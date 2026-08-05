

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wednesday, NiSource Inc. (NI) announced second-quarter financial results, reporting a net income of $45.5 million, or $0.09 a share, compared to $102.2 million, or $0.22 a share, in the previous year.



On an adjusted basis, earnings declined to $77.6 million, or $0.16 per share, from last year's $101.9 million, or $0.22 per share.



Adjusted operating revenues for the period totaled $1,358.4 million compared to $1,282.7 in 2025.



Concurrently, NiSource reaffirmed consolidated adjusted EPS guidance of $2.02-$2.07 for the full year 2026, and its compound annual growth rate with respect to consolidated adjusted EPS of 9%-10% from 2026-2033.



In the pre-market hours, NI is trading at $43.70, down 1.91 percent on the NYSE.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News