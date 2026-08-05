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WKN: 876731 | ISIN: US65473P1057 | Ticker-Symbol: NOU
Tradegate
04.08.26 | 16:29
37,880 Euro
-1,94 % -0,750
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USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
NISOURCE INC Chart 1 Jahr
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NISOURCE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,14039,12013:38
38,41038,98013:38
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NISOURCE
NISOURCE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NISOURCE INC37,880-1,94 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.