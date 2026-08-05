Kane Biotech Inc.: Kane Biotech Announces Engagement of DNA Advisors

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V: KNE) ("Kane" or the "Company"), announces that it has retained DNA Advisors Inc. ("DNA Advisors") as its exclusive financial advisor to support a comprehensive review of strategic opportunities aimed at enhancing shareholder value and advancing the Company's long-term growth objectives.

The strategic review process will evaluate a range of alternatives that may strengthen the Company's position and accelerate value creation, including potential strategic partnerships, financing initiatives, business development opportunities, acquisitions, commercial collaborations, and other corporate transactions.

revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel and Antimicrobial Wound Gel Spray have both received FDA 510(k) clearance in the United States and Health Canada approval. Commercial activities in both the US and Canada commenced in 2026 with the addition of key senior business development personnel.

Philip Renaud, Chairman of Kane Biotech, commented: "Over the past several years, Kane has built a differentiated position in biofilm science and advanced wound care while achieving important commercial and clinical milestones. The Board believes this is an appropriate time to undertake a disciplined review of strategic opportunities that may strengthen the Company's position and enhance shareholder value. We are pleased to work with DNA Advisors as we evaluate potential opportunities and engage with parties that may support the next stage of Kane's development."

Dr. Robert Huizinga, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Kane Biotech, added: "We remain focused on executing our commercial objectives while simultaneously evaluating initiatives that have the potential to create additional value for shareholders. Kane has established a strong foundation through its scientific expertise, intellectual property portfolio, expanding commercial activities, and growing market awareness of biofilm management in wound care. This review process is intended to ensure that the Company is pursuing the opportunities that best position Kane for long-term success."

There can be no assurance that the strategic review process will result in any specific transaction or outcome. Kane has not established a timetable for completion of the review process and does not intend to disclose developments unless and until the Board of Directors has approved a specific course of action or disclosure is otherwise required by applicable securities laws.

About Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V:KNE)

Kane Biotech is commercializing and developing novel wound care treatments that disrupt biofilms and transform healing outcomes. Biofilms are one of the main contributors to antibiotic resistance in wounds, resulting in serious clinical outcomes and significant cost. revyve addresses both biofilms and wound bacteria. revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel, revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel Spray and revyve Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser are all U.S. FDA 510(k) cleared. revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel and revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel Spray are also Health Canada approved. To learn more, visit revyvegel.com or revyvegel.ca.

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Presentation: Disrupting Biofilms to Save Limbs and Transform Wound Care

For more information:

Dr. Robert Huizinga Ray Dupuis Interim CEO Chief Financial Officer Kane Biotech Inc. Kane Biotech Inc. rhuizinga@kanebiotech.com rdupuis@kanebiotech.com (780) 970-1100 (204) 298-2200



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Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain statements regarding Kane Biotech Inc. that constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities law. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the Company's: (a) financial condition, including lack of significant revenues to date and reliance on equity and other financing; (b) business, including its early stage of development, government regulation, market acceptance for its products, rapid technological change and dependence on key personnel; (c) intellectual property including the ability of the Company to protect its intellectual property and dependence on its strategic partners; and (d) capital structure, including its lack of dividends on its common shares, volatility of the market price of its common shares and public company costs. Further information about these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the disclosure documents filed by the Company with applicable securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive.