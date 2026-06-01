Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2026) - Compass Gold Corp. (TSXV: CVB) (Compass or the Company) is pleased to announce robust results from its inaugural metallurgical test program on bulk excavation samples as well as the completion of the first phase of resource definition diamond drilling at the Massala prospect, located on the Company's Sikasso Property in Southern Mali (Figure 1).

Highlights

Metallurgical testing in two samples (MA-1 and MA-5) by Blue Coast Research indicates gravity recoverable gold content varied from 51.1% to 61.0%

A final gold recovery of 95.3% was achieved on sample MA-5, using bottle roll leaching, with optimal recovery between 24- and 48-hours

The gold content is characterized as moderate-to-fine-grained and free-milling, pointing toward a conventional, straightforward milling flowsheet

Completion of Phase 1 resource definition diamond drilling (42 holes, 1457 metres) at the Massala Small Mine Permit application area: *Visible gold present (>100 g/t Au from 34.5 m) in one of the first 3 holes Assays from 39 more holes are pending



Compass appoints Vice President, Corporate Affairs

(*See Compass news release dated May 21, 2026.)

Compass CEO, Larry Phillips, said, "These extremely positive independent metallurgical results confirm that the gold mineralization at Massala is highly amenable to standard, low-cost recovery methods. Sample MA-5 gave us a gravity gold recovery of 61.0% and a corresponding bottle roll leaching recovery of 95.3%. These robust results significantly de-risk our processing flowsheet as we advance our Small Mine strategy. These results will be used to support the advancement of the Massala project toward near-term commercial production and scaling.

Phase 1 drilling has concluded, and 1,024 core samples have been dispatched to the SGS assay laboratory in Burkina Faso. Our initial assay results contained high-grade intervals, and we eagerly await the results of the remaining assays."

Dr. Madani Diallo, Director and Country Manager, added: "I am pleased to report that we have completed Phase 1 of the drilling program on schedule despite some operational and weather challenges. The field team has worked long hours to complete a safe and efficient drilling program and they have now shut down and secured the site for the coming rainy season.

Meanwhile, the assay results of only the first three holes have been very exciting. I would like to see more high-grade assays from the remaining 39 holes when they come in as we advance toward building our first Small Mine at Massala."

Metallurgical Test Work and Results

As previously reported (see Compass announcements Jan. 26, Mar. 31, and Apr. 2, 2026) a comprehensive metallurgical study was executed by Blue Coast Research Ltd. (Blue Coast) on two samples from the Massala prospect at their advanced metallurgical testing facility in Parksville, British Columbia, under the supervision of Alexandria S. Hall, P.Eng.

Samples were tested for head assay characterization, with two samples (MA-1 and MA-5), returning 0.65 g/t Au and 2.24 g/t Au, respectively (Table 1). An additional four samples returned low gold concentrations that were not suitable for additional testing.

Extended Gravity Recoverable Gold (EGRG) testing on these samples (MA-1 and MA-5) measured gold recoveries of 51% and 61%, respectively, with two-thirds of the recoverable gold collected in stage one (grinding to < 950 µm) of the process. The recovered gold was determined to be moderate- to fine-grained in both samples. All samples contain low concentrations of potential deleterious elements (e.g., mercury, lead, antimony, tellurium, and bismuth), with only arsenic showing elevated concentrations in one sample.

Sample MA-5 underwent a series of bottle roll tests to determine cyanide leach recoveries. A total gold recovery of 95.3% was calculated with moderate cyanide and lime consumption, with leaching of the gold completed by 48 hours of cyanidation.

The Blue Coast data is being sent to commercial metallurgical consultants to inform plant design options and flowsheets for optimal recoveries.

Table 1: Summary results of the Blue Coast Research testing.

Sample Prospect Area Method Head Grade

(g/t Au) Testwork Calculated Head Grade (g/t) Recovery

(%) MA-1 Massala Main vein EGRG 0.65 0.94 51.1 MA-2 Massala Main vein (along strike) EGRG 0.07 0.13 26.7 MA-3 Massala Alteration zone Fire Assay 0.01 - - TA-4 Tarabala Main vein Fire Assay 0.01 - - MA-5 Massala Main vein EGRG 2.24 1.96 61.0 MA-5 Massala Main vein Cyanide 2.24 2.42 95.3



Phase 1 Resource Definition Drilling

Phase 1 drilling at Massala was completed on May 22, 2026. A total of 42 diamond drill holes were completed for a total of 1,457.3 m, over a strike distance of 340 m on 13 fence lines. This mineralized zone is a portion of the approximately 3 km Tarabala fault within the Massala Small Mine Permit application area. A total of 1024 core samples (from 28 drill holes), standards, blanks and duplicates were sent to the SGS laboratory in Bamako, and subsequently forwarded to the SGS facility in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, for assaying. Results will be reported when assaying concludes. The samples from the remaining 14 drill holes will be sent once logging has been completed.

Compass Appoints Vice President, Corporate Affairs

Compass is pleased to announce the appointment of Colin Galinski as Vice President, Corporate Affairs.

Compass Chairman Joe Conway, commented: "Colin's appointment marks an important step in strengthening the Company at a pivotal stage in our development. We are very pleased to add his proven track record in negotiations and corporate strategy to our management team as we advance the Company's Small Mine strategy in Mali."

Compass CEO Larry Phillips, added: "I have known Colin for over 20 years and have followed his career closely. His ability to operate effectively in high-pressure environments, while managing multiple priorities with discipline and clarity, positions him well to represent Compass in our engagements with key service providers, industry partners, and existing and prospective shareholders."

Mr. Galinski is a senior lawyer with extensive experience in corporate governance, negotiations, regulatory matters, and strategic initiatives. He has been a Compass shareholder since 2023 and was appointed to the Company's Advisory Committee in 2025. As Vice President, Corporate Affairs, he will support Mr. Phillips in the disciplined execution of the Company's Small Mine Permit strategy at Massala.

Technical Details & QAQC

All 42 diamond holes at the Massala prospect were drilled at dips of 55° and azimuths of 270° (towards the west). Hole lengths varied from 27 to 46.5 m. The holes were designed to test the grade and continuity of near-surface mineralization that is anticipated to form part of a resource estimation on the prospect. Drilling was performed by Technisol (Bamako, Mali). All samples were prepared by Compass staff under the guidance of Dr. Sandy M. Archibald, P.Geo. (Aurum Exploration Services).

All diamond drill core samples were collected following industry best practices, and an appropriate number and type of certified reference materials (standards), blanks, and duplicates were inserted to ensure an effective QAQC program was carried out. Bulk density analysis was performed on the core. Previous samples were prepared and analyzed at SGS SARL (Bamako, Mali), and future samples will be prepared and analyzed at SGS SA (Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso) by fire assay technique FAE505. All standard and blank results will be reviewed to ensure no failures are detected.

About Compass Gold Corp.

Compass Gold, a public company incorporated in Ontario, is a Tier 2 issuer on the TSX-V. Through the 2017 acquisition of MGE and Malian subsidiaries, Compass Gold holds gold exploration permits located in Mali that comprise the Sikasso Property. The exploration permits are located in three sites in southern Mali with a combined land holding of approximately 900 sq. km. The Sikasso Property is located in the same region as several multi-million-ounce gold projects1, including Morila, Syama, Kalana and Komana. The Company's Mali-based technical team, led in the field by Dr. Madani Diallo and under the supervision of Dr. Sandy Archibald, P.Geo., is conducting the current exploration program. They are examining numerous anomalies first noted in Dr. Archibald's August 2017 "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Sikasso Property, Republic of Mali."

Qualified Person

This news release has been reviewed and approved by EurGeol. Dr. Sandy Archibald, P.Geo., Compass's Technical Director, who is the Qualified Person for the technical information in this news release under National Instrument 43-101 standards.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's planned exploration work and management appointments. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by such information. The statements in this news release are made as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

1 Mineralization on adjacent properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Company's properties. Any references to exploration results on adjacent properties are provided for information only and do not imply any certainty of achieving similar results on the Company's properties.

Website: www.compassgoldcorp.com

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299541

Source: Compass Gold Corporation