m, MADD001; reanalysis is pending), which corresponded to visible gold.

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Figure 1: Diamond drill hole locations and significant results at Massala.

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Results from the latest assay data, not previously reported, include the three widest intercepts of 8.35 m @ 2.82 g/t Au (from 36.78 m, MADD013, Section 425 mN; Figure 2), 8.30 @ 1.45 g/t Au (from 1.5 m, MADD021, Section 470 mN), and 6.58 m @ 0.82 g/t Au (from 2.8 m MADD031, Section 185 mN). The highest recorded grades intercepted in this latest drilling are 0.50 m @ 14.20 g/t Au (from 36.40 m, MADD004, Section 385 mN), 1.0 m @ 12.10 g/t Au (from 37. 8 m, MADD026, Section 290 mN), 0.5 m @ 5.10 g/t Au (from 32.5 m, MADD004, Section 385 mN), and 3.3 m @ 5.07 g/t Au (from 24.5 m, MADD013. The full results are presented in Table 1 below.

The widest intervals with the highest-grade intervals occurred over a 95 m strike from section 375 mN to 470 mN. Minor mineralization was noted in the northernmost section (500 mN). Narrower, but well-mineralized intervals with good gold grades were noted in the five sections from 215 mN to 360 mN. The main vein may have followed a more easterly structure in this zone, and drilling missed it. The average width of the main vein in this zone was 2.20 m. Mineralization is wider (6.58 m) in the most southerly section, 185 mN, which suggests the zone could widen to the south.

Table 1. Diamond drilling results from Massala, ordered north (500 mN) to south (185 mN).

Section (mN) Hole ID From (m) To (m) 1, 2 Interval (m) Au (g/t) 500 MADD017 10.7 11.8 1.10 1.82 470 MADD020 14.5 19.35 4.85 0.34 inc. 16.5 18.96 2.46 0.50 MADD021 1.5 9.8 8.30 1.45 440 MADD041 12.7 13.44 0.74 1.56 425 MAAD013 14.60 15.75 1.15 1.07 MAAD013 24.50 32.85 8.35 2.82 MADD039 1.5 4.5 3.00 0.46 MADD040 17.55 20 2.45 0.70 400 MADD001 17.30 35.30 18.00 4.99 inc. 31.50 35.30 3.80 3,421.94 MADD002 29.40 31.00 1.60 0.37 MADD002 33.30 35.70 2.40 2.26 MADD007 15.60 24.61 9.01 1.92 inc. 22.90 24.61 1.71 0.82 385 MADD003 25.50 26.50 1.00 1.32 MADD004 32.50 33.00 0.50 5.10 MADD004 36.00 37.36 1.36 6.98 inc. 36.40 36.90 0.50 14.20 MADD005 22.65 23.60 0.95 3.17 375 MADD008 28.45 32.10 3.65 0.27 MADD009 16.00 20.00 4.00 0.38 MADD009 24.60 25.75 1.15 0.95 MADD009 32.25 34.50 2.25 0.90 MADD010 21.00 28.00 7.00 0.93 inc. 23.20 28.00 4.8 1.20 360 MADD014 21.23 24.85 3.62 0.62 330 MADD022 13.35 14.26 0.91 0.65 MADD022 22.5 23.3 0.80 0.64 MADD022 34.3 35.55 1.25 0.28 290 MADD026 36.78 38.8 2.02 7.84 inc. 37.8 38.8 1.00 12.10 260 MADD029 18 19 1.00 0.23 215 MADD037 14.5 17.6 3.10 0.70 185 MADD031 2.8 9.38 6.58 0.82 MADD031 13.65 16.2 2.55 1.29

1True thicknesses are interpreted as 70-90% of stated intervals. 2 Intervals use a 0.2-gram-per-tonne gold cut-off value. 3 The overlimit assay value (>100 g/t Au) has been capped at 100 g/t Au to calculate the mineralized intervals 4 Reanalysis of sample is pending.

Next Steps

While the Small Mine Permit at Massala is pending, the Company, working with an independent resource geologist, will determine if additional drilling is required, and if so, to identify the locations of the next drill holes. Also, since previous metallurgical test material was collected at depths of less than 10 m, which might not be representative of deeper mineralization that could be used in a resource estimation, additional metallurgical testing of drilled material is also being considered.

Mali Update

The Company notes that its fieldwork has concluded for the rainy season, which in the Massala region runs from July through September. Fuel and supply shortages continue to present challenges, along with disruptions to travel along main roads into and out of Bamako. While the in-country team continues to be in regular communication with the Malian mining department, there is currently no clear indication of when the government will process the completed permit applications, including the Company's application filed in 2025. The delays and uncertainty are not specific to the Company, but are affecting virtually all companies seeking mining permits of any kind within the country. The mining industry remains central to Mali's economic activity, and we remain confident that the permit applications will be reviewed and processed in time.

Figure 2: Cross section on the 425 mN section line at Massala. Previous drilling and trenching are illustrated, along with results from the current drilling program (MADD013, 039, 040).

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Technical Details & QAQC

All 42 diamond holes at the Massala prospect were drilled at dips of 55°, and azimuths of 270° (towards the west). Hole lengths varied from 20 to 46.5 m. The holes were designed to test the grade and continuity of near-surface mineralization that is anticipated to form part of a resource estimation on the prospect. Drilling was performed by Technisol (Bamako, Mali). All samples were prepared by Compass staff under the guidance of Dr. Sandy M. Archibald, P.Geo. (Aurum Exploration Services).

All diamond drill core samples were collected following industry best practices, and an appropriate number and type of certified reference materials (standards), blanks and duplicates were inserted to ensure an effective QAQC program was carried out. Bulk density analysis was performed on the core. Initial samples (MADD001, 002, 007) were prepared and analyzed at SGS SARL (Bamako, Mali) by fire assay technique FAE505, and the remainder of the holes were prepared and analyzed at SGS Ltd (Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso). All standard and blank results were reviewed to ensure no failures were detected.

Qualified Person

This news release has been reviewed and approved by EurGeol. Dr. Sandy Archibald, P.Geo., Compass's Technical Director, who is the Qualified Person for the technical information in this news release under National Instrument 43-101 standards.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's planned exploration work and management appointments. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by such information. The statements in this news release are made as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

The Company's decision to advance toward production at Massala is not based on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability. Accordingly, there is increased uncertainty and higher economic and technical risks of failure associated with this development approach, including risks regarding the yield and continuity of mineralized structures.

About Compass Gold Corp.

Compass Gold, a public company incorporated in Ontario, is a Tier 2 issuer on the TSX-V. Through the 2017 acquisition of MGE and Malian subsidiaries, Compass Gold holds gold exploration permits located in Mali that comprise the Sikasso Property. The exploration permits are located in three sites in southern Mali with a combined land holding of approximately 900 sq. km. The Sikasso Property is located in the same region as several multi-million-ounce gold projects1, including Morila, Syama, Kalana and Komana. The Company's Mali-based technical team, led in the field by Dr. Madani Diallo and under the supervision of Dr. Sandy Archibald, P.Geo., is conducting the current exploration program. They are examining numerous anomalies first noted in Dr. Archibald's August 2017 "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Sikasso Property, Republic of Mali."

Note: Mineralization on adjacent properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Company's properties. Any references to exploration results on adjacent properties are provided for information only and do not imply any certainty of achieving similar results on the Company's properties.

Website: www.compassgoldcorp.com

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Source: Compass Gold Corporation